Over the 50-year history of the Idaho Foundation of Parks and Lands, the donation of 411 acres of pristine cottonwood riparian lands in the Barber Pool area from Boise Cascade Corporation to the Foundation in 1978 stands out as one of its most important conservation acquisitions whose importance would grow exponentially over time.
The initial donation of 411 acres of private land from the Boise Cascade Corporation would eventually become the Barber Pool Conservation Area, a 2.5-mile natural reach of the Boise River from below Diversion Dam and the Idaho 21 bridge to Barber Dam. The property is one of the Foundation’s most valued assets to this day.
Foundation officials describe the Barber Pool Conservation Area as a “hidden treasure” teeming with more than 300 species of animals and birds, including bald eagles, our national bird. The Barber Pool Conservation Area has since grown to 700 acres on both sides of the Boise River. The area has been selected as one of the state’s 12 unique ecosystems and a Boise City Heritage Site, just 6 miles from downtown Boise and our state Capitol.
“Ever since Boise Cascade Corporation was created in 1950, company leaders always had a sense that corporate responsibility was important,” says Alice Hennessey, who worked for Boise Cascade for over three decades, retiring as a Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Relations. “The Barber Pool area would have been a prime area for development, but it was a great legacy for the company to give the property to the Foundation and the Boise community.”
Boise Cascade came into the ownership of the Barber Pool property via the Boise-Payette Lumber Company’s ownership of the Barber Mill in the early 1900s.
“Back in the day, Barber Pool served as the confluence and cross-roads of our early mining, lumber, hydropower and irrigation history,” says Sharon Hubler, former executive director of the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands. Now it’s surrounded by homes and subdivisions. “My, how times have changed.”
The Barber sawmill, Barber Dam, and the town of Barber rose up beginning in the early 1900s. A trio of lumber magnates from Wisconsin, James T. Barber, Sumner G. Moon, and Charles W. Lockwood, invested in the whole operation. Initially, they thought they could float logs down Mores Creek and the Boise River to the sawmill location. They built the dam and the sawmill in 1904-1906 before they had a firm hold on timber supplies in the Centerville and Idaho City areas.
They bought timber from the Idaho Land Board, and they built an extensive logging railway system, called the Intermountain Railway, beginning in 1914, to haul logs to the mill. Approximately 450 men worked on the back-breaking project with manual labor and horsepower. The men “built the line up a canyon with some narrow gorges that required 14 bridges and a 200-foot tunnel on the Stierman-Centerville stretch, north of the junction of Grimes and Mores Creeks,” an article by the Idaho State Historical Society said.
Four spur lines were built to access more logging areas from the main trunk lines to Centerville and New Centerville. The total construction cost of the rail lines was $317,915.
Meanwhile, Diversion Dam was built in 1912 to carry water in the New York Canal out to Boise Valley farms and Lake Lowell. Arrockrock Dam was completed in 1915. At 348 feet high, Arrowrock would be the largest concrete arch dam in the world, at the time. A railroad line was used to transport workers, equipment and supplies to the dam-construction site.
While the vision of early pioneers to provide irrigation water to farmers in the Boise Valley came to fruition with Diversion Dam, the New York Canal and Arrowrock Dam, the logging project fizzled rather quickly, with full operations lasting only from 1915 to 1926. By the mid-1930s, the sawmill ceased operation and the company town of Barber became vacant.
Donation of Barber Pool
Six years after the formation of the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands in 1972, Boise Cascade Corporation officials approached Hope Kading, Chair of the Foundation Board of Directors, about possibly accepting a gift of property owned by Boise Cascade Corp. around Barber Pool.
Hubler remembers that Boise Cascade saw the property as “surplus” given that it hadn’t been using the old Barber mill site since the mid-1930s. They had 411 acres of land that they owned on both side of the Boise River alongside Barber Pool.
Leasure remembers talking to Boise Cascade CEO Bob Hansberger about the land when both of them served on the College of Idaho Board of Trustees. Boise Cascade tested the waters, you might say, by gifting “Boise Cascade Lake” or Veterans Pond, the site of an old gravel pit, to the Foundation.
The Foundation gifted Boise Cascade Lake and 35 acres of land to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation in 1977, a year before the Barber Pool donation. IDPR developed a management agreement with the City of Boise to manage Veterans State Park.
Leasure remembers working together with Kading to cultivate and finalize the deal with Boise Cascade. He recalls that Alice Dieter, Alice Hennessey, Hansberger, and John Fery, the next CEO to lead Boise Cascade, were all of supportive of donating the land to the Foundation as potential open space and conservation property. Hennessey, in particular, helped move the project along during the CEO transition from Hansberger to Fery, he says.
The first step to seal the deal was a land appraisal. The value came out at about $1 million for the 411 acres of undeveloped sagebrush lands and the cottonwood riparian areas.
Hennessey points out that by this time, Boise Cascade was involved in many, major philanthropy projects in the Boise community. Hansberger was the first chairman of the Boise Art Museum and the first chairman of the Idaho Commission for the Humanities, for example.
“We were all about supporting projects for the public good,” Hennessey recalls. “The whole area had been preserved by nature, and it was a beautiful setting. It was really the spirit of the transaction that matters — it was clearly the right thing to do.”
Leasure remembers signing the papers with Kading and Boise Cascade attorneys to close the deal. Then he and Kading walked downtown to toast the purchase in the restaurant/bar at the top of the Hoff Building.
Once the papers were signed, the Foundation worked on a professional survey of the whole property. Another big priority was to work with the City of Boise, Ada County and IDPR to work on extending the Greenbelt from Municipal Park and Warm Springs Golf Course to Lucky Peak, a distance of about 9 miles.
“That was a really big push at the time,” Leasure says.
In 1986, the Foundation conveyed approximately 34 acres to Ada County, which enabled the extension of the Boise Greenbelt to the Sandy Point Unit of Lucky Peak State Park. The gift of land allowed Ada County to use the land as a matched asset and qualify for Land and Water Conservation funds for extending the pathway. Much of the pathway alignment followed a portion of the old railroad right of way that was used to haul logs to the Barber Mill.
That gift also put Ada County in charge of operating Barber Dam itself. The dam produces some hydropower for export out of state, and the water flows passing through Barber Dam are crucially important for fulfilling water rights to irrigation canals, laterals and farmers downstream.
In 1988, the Foundation started work on a management plan for Barber Pool Conservation Area. “We wanted Barber Pool to succeed in its natural state,” Hubler says.
In the early 1990s, Foundation officials backed the prospect of gifting 18 acres of the Barber Pool property to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation for a new state headquarters building. Multiple locations were under consideration. Hubler remembers that it took two sessions for that to be approved by the Idaho Legislature.
“The location was convenient for snowmobilers, boaters and OHV riders on their way to the great Idaho outdoors, being on the edge of town at the time,” she said.
Several years later, the Foundation worked out a long-term lease with the Idaho Shakespeare Festival to provide 17.8 acres of the Barber Pool property for ISF to build a world-class outdoor theater adjacent to the IDPR state office with plenty of parking for the super popular theater venue. It was their fourth location since 1977. ISF officials had to raise more than $1.5 million to build the theater complex.
Leasure recalls giving Mark Hofflund, Managing Director of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, and other ISF officials an initial tour of the Barber Pool area. “Boy, the river looked just beautiful that day,” Leasure says. “There were ducks on the water and birds singing. I told them, this is our future. This would be a spectacular location for the Shakespeare theater.”
“Just having the new theater gave us the foundation for what we could ultimately bring into it,” notes Mark Hofflund, Managing Director of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, in the book, What’s Past is Prologue: Celebrating 40 Seasons of Idaho Shakespeare Festival. “For example, it was designed to allow for additional lighting equipment. It also gave us a fundraising potential, as well as a national profile when we hosted our colleagues, and it gave us the artistic frame to do more and better work.”
Looking back, Hubler is amazed at how those developments would enhance the backdrop to the Barber Pool Conservation Area. “It’s just so remarkable what happened out there,” she says.
“I think we all could see that the Barber Pool property could become a long-term asset for the people of Boise,” Leasure says. “We didn’t know exactly how at the time. But looking back at it today, the value of that gift is quite phenomenal. Look at all of these wonderful things that have occurred since we received the property. And the value increases every day.”