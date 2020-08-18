BOISE — Health officials on Tuesday announced Idaho's first case of MIS-C, a multisystem inflammatory syndrome seen in children with COVID-19.
The patient, a 7-year-old girl who lives in the Treasure Valley, was admitted Aug. 12, said Dr. Kenny Bramwell, system medical director for St. Luke's Children's hospital in Boise. She had no known prior health conditions, he said. She was discharged Monday after four days in the pediatric intensive care unit.
The disease, which stems from COVID-19, is a newly recognized and potentially serious illness for patients 21 and younger; it affects an estimated 1 in 1,000 patients overall, Bramwell said.
"We've been expecting to have a case of this for some time," he said, citing the rising number of cases of the coronavirus in Idaho over the past two months. "Unfortunately, I do expect we'll have more of these cases as we go into the future. We expect it will continue as long as the virus is with us."
Children under 18 make up nearly 10% of Idaho's reported COVID-19 cases.
Bramwell said he wants people to be aware, but he does not want to ratchet up undue fear.
"I think this is an important thing for families to be aware of," he said. "I'm trying not to be alarmist about this."
MIS-C is so named because it affects multiple systems in the body.
"We think this is caused by the body's very aggressive immune system response to the virus," said Bramwell.
The average time from initial exposure to COVID-19 to when MIS-C is diagnosed is about four weeks. During that four weeks, a patient may still be shedding the virus, but that is still an unknown factor.
"I don't think we know how contagious they are that whole time," said Bramwell.
Bramwell was careful to note that if a patient has MIS-C, "they would be more likely to infect others with the regular virus" that may or may not lead to MIS-C.
The disease has varied symptoms that affect several organs and systems in the body. Some resemble toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease, in which blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, enlarge or form aneurysms. Some children have signs of impaired cardiac function, gastrointestinal symptoms, kidney injury, neurologic symptoms, or excessive clotting.
Treatments for MIS-C depend on which systems of the body are affected. They may include norepinephrine and epinephrine, intravenous immunoglobulin (also used in Kawasaki disease) and they may also receive antibiotics or antivirals.
The disease was first identified in the U.S. in New York City in early May. As of Aug. 7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C has affected 570 children nationwide; 10 of them, or almost 2%, have died.
"According to the New England Journal of Medicine, July 23, six patients were less than age 1," Bramwell said, adding that ages 5 to 10 are the peak ages.
While this is a new disease and discoveries about it are still being made, Bramwell said the main things for parents or others to watch for in a child following a COVID-19 infection include:
- Persistent and worsening symptoms of fatigue and listlessness.
- Kawasaki-like symptoms — rash, bloodshot eyes, swollen hands and feet, cracked lips, a swollen tongue that looks like a strawberry, and an enlarged lymph node in the neck.
- Toxic shock-like symptoms — severe flu-like symptoms with high fever, as well as a sunburn-like rash, low blood pressure, and a very high heart rate.
- Gastrointestinal symptoms — diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, or a swollen abdomen.
Respiratory symptoms that have been reported with COVID-19, such as cough and shortness of breath, may or may not be present.
Parents who suspect MIS-C in their child are advised to call their pediatrician or primary care provider, as symptoms can worsen quickly.
Bramwell advises everyone to keep up with CDC and state and local safety guidelines.
