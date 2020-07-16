BOISE — State officials added 688 new COVID-19 cases to Idaho’s total count Thursday, below the high of 727 set Wednesday.
Three new deaths were reported Thursday, including one in Ada County, bringing the county's total to 30, one in Canyon County, bringing the total to 16, and one in Valley County, the county's first.
Ada County reported 252 new cases Thursday; Canyon County reported 175.
Since Idaho started tracking cases in March:
- 13,133 confirmed and probable cases
- 114 deaths
- 3,676 presumed recoveries, meaning the patient is alive 30 days post-onset
- 554 hospitalizations
- 165 admitted to the ICU
- 823 cases among health care workers
CASES BY AGE GROUP
- Under 18: 1,071 cases
- 18-29: 4,422 cases
- 30-39: 2,245 cases
- 40-49: 1,935 cases
- 50-59: 1,588 cases
- 60-69: 968 cases
- 70-79: 500 cases
- 80-89: 282 cases
- Over 90: 104 cases
TREASURE VALLEY
- Ada County has 5,132 total cases
- Canyon County has 2,730 cases
State officials update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov at 5 p.m. daily.