CALDWELL — For the seventh week, Canyon County will remain in the orange alert level for COVID-19 per Southwest District Health’s assessment tool as daily cases remain on the rise.
Investigators have seen a rise in cluster outbreaks from community gatherings, as well as exposure through out-of-state travel, the district said in a news release Friday. Only about 54% of Canyon County residents infected can pinpoint where they were exposed, "which points to sustained community spread."
From Oct. 4-17, Canyon County’s incidence rate was 2.37 per 10,000 people. Districtwide, for the same two-week period, the incidence rate was 2.38 per 10,000 people.
Multiple schools in Canyon County also have reported an outbreak or transmission within the school, the district said. On Friday, 339 school staff and students in Canyon County were quarantining, meaning they’ve been in contact with a positive case, and 54 were self-isolating, meaning they’ve tested positive. Quarantine is recommended for 14 days, and self-isolation for 10 days after the onset of symptoms.
The county in total has reported 8,889 confirmed and 668 probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, accounting for a majority of the health district’s total cases.
"Canyon County will remain in the orange health alert level until sufficient data shows that metrics are met for either the higher or lower level. Canyon County is seeing a similar increase in cases as compared with Ada County. SWDH uses a 4-level system, whereas (Central District Health uses a 3-level system. This can explain why there are differing levels for the two closely entwined counties," health officials said in the release.
In addition to Canyon County, Washington County also was classified as orange (medium). Owyhee and Gem counties were yellow (low), Payette County red (high), and Adams County gray (routine).
The district gave the following snapshot of cases for schools in the other five counties as of Friday:
- Adams — Quarantine: 0 (students and staff)
- Gem — Isolation: 2 (students and staff); Quarantine: 17 (students and staff)
- Owyhee — Isolation: 2 (students and staff); Quarantine: 11 (students and staff)
- Payette — Isolation: 2 (students and staff); Quarantine: 26 (students and staff)
- Washington — Isolation: 3 (students and staff); Quarantine: 4 (students and staff)
Health officials also provided how many students and teachers tested positive for COVID-19 between Oct. 11-17 at the following school districts:
- Caldwell School Districts — 7 students; 1 teacher
- Nampa School District — 8 students; 4 teachers
- Parma School District — 2 students; 1 teacher
- Private/Charter School (Canyon County) — 1 student; 2 teachers
- Vallievue School District — 9 students; 0 teachers
- Emmett School District — 2 students; 0 teachers
- Bruneau Grand View School District — 2 students; 0 teachers
- Marsing School District — 0 students; 1 teacher
- Payette School District — 4 students; 0 teachers
- Weiser School District — 1 students; 2 teachers
New health alert levels will be released Wednesday, and more information can be found on the district’s website at phd3.idaho.gov. The district's Board of Health also is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Oct. 27.