BOISE — From June 22-27, state officials have confirmed 904 new cases of COVID-19 in Ada and Canyon Counties.
On Saturday, June 27, the state’s website for coronavirus information listed 5,319 total cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, which included 171 new cases announced that day.
Most of the cases — 4,790 — are confirmed cases; there are 529 probable cases, which means those people were exposed to someone with a lab-confirmed case who showed the same symptoms, but who haven’t been tested.
Of the 5,319 total statewide cases reported Saturday:
- 3,898 people, or 73%, have recovered
- 91 have died
- 312 people were hospitalized
- 111 cases were admitted to the ICU
- 475 cases among health care workers
The 18-29 age group has seen the majority of positive cases, with 1,746 cases.
No one under 50 years old has died in Idaho due to COVID-19. Sixty COVID-19-related deaths, or 66% of total deaths, in Idaho occurred in people over 80. The same age group accounts for only 230 cases.
On Friday, Southwest District Health reported the first COVID-19 death in Washington County. The person was a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions and a confirmed COVID-19 infection. He was in a hospital when he died.
According to the state’s coronavirus information website, 85,816 tests have been conducted in state labs; there were 2,279 new tests reported Saturday.
TREASURE VALLEY
- Ada County has 1,841 cases and 23 deaths. In the week ending Saturday, cases increased by 650.
- Canyon County has 692 cases and 6 deaths. That’s an increase in 254 cases in the week ending Saturday.
OUTSIDE THE TREASURE VALLEY
- Blaine County has 528 cases and 5 deaths.
- Twins Falls County has 551 cases and 25 deaths.
As people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
- Wear a mask when out in public
- Wash hand frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
- Stay home when sick
State officials update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.