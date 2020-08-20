CALDWELL — Destination Caldwell announced Thursday that the 18th Indian Creek Festival in downtown Caldwell is canceled.
The festival, which attracts an estimated 15,000 people, was scheduled for Sept. 18-19.
Destination Caldwell and city of Caldwell officials canceled the event because of the number of people expected to attend at a time when Canyon County's infection rate is at a level red health alert, the highest-risk category in Southwest Districts Health's metrics.
“The health and well-being of our community is always our top priority and at this point in time, a mass gathering of citizens would be counterproductive,” Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas said in a statement.
In place of the festival, Destination Caldwell will host Oldies on the Plaza, a free concert with JR & the Stingrays from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 18. The Indian Creek Show and Shine’ a dog and car show will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19.
Safety plans for both events were created by Destination Caldwell and approved by Southwest District Health and the city. Destination Caldwell plans to host Indian Creek Festival again in 2021.
“Indian Creek Festival will be missed by our community, but we are fortunate to continue with our small events," Destination Caldwell CEO Keri Smith-Sigman said in a statement.