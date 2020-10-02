CALDWELL — For the fourth week in a row, Canyon County will remain in the orange alert level per Southwest District Health’s assessment tool as daily cases see a slight uptick.
District investigators are seeing a rise in exposure through out-of-state travel. However, only about 40% of Canyon County residents infected can pinpoint where they were exposed, "which points to sustained community spread," the district said in a news release Thursday.
Canyon County's incidence rate Sept. 13-26 was 1.49 daily new cases per 10,000 people, compared to 1.40 per 10,000 reported Sept. 6-19. Districtwide, for the same period, the incidence rate was 1.67 per 10,000 people.
Cases seen in Canyon County schools also have been sporadic, with no know outbreaks or transmission within schools, the district said.
The district provided a one-day snapshot Wednesday showing 200 staff members and students countywide are quarantining, meaning they've been in contact with a positive case, and 30 are self-isolating, meaning they've tested positive. Quarantine is recommended for 14 days, and self-isolation for 10 days after the onset of symptoms, according to district officials.
In the orange health alert level, the health district recommends limited and staggered use of school buildings to allow for social distancing.
The county in total has reported 7,806 confirmed and 532 probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, accounting for a majority of the health district’s total cases.
During the peak of the county’s cases, July 12-25, the daily incidence rate was 6.33 per 10,000 people. That dropped to 2.14 per 10,000 from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5, and then to 1.65 from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12.
COUNTIES, SCHOOLS
Unlike Canyon County, many of the other counties in the district switched to a new health alert level on Wednesday. The four levels are gray (routine), yellow (low), orange (medium) and red (high).
Washington and Gem counties moved back to orange after being classified as yellow last week. Owyhee County changed to gray, joining Adams County. Payette County remains in the red.
In the Thursday release, the district also gave the following snapshot of cases in schools on Wednesday:
- Adams — Quarantine: 2 (students and staff)
- Canyon — Isolation: 30 (students and staff); Quarantine: 200 (students and staff)
- Gem — Isolation: 11 (students and staff); Quarantine: 115 (students and staff)
- Owyhee — Isolation: 2 (students and staff); Quarantine: 13 (students and staff)
- Payette — Isolation: 22 (students and staff); Quarantine: 153 (students and staff)
- Washington — Isolation: 2 (students and staff); Quarantine: 3 (students and staff)
- Total — Isolation: 67 (students and staff); Quarantine: 484 (students and staff)
New health alert levels will be released Wednesday, and more information can be found on the district’s website at phd3.idaho.gov.