Cole Diagnostics COVID-19 testing

A pair of positive COVID-19 tests at Cole Diagnostics in Boise, Thursday, April 23, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — Since Monday, state officials have confirmed 904 new cases of COVID-19 in Ada and Canyon Counties.

On Saturday, the state’s website for coronavirus information listed 5,319 total cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, which included 171 new cases announced that day.

Most of the cases — 4,790 — are confirmed cases; there are 529 probable cases, which means those people were exposed to someone with a lab-confirmed case who showed the same symptoms, but who haven’t been tested.

Of the 5,319 total statewide cases reported Saturday:

  • 3,898 people, or 73%, have recovered
  • 91 have died
  • 312 people were hospitalized
  • 111 cases were admitted to the ICU
  • 475 cases among health care workers

The 18-29 age group has seen the majority of positive cases, with 1,746 cases.

No one under 50 years old has died in Idaho due to COVID-19. Sixty COVID-19-related deaths, or 66% of total deaths, in Idaho occurred in people over 80. The same age group accounts for only 230 cases.

On Friday, Southwest District Health reported the first COVID-19 death in Washington County. The person was a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions and a confirmed COVID-19 infection. He was in a hospital when he died.

According to the state’s coronavirus information website, 85,816 tests have been conducted in state labs; there were 2,279 new tests reported Saturday.

TREASURE VALLEY

  • Ada County has 1,841 cases and 23 deaths. In the week ending Saturday, cases increased by 650.
  • Canyon County has 692 cases and 6 deaths. That’s an increase in 254 cases in the week ending Saturday.

OUTSIDE THE TREASURE VALLEY

  • Blaine County has 528 cases and 5 deaths.
  • Twins Falls County has 551 cases and 25 deaths.

As people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:

  • Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
  • Wear a mask when out in public
  • Wash hand frequently
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
  • Stay home when sick

State officials update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

