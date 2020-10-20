BOISE — At one polling place in Ada County on Election Day, poll workers will look a bit different than they ever have before.
Firefighters and paramedics wearing gowns, N95 masks and gloves will be the ones helping voters through the process and getting their ballots shipshape.
This special, outdoor polling place is designed to ensure that residents with COVID-19 can still vote on Election Day.
"You can't just delay Election Day," Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said.
There's an 11-day window between the cutoff to request an absentee ballot (Oct. 23) and Election Day, Nov. 3. If someone is diagnosed with COVID-19 during that time, McGrane wants to make sure they can still cast a ballot.
"You have this tension now between these two things. We recognize the appropriate public health decision is to self-quarantine, but I know there are voters who think the fate of the nation is on their shoulders and will vote," he said.
McGrane was inspired to set up the unique outdoor polling place by a Wall Street Journal titled, "It's Not Too Late to Save the 2020 Election," which outlined a number of things election officials could do to keep people safe while voting during a contentious election in the midst of a pandemic.
The Ada County Elections Office then began collaborating with Central District Health to determine the precautions needed to make voting safe for everyone.
There's a law in Idaho that allows for people hospitalized five days before an election to cast emergency ballots, and McGrane's office works with the big hospitals in Ada County to provide ballots to those special cases every election. The issue for folks who test positive for COVID-19 is, the vast majority of them don't need to be hospitalized.
Working with the Eagle Fire Department, Ada County Emergency Medical Services and the Boise Fire Department, the COVID-19 site will have volunteer poll workers wearing full personal protective equipment and helping people cast their ballots safely. Voters will be required to wear masks while they vote.
The site will require about 10 poll workers on Nov. 3, the usual number of people manning a polling place, McGrane said.
"It's more of a drive-up voting situation," McGrane said.
Voters will only be informed of the site when Central District Health contact tracers reach out to people infected with COVID-19. Those contact tracers will provide guidance about how to vote safely at the Ada County COVID-19 polling location if a voter is unable to submit an absentee ballot and needs to go vote in person.
"When CDH is doing their contact tracing, they'll say, 'All right, if you want to vote, here is how you can vote,'" McGrane said.
The system will look a lot like drive-up testing, with pop-up tents and gowned workers in a parking lot. Being outdoors will mitigate risk, but the safest way to vote is still to request an absentee ballot before the deadline, said Brandon Atkins, Central District Health spokesman.
"People should be taking advantage of submitting absentee ballots to prevent overcrowding and unnecessary exposure risk at polling locations. People should be hyper diligent about social distancing while out and about among others and they should always be wearing a mask," Atkins said in an email. "Most importantly, stay home if you are unwell and contact a health care provider if you have signs and symptoms of COVID-like illness to see what their recommendations are."