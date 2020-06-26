MERIDIAN — Proms for 11 West Ada School District high schools that The Village at Meridian planned to host were canceled this week after Central District Health moved Ada County back to Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.
In April, The Village offered to host prom for the high schools when the traditional school-sanctioned events were canceled due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The proms at The Village were scheduled to occur over five nights.
"The Proms were confirmed to happen when Idaho moved into Stage 4 of the State’s Rebound plan which allowed for events larger than 50 people to be held," said Hugh Crawford, general manager of The Village at Meridian, in an email to the Meridian Press. "When the Governor and Central District Health announced that Ada County was moving back to Stage 3, these events had to be cancelled as the attendance would have exceeded the allowable attendance levels."
On Monday, Central District Health officials announced in a virtual press conference that Ada County would be moving back to Stage 3, just nine days after the state moved to Stage 4. Officials said the county’s numbers of infection were higher than they have been since late March and early April, and said the infection rate rivals that of Blaine County’s rate earlier in the pandemic — which at one point had one of the highest rates in the country.
The health district's order means bars, which were allowed to reopen in Stage 3 of the governor’s reopening plan, are required to close in Ada County, and public and private gatherings of over 50 people are banned. The order also requires a 14-day quarantine for all visitors to the state who are coming from an area outside of Idaho highly affected by the virus, Duke said.
The proms at The Village won't be rescheduled, Crawford said.
"Coordinating with West Ada School District and 11 different high schools, there was a very narrow window of dates that these events could occur," he said. "Looking forward with the 4th of July holiday and then with former Seniors from the high schools starting their plans to head off to college of the next stages in life, there just isn’t time to reschedule these events."