NAMPA—Stop by the Warhawk Air Museum, and you may be lucky enough to have Don and Peg McCown as your tour guides.
The couple, both Navy veterans with a combined 40 years of military service, are passionate about the museum and sharing its history with others.
Ask them to show you their top five favorite parts of the museum and watch them struggle as they try to narrow it down. They have so many favorites, they will tell you.
Their passion is evident as they talk about the different exhibits, like the Bell UH-1C helicopter that resides at the Warhawk. Peg got teary-eyed as she described the emotional reaction of the Vietnam War veterans who gathered at the museum for a reunion and the unveiling of the newly restored helicopter, the one they crewed during the war.
Peg grew up in southern California and joined the Navy in 1968. She served as air crew on VIP aircraft, underwent the Navy’s Sea and Land Survival training and served with two submarine warfare squadrons.
Don grew up in Texas and joined the Navy out of high school, also serving with two squadrons. His time in the Navy included a stint on the USS Ticonderoga, which was the primary recovery ship for the Apollo 16 and 17 missions in the early 1970s.
“It was incredible, the highlight of my career,” he recalled. “Standing out on the flight deck, seeing these three red and white striped parachutes pop through the atmosphere and the module hanging on the bottom. I’m standing there thinking, ‘This is live, and I’m seeing it!’”
Don and Peg met, not in the Navy, but when she went to him to have work done on her saddle, when they were both stationed in San Diego. In their first 25 years of marriage, they moved 17 times.
Their last move took them from Northern California to Nampa two years ago. The couple would often drive by the Warhawk, but it wasn’t until a year ago that they stopped in to see the museum.
“We kept passing this place and never thought much about it,” Don said. “One day we said, let’s stop in here.”
That first visit blew them away, they said. “It was like coming home,” Peg shared.
They bought a family membership so they could come back again, and eventually they both started volunteering as tour guides. In one year, Don has logged 600 hours as a volunteer. Peg, who just started training as a tour guide a few months ago, has volunteered over 65 hours.
Peg said they enjoy helping visitors make connections with the museum. “It’s a very personal museum,” she said. “Almost everyone finds something that’s very personal to them.”
Recently, a man came in and told Don that his grandfather was a prisoner of war on Wake Island. Don helped him find a notebook with information about Wake Island POWs, and the man found his grandfather’s name and picture.
“To see the emotions on people’s faces, that’s our reward,” Don said. “I walked to the back one day, and there was a lady who was in her ‘70s or ‘80s, just sobbing, and I said, ‘Ma’am? Are you ok? Can I help you?’ She said, ‘No, I’m just trying to take it all in.’ We find people like that, all the time, and it really moves us.”
Don and Peg also enjoy the part they get to play in sharing the history of the museum with young people who visit the Warhawk.
Don pointed out the Warhawk’s mission statement: To educate the world about the cost of freedom and honor those who paid its price. “That says it all,” he said, “because we get kids in here from schools, we get them in groups of eight or 10 and we teach them some history in a fun way.”
Peg said she is sometimes surprised by what kids don’t know about the nation’s history. “I asked some girls, ‘Have you ever heard of Pearl Harbor?’ They were 13 or 14 years old and said ‘no’, so I explained to them what happened at Pearl Harbor. These things mold our present and future.”
Don said the museum has so much information, and he and Peg are constantly learning something new. “Peg and I, we have made it a point to learn something new every day. We do a lot of reading, and we share what we learn with our visitors.”
Don and Peg are just two of the 70 volunteers who help at the Warhawk, many of them veterans.
“To us this place is so special,” Don said. “We feel like we’re in another world when we’re here.”