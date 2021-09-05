We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BOISE—“Exquisite Creatures,” a world-class exhibition featuring the work of Christopher Marley, opens at The Discovery Center of Idaho Sept. 20. The exhibition is described as an artistic experience that unravels humanity’s intimate relationship with the natural world.
Artist, naturalist and New York Times bestselling author, Christopher Marley, reveals the obscure beauty in nature through his three-dimensional work with animal, mineral and plant specimens. Visitors will experience the ancient connection between art, nature and science at Marley’s awe-inspiring exhibit. Tapping the natural world as his medium, his revolutionary work features rare elements of nature in the precise geometric compositions that have become his signature.
“Whether or not we consider ourselves nature enthusiasts, the love of life affects us all – we are instinctively inclined to care for it, to understand it, and to be good stewards of it,” Marley said in a press release. “I am thrilled to share Exquisite Creatures with people in the Boise community because I believe visual enjoyment of the natural world is one of the most effective tools for motivating learning and understanding.”
All of the organisms used in Marley’s work are either reclaimed (in the case of vertebrates) or sustainably obtained (in the case of insects) using a worldwide network of people and institutions that share his passion for nature. Marley works to remove much of the threat we naturally feel from unfamiliar organisms by focusing on their physical design elements. He believes the love for non-human life we innately possess can sometimes be overshadowed by the threat of the unknown. When experienced as an element of a geometric composition, a texture study or a color story, even the most fearsome organisms can be experienced with fresh eyes.
In addition to Exquisite Creatures, you can explore our hands-on Matter Splatter exhibit and play in our newly re-opened Young Learner’s area for young scientists age 4 and under.
The Discovery Center is also looking for volunteers to join and assist with current exhibitions by providing additional information and resources. Volunteers will also have the opportunity to work with school groups or field trips. Apply online at dcidaho.org/volunteer.