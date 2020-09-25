CALDWELL — For the third week, Canyon County will remain in the orange alert level per Southwest District Health’s assessment tool as daily cases continue to decline.
From Sept. 6-19, officials said the county has seen 1.40 daily cases per 10,000 people, a downward trend that also is being seen with overall cluster outbreaks — although, 12 congregate living facilities have reported current outbreaks within the county. Hospital systems have stabilized, along with health care staff and PPE supplies.
"Only 59.9% of COVID-19 cases have reported knowing where they were exposed, which is a focal reason for keeping Canyon County in the orange alert level," officials said in a release issued Thursday evening.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, Canyon County was reporting 7,564 confirmed COVID-19 cases, accounting for a majority of the district’s total cases.
During the peak of the county’s cases, July 12-25, the daily incidence rate was 6.33 per 10,000 people, the district previously announced. That dropped to 2.14 per 10,000 people from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5, and then 1.65 from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12.
Similar to Canyon County, most of the other counties in the district remained at the same health alert level. Washington County was the only one to change and moved from orange to yellow, joining Owyhee and Gem counties. Adams County remains in the gray, and Payette in the red. These new classifications were released Wednesday.
Officials said daily incidence rates across much of the six-county region continue to trend downward, but schools are still being impacted by the virus. In Canyon County, multiple schools are experiencing "sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19 with no known outbreaks."
- Adams: No current isolation or quarantine
- Canyon: Isolation: 11 (students and staff); Quarantine: 107 (students and staff)
- Gem: Isolation: 1 staff
- Owyhee: Isolation: 4 (students and staff); Quarantine: 200 (students and staff)
- Payette: Isolation: 5 (students and staff); Quarantine: 13 (students and staff)
- Washington: Quarantine: 3 (students and staff)
The isolation cases are those who currently are positive for COVID-19, officials said, while the quarantine cases are those who have been in contact with a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms. Those who are on isolation are asked to isolate away from others for 10 days from onset of symptoms in order to prevent further infection.
Officials said the number of students quarantined across the health district is “reflective of the amount of students currently in quarantine on the day the data are pulled and may not account for students who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine.”
New health alert levels will be released Wednesday, and more information can be found on the district’s website at phd3.idaho.gov.