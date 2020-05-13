VALLEY COUNTY — As the State of Idaho begins to reopen and travel resumes, the mountain communities in and around Valley County are asking visitors to take a few simple steps to protect themselves and the communities they visit.
A press release issued by the community at large, said this includes knowing about new protocols in place at local businesses and recreation areas, continuing social distancing, wearing a mask in public, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home when feeling sick.
"This is really a know-before-you-go request," McKenzie Kraemer, marketing director for the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, said. "There are a lot of variables right now, so understanding what businesses and recreation areas are open, closed, or have new protocols in place will help limit surprises and make time spent in our communities much more enjoyable."
Officials say visitors should expect the same welcoming service, albeit with a few modifications. Some businesses may require face masks, offer only curbside service, or allow only a certain number of people inside at one time. Valley County communities are asking all patrons to respect and adhere to these important precautions intended to keep staff, customers, and the community safe and healthy.
"We are excited to start seeing visitors return to McCall, Donnelly, Cascade, Yellow Pine and New Meadows," Kraemer says. "We know the West Central Mountains hold a special place in a lot of hearts and we want to ensure we're taking the necessary steps to protect anyone who lives here or comes to visit. We want everyone to help spread love, not COVID-19."
Visit ProtectYourMountainPlayground.com for more information about the initiative, to find links to popular recreation areas and local businesses, and to stay updated on public safety protocols.