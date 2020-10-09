CALDWELL — For the fifth consecutive week, Canyon County will remain in the orange alert level for COVID-19 per Southwest District Health’s assessment tool as daily cases remain on the rise.
District investigators continue to see a rise in exposure through out-of-state travel. However, only about 60% of Canyon County residents infected can pinpoint where they were exposed, “which points to sustained community spread,” the district said in a news release Thursday.
From Sept. 20 to Oct. 3, Canyon County’s incidence rate was 1.63 daily new cases per 10,000 people, compared to 1.49 per 10,000 reported Sept. 13-26. Districtwide, for the same two-week period, the incidence rate was 1.92 per 10,000 people.
Additionally, the district reported a declining rate of cluster outbreaks and stability in Canyon County health care systems despite the increase in daily cases.
Canyon County schools continue to see sporadic cases, with only one school reporting an outbreak or transmission within it, the district said.
The district provided a one-day snapshot Thursday showing 150 school staff and students in Canyon County are quarantining, meaning they’ve been in contact with a positive case, and 18 are self-isolating, meaning they’ve tested positive. Quarantine is recommended for 14 days, and self-isolation for 10 days after the onset of symptoms, according to district officials.
In the orange health alert level, the health district recommends limited and staggered use of school buildings to allow for social distancing.
The county in total has reported 8,085 confirmed and 561 probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, accounting for a majority of the health district’s total cases.
The other counties in the district also remained at the same health level as last week. The four levels are gray (routine), yellow (low), orange (medium) and red (high).
Washington and Gem counties were orange with Canyon County. Owyhee and Adams counties were gray, and Payette County red.
The health district also gave the following snapshot of cases in schools on Thursday:
- Adams — Quarantine: 0 (students and staff)
- Canyon — Isolation: 18 (students and staff); Quarantine: 150 (students and staff)
- Gem — Isolation: 4 (students and staff); Quarantine: 95 (students and staff)
- Owyhee — Isolation: 1 (students and staff); Quarantine: 14 (students and staff)
- Payette — Isolation: 20 (students and staff); Quarantine: 34 (students and staff)
- Washington — Isolation: 3 (students and staff); Quarantine: 7 (students and staff)
- Total — Isolation: 46 (students and staff); Quarantine: 300 (students and staff)
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the following schools in Southwest District Health have reported cases since Sept. 25:
Canyon Springs High School, Caldwell:
- 1 case reported Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
Columbia High School, Nampa:
- 3 cases reported Oct 2-8
Emmett High School:
- 12 cases reported Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
- 3 cases reported Oct. 2-8
Emmett Middle School:
- 4 cases reported Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
Fruitland High School:
- 12 cases reported Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
- 3 cases reported Oct. 2-8
Fruitland Middle School:
- 2 cases reported Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
- 1 case reported Oct. 2-8
Middleton High School:
- 2 cases reported Oct. 2-8
Payette High School
- 1 case reported Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
- 2 cases reported Oct. 2-8