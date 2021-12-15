With over two feet of new snow, Bogus Basin announced it is opening more terrain for skiers and riders — plus night skiing is slated to start on Friday, Dec. 17. Operations will also extend to 10 p.m., adding five more hours to your skiing, riding experience.
For night skiers, the thrill is on. The non-profit recreation area offers over 175 acres of lit terrain, the largest night operation in the state. “The appeal of twilight skiing and snowboarding has boomed in recent years and we’re excited to light up the slopes for everyone,” said Nate Shake, director of mountain operations.
In 2016, Bogus launched a $99 Night Only Season Pass. Last winter, the resort upped the ante, replacing it with the Twilight Season Pass that lets you get on the slopes at 3 p.m.
In addition, more terrain and another chairlift, the Pine Creek Express (No. 6) opens Wednesday, Dec. 15, with more on the way.
“Stay tuned for further updates,” said Shake in an employee memo Tuesday afternoon. “We expect cold temperatures and significant snowfall to continue through the week, and plan to open more terrain for the weekend and add more groomed runs.”
Another event slated for Saturday Dec. 18: “Shred with Santa” where kids of all ages can join Santa on the slopes from noon to 2 p.m.
For updates and more information, visit bogusbasin.org.
Brundage Mountain
A series of winter storms has laid the way for Brundage to open seven-day-a-week operations.
“More than two FEET of snow has accumulated at the Brundage base area since Friday,” the resort announced in a press release. With that, the Mountain Operations team began prepping the slopes for the start of the 2021/22 winter ski season.
On Tuesday, Brundage opened three chairlifts — the Easy Street Triple, Bear Chair Triple and the BlueBird Express — with top-to-bottom skiing — and riding on at least one groomed run.
Early season conditions exist, and all-mountain riding off Bluebird is for advanced and expert skiers and riders only, cautioned the release. Brundage will expand grooming, terrain and lift operations as conditions permit, the resort said.
“We’re happy that this storm brought the goods for us to open full time for top-to-bottom skiing and riding,” said resort General Manager Ken Rider. “After such a dry lead up to the season, it’s also exciting to see significant amounts of new snow in the forecast right through the weekend and beyond.”
Brundage Mountain will be open to all types of season pass and ticket holders. Those purchasing day tickets will want to pre-purchase online for the best prices.
Tickets for Winter Break are also available for pre-purchase and Brundage recommends buying those in advance in case quantities become limited during the busy holiday period.
In addition, the Guest Services office, Rental Shop, Retail and Ski and Ride School are open and Smoky’s Bar & Grill will be open from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily.
“We really want to thank our team their incredible efforts over the last 48 hours,” says Rider. “This snow came in all at once and the grooming crew, lift ops and ski patrol have worked tirelessly to get the mountain open.”
Additional runs, terrain and facilities will open as conditions warrant. For conditions and grooming information visit brundage.com.
Over at Tamarack
Tamarack Express opened on Tuesday and the resort announced the high-speed quad will run seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Look for Summit Express to open “as soon as possible,” said a press release, “for full top-to-bottom skiing and riding.”
For up-to-date information, go to the website: tamarackidaho.com.