Valley Regional Transit seeking public comment on regional vanpool options
MERIDIAN—Valley Regional Transit (VRT) and its transportation partners want to expand vanpool options in the Treasure Valley and are currently seeking comments and suggestions from the public via an online survey.
Guided by ValleyConnect 2.0, the visionary document for the future of public transportation in the region, the regional vanpool study will build on existing vanpool/shared mobility services and programs currently available in Ada and Canyon counties. It will also help provide the input needed to develop a sustainable and strategic, regionally accessible plan for vanpool/shared mobility service covering the Treasure Valley.
“This regional vanpool study is focused on removing barriers, and expanding the reach of vanpools,” said Stephen Hunt, VRT Development Director. “We know this can bring low-cost, high value transportation to more people across the Treasure Valley.”
The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) Commuteride program, in operation since 1976, is the only regional vanpool program in the Treasure Valley. It currently operates 70 vans and transports about 500 people a month. Since Commuteride is part of ACHD, in order to operate a vanpool route, it must touch or travel through Ada County. Commuteride currently serves residents of Ada, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Payette and Malheur counties.
The regional vanpool survey can be accessed at engage.valleyregionaltransit.org, the VRT online public engagement portal. The deadline to complete the survey is Sept. 25.