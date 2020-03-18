OK, last week we did an introductory article on airguns. This week let’s go a little deeper and assume that you’re interested and want to get into airguns and see what it is all about. If you listen to me, I’ll talk you into buying one of everything and being airgun poor! But everyone (at least in my world) has some kind of budget that they have to live within so, here’s what I’d recommend to get started.
Buy a decent break barrel. They’re relatively inexpensive, at least as compared to a decent PCP (precharged pneumatic) and way less expensive to operate than a CO2 or a PCP. One word of caution, though. Don’t buy a cheap piece of junk spring action or you’re just going to get frustrated with its inaccuracy and give up on airguns. I know that about happened to me. You can spend as much as you want but you should be able to get a semi decent one for around $225.
I said above ‘one’ word of caution. Actually, I have two words of caution. Second word of caution — of the airguns that I’ve tested many of them come with a cheap piece of junk for a scope. I understand their reasoning. They’re trying to keep the price point down so people buy their airguns. But if it is a super-cheap scope on your gun, you’re going to get frustrated and not have fun.
It is a dilemma. You don’t want to spend $1,000 on an airgun scope but at least buy a functional one. My Sig Sauer’s and Crosman/Benjamin have all come with good scopes. If yours doesn’t come with a good one, then check out the Riton Optics Primal X1 3-9x40 or better yet, their Primal X1 4-16x44. But whatever scope you buy, make sure that it is airgun compatible because a lot of scopes aren’t.
Next topic — pellets. We all know that it is important to not only buy good ammo, but the exact ammo to get good groups and have the ultimate performance out of big-game rifles. It is just as important to do the same when selecting pellets.
Some airgun companies are trying to make cheap pellets so they’re affordable but many are lightweight and flimsy and impossible to get a good group with. I don’t rag on companies because everyone is trying to make a living, but one popular airgun company makes horrible pellets. You might as well throw rocks at your target.
The best is made by JSB but Sig Sauer and Crosman also make good pellets. And then I am about to start testing pellets for two companies out of South America — Rifle Ammo and Air Boss. But to adequately cover pellets will be a whole article in and of itself which we will write about at a later date. So for now, let’s move on.
So, what are the opportunities to use airguns? Limitless. I see a lot of options. Let’s list out a few.
Airguns are a great avenue to get your kids into hunting if they’re non-hunters. If they don’t want to hunt, just shoot, then airguns are a great place to start. They’re real guns so they need to be taught gun-safety rules because they can hurt or kill you but hopefully if they make a mistake it won’t be as dangerous as with a big caliber gun. The good deal about starting out kids on airguns is that they don’t kick and don’t make a loud report. So they’re less intimidating. Which is especially nice for little girls.
You’ll need something to shoot. Sig Sauer makes a lot of super-cool airgun targets. I think they’re the leaders. But if you’re a kid on a paper route budget, don’t forget the all-time favorite — tin cans! Or bottles filled with water.
Hunting options abound. Whistle-pig hunting is about to hit full speed ahead. Or shooting pigeons in agricultural settings abound. All farmers and ranchers need them thinned out. They poop in their barns, on their equipment and in their livestock feed bunks and spread diseases.
I saw a video of an airgun guide in Africa and they hunted rats at night while spotlighting. That’d be a blast in a barn wouldn’t it?
Also, now that a lot of people are buying ranchettes out in the country, there are always varmints to thin out. Starlings, pigeons, rats, etc. It is probably not prudent to blast around your neighbors with your ol’ 30-06 so why not use an airgun?
Well, once again those pesky editors are limiting my word count so I had better shut down. But you can see why airguns are so popular, plus, some companies are making some super-cool ones that your kids would die for. Sig Sauer makes some cool modern sporting rifles on the AR platform. Ruger made one that mimics their ever-popular 10/22 and Springfield made one that mimics the old .30 M1 Carbine.
Well, that sucking noise you hear is Jeanne shutting off the ink flow.