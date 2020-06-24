BOISE — Did you owe more tax than expected when you filed your state income tax return this year? Did you get a smaller-than-expected refund? In either case, it’s a good time to review your paycheck withholding to make sure you’re having the right amount of income tax withheld from your pay. Updating your W-4 now will improve your tax situation when you file next year.
The Idaho State Tax Commission recommends that all employees review their withholding at least once a year or more often to reflect changes in their lives.
Some life changes include:
- Getting married, divorced, or having a child.
- Having a child become too old for the child tax credit. (A child must be age 16 or under at the end of the year to qualify.)
- No longer qualifying for the "head of household" filing status. (You got married, or your dependent or child no longer qualifies you.)
- Working multiple jobs.
You can find the Idaho W-4 and related information on the Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov/w4. The website includes a link to the federal W-4, so you also can update your federal withholding.