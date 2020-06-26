It’s a development prison officials expected: Two more Idaho inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt expects “cases will be on the incline for some time to come,” he wrote in an update on a department webpage dedicated to coronavirus updates. In the update, Tewalt confirmed all three inmates who tested positive were living in the Idaho State Correctional Center’s E block at the time they became symptomatic.
Further, Tewalt wrote, the block is divided into three tiers — and all three people who tested positive were living on the same tier.
“We’re in the process of tracing contacts with the staff members and the incarcerated people who tested positive at ISC ,” Tewalt wrote. “Until that process is complete, we’re going to keep things buttoned down pretty tight. That process also includes looking at people who were recently transferred from ISCC and placing them on medical quarantine until we can rule out exposure or confirm they’re negative for COVID-19 through appropriate testing.”
According to the open letter, 13 department staff members have also tested positive for the illness — and eight of them have tested positive within the last week; five work at the Idaho State Correctional Center. Another 27 employees have been unable to come to work because they’ve had close contact with someone who tested positive.
The department is also using a new tool — called ID NOW — from Abbott Laboratories to test people for COVID-19. It delivered swift results — on Thursday, Tewalt wrote, it identified two people who had the virus.
“Test, trace and quarantine,” Tewalt’s update reads. “Repeat as necessary. That’s how we work our way out of this. We’ve known since March we would be living with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future. Testing to identify symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, tracing potential contacts, and quarantining to prevent additional spread is the path forward for us.”
Department spokesman Jeff Ray wrote in an email to the Idaho Press that movement within the Idaho State Correctional Center has been restricted. Those restrictions will ease as officials identify people who are at risk and those who are not, Ray wrote.
In Tewalt’s update, he confirmed the department will conduct its “first mass-testing event on Monday at ISCC starting with E block.”
“The contact tracing will guide subsequent mass-testing efforts,” he wrote.
The virus took far longer to infiltrate Idaho’s prison population than it did in other states, and in federal prisons. Still, the infections within the prison are occurring against the backdrop of a sharp increase in cases across Idaho, but especially in Ada County, where the affected prisons are located. Idaho as a whole reported 243 new cases on Wednesday, and another 220 on Thursday, when including both confirmed and probable cases, according to coronavirus.idaho.gov. From Sunday to Wednesday, Ada County reported 330 new cases, according to Central District Health.
On Monday, Central District Health officials announced they were moving the county back to Stage 3 of reopening, meaning mandatory closings for bars and the banning of gatherings of 50 people or more. That order went into effect 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.