BOISE — All counties and school districts within Central District Health are now in the yellow category, the second of three, for school reopenings.
Boise and Valley and Boise counties were both previously in the green, or lowest category, which allows for full-on school reopenings. A recent increase in cases pushed them out of the green category and into the yellow. Both Ada and Elmore counties were in the yellow category last week and remain there this week.
The yellow category means there is “minimal to moderate community transmission” and allows for traditional, hybrid or full distance learning models, according to the Idaho Back to School Framework.
The health district’s categories are recommendations; final decisions about reopening are up to local school boards.
Central District Health updates its school reopening categories every Monday, using a two-week average of daily new cases per 100,000 people.