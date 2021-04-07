Didn’t we know it all along? When we get stuck, sooner or later, words like “end” and “go home” have to come up.
There is no sane route north from Kenya. After more than four months spent out on the boondoggle circuit, patiently passing time, the Ethiopia border still hasn’t opened. No end in sight, either.
Ethiopia was my only realistic path to Cairo.
To pedal alone on an alternate route through Somalia, a country frayed by the radicalized youth of Al Shabaab, would be a spectacle of sheer stupidity. Then there’s the dystopian world of South Sudan, maybe the toughest country on earth, where food insecurity is fast becoming an epidemic on top of a pandemic. Following years of civil war, there are too many guns in too many desperate hands. A detour through South Sudan is an asinine option. The DR Congo, a massive country, long a place of struggle and strife, is also out of the question. Particularly in the north, my only realistic route, where traveling with anything less than a private army is inadvisable.
Let’s put aside this vain American ambition to cross Africa alone on a bicycle! Pause and spare a thought for the vast majority. Those humble, peaceful people who just happened to be born into one of the unlucky countries.
Folks back home would like to see me again. I’ve got responsibilities. Anything less than playing it safe is harebrained, to put it lightly.
In a few weeks, there’s a flight out of Kenya, bound for the USA. I’ve reserved a seat on that flight.
My days are numbered. The inevitable return to a life built around a schedule is closing in, fast. I’m looking at calendars. Paying attention to clocks. Wondering about my wardrobe.
I’m half in reality again. The good news is I’m still standing footloose and fancy-free in Kenya.
It’s time to make the most of what time remains.
The Last Circle
On a balcony at the New Victoria Hotel, in Kisumu, overlooking a large inlet on Lake Victoria, I study a regional map. Next morning, I load the bicycle and head out in search of a place called Siaya, 50 miles away.
Days earlier, at this hotel, I met a German woman volunteering at an orphanage out in Siaya. She extended a friendly invite. Charmed, I am suddenly motivated to cycle over.
Through warm, humid air, I follow quiet country roads; some are soft red dirt, packed hard, as smooth as dirt gets. Abundant greenery, shacks on either side, scenic farmland, too.
I arrive to a small school campus set on a gentle slope, children in orange and green uniforms out on recess. Giggling and panting, they’re racing old motorcycle tires around a playground, sprinting their hearts out, a short, thick stick in hand, whipping the tires forward to a finishing line drawn in the dirt.
The school, named Mbaga Orphaned Children’s Center, was designed and established by a German architect. Administered entirely by Kenyans, it gets a little financial support from some other generous Germans.
I stumble into everything. This is a happy place! One would never guess the sad histories that underlie it. These children all had both parents die too soon. In many cases from tuberculosis, malaria, or AIDS. Some live with extended family. Some live in a bunkhouse on campus. They get three square meals a day, most ingredients produced on the school’s small but bountiful farm.
Volunteers with green thumbs, most from Germany, escape the gray winter blues by flying in and donating three months to the school. While here, naturally, they also get to experience all the life this region has to offer.
On site, a crew of five sift dirt through screens, then pour mud into rectangular wooden forms. Then they set the moist bricks out to bake in the equatorial sun. These bricks are produced for new construction on campus and for sale to the public.
I give thought to volunteering for a week, but I cop out. This school is well run. They don’t need my help. Instead, I explore Siaya county, jog the rolling hills, cycle the surroundings, sample the scenery.
On a weekend excursion, on a dock on a lake called Kanyaboli, I meet a musician named Kent Mugenda. He carries a curious instrument called a “nyatiti.” A bit like a ukelele, it is a yoke lute fixed to a carved wooden bowl. When its eight strings are plucked, it produces a thick, rich, uplifting echo.
To complement the sound, Kent wears an iron ring around the big toe of his right foot, along with a strip of small bells strapped to his ankle.
Strumming expertly on this nyatiti, his metal-ringed toe raps rhythmically on the wooden yoke. Ankle bells chime. Kent keeps tempo while improvising some clever lyrics to a song he calls “Teddy Traveling.” It’s niiiiice.
(Note to Readers: On the Idaho Press website, where this Dispatch appears, there’s a video recording of Kent Mugenda playing the nyatiti. If you like it, there’s more material on YouTube, under his name.)
On To The Islands
The clock running down, I saddle up again, continuing 55 miles south from Siaya through a bustling town called Bondo. Then, on down through a short peninsula, rolling past villages and villagers, always waving, always offering a happy “howareyou!” in that sing-song voice.
Coming around a bend, the Great Lake, Victoria, springs into view. So vast, it might as well be the sea. The sight of any expanse of water moves me every time. Maybe it’s an evolutionary reflex, our natural attraction to water and the sustenance therein, on top of the potential for exploration and discovery. Perhaps it harkens us back to the earliest writings in our DNA.
There is a ferry. I arrive just in time. A ticket runs $1.75. A few cars on board, a number of motorcycles, too. At last there’s me, with the bicycle.
Pushing for an hour into a warm headwind, the ship arrives into Mbita. Ahead of all motor vehicles, I coast down the heavy steel ramp, make a quick right turn and pedal past all the shacks.
Continuing across a bridge to Rusinga Island, I find a lodge owned by a tall, friendly Purdue engineering graduate. After college, he made his career in the USA, retired, then returned home to invest, educate, and help develop his fellow Kenyans. The man couldn’t be more magnanimous.
In perfect English, barely a trace of an accent, he suggests I wake early and jump the first and only ferry to Mfangano Island.
Advice from any local is valuable. Advice from a local with American sensibilities is priceless.
I take it. Eight a.m., like clockwork, the ferry sets off from Mbita and on through the bay. No cars on this boat, just people and supplies. Mountains on all horizons.
Once landed on Mfangano, I discover an absolute fantasy island. Motivated by sheer beauty, I pedal around the edge of the whole enclave, encircling it, big vistas and short, steep hills all the way. Enchanted villages and strong natives living large off the land.
I discover a small Kenyan tribe called the Suba, also with their own language. As far as I can see, they are primarily fishers and subsistence farmers.
As any reader might imagine, I’ve had some good days on two wheels. That ferry connection followed by the short 25 mile ride around Mfangano, not a single four-wheeled vehicle to be seen, was surely among the best.
Everything goes better with an open mind and no expectations.
On Health and Safety, Some Philosophy
That night, back at the lodge on Rusinga Island, dog tired, I fall asleep in a chair. That wouldn’t be interesting except that in these parts everyone should sleep under a mosquito net. After all, the malaria parasite has killed more humans than any single predator in history, including humans ourselves.
I wake in the middle of the night, still in that chair, my face and forehead lumpy with red mosquito bites.
There’s a real risk of malaria most anywhere in the tropics. I regularly drink tonic water with quinine, which acts in the bloodstream as a sort of parasite prophylactic. I monitor my sensations for the first signs of symptoms.
I am carrying a malaria self-test in case I’m ever deep in the bush and start to feel sick. I carry a magazine of malaria meds, too, enough to hold me over if I ever have to scramble a good distance in search of proper treatment.
I’m not too worried about this mosquito exposure. I feel fine. Adding confidence, what looks like a decent hospital lies just around the bend.
Over a breakfast of African tea, fried eggs, chapati, and beans, I mention to my server how I fell asleep, then woke covered in bites.
There in that dark shack, the hair on the head of her gorgeous six-foot frame nearly brushing the sticks on the ceiling, her easygoing style turns deadly serious.
“GO TO THE HOSPITAL.”
I debate with her a bit. I tell her I’m feeling fine.
“NO. JUST GO!”
I’m thinking she is a bit of an alarmist.
Later, I start wondering. Worrying, even. I text the Purdue engineer for a second opinion. He tells me to go straight to the hospital, too.
I decide to check in, partly because I’m curious to see the insides of a Kenyan country hospital.
Reception is speedy. After paying less than $2 for admission, I am shown straight to the laboratory. There, a nurse uses a lance on my finger, then gives it a good squeeze.
Blood jets out, splattering all over the wall. “Whoa!,” we exclaim in unison.
He draws a hefty sample, then passes it to the lab tech to put under a scope. I wait in a folding chair out in the hall.
After an eternity, he appears, a grave expression on his face. He asks me to follow him into a private room.
There is a long pause. I’m bracing myself.
“Your test is negative, Theodore. You do not have malaria.”
Whew. Is heavy drama the standard operating procedure around here? Not intentionally, I am sure. This is a reflection of the seriousness with which the disease is taken.
My perfect health record remains unbroken. That in itself is amazing. Nearly two years on the road, around 21,000 winding miles through 21 tough countries, and the worst thing I picked up was a mild head cold in Amazonia, in Brazil, clear back in October of 2019.
To the best of my memory, I never even had one digestive problem, either. Wherever I travel, if the locals tell me they drink the water, I drink the water. As a result, I imagine my gut is one fantastically diverse colony of microbes.
In part, I credit my resistance to my willingness to eat and drink just about anything. I am steadily micro-dosing bacteria, always and everywhere. This might be (might be!) one of my better habits.
Other than healthy habits, I’ve come to believe that my health, as well as the absence of accidents, is chiefly the result of luck. Out here, I’ve thought often about the mysterious mix of fate and free will. On two wheels for 21,000 miles, part with a motor and part by pedal, and never anything more than a small scratch.
Never got sick.
Never fell down.
Never even had a single flat tire.
Yes, I’m careful, sure. Some might even say I’m “competent.” Nevertheless I am convinced that free will is largely an illusion. An often cruel one at that. I believe the two-headed hydra that is Christianity and Capitalism are interconnected, built heavily on the unshakable American belief in our individuality and free will.
All those miles, mostly alone in my own head. Ideology was a constant conversation inside my cranium. I won’t burden this newsprint with those heavy details. Keen readers of TWW Dispatches probably figured it out. These missives were sometimes a Trojan Horse.
They arrive as a gift on your doorstep. Inside … subtly revolutionary ideas waiting to pop out.
Does this sound like it was all a ruse? It was never. I mean well when I’m making an effort to offer a little of the unorthodox.
Some Reflection
I am sure the memory of these past two years, so vividly lived, has not left me unaffected. So much beauty, so much humanity, could not have been experienced in vain. All that I have endured also could not have been in vain.
Like a child living in a world of grownups occupied with the grim reality of life, I was healthy and free. Free to explore with few constraints, physical or mental, about as free as a man could be.
I have built riches that can’t be priced, like an open mind and an ability to operate under perpetual discomfort and uncertainty. This wealth simply cannot be confiscated, nor can it be frittered away on pointless pleasures.
I am left with fewer answers but more, and hopefully better, questions.
Adventure still beckons! The world is brimming with marvels waiting for our personal discovery. For those who care, beauty can still be reality; adventure can still be a challenge; discovery can still be original.
I jumped on that flight out of Kenya. After changing planes in Doha, Qatar, and a great circle shortcut over the north pole, I have since returned to the land of bankers, bombers, and busybodies. Before I return to Idaho, I am visiting family in Arizona.
Back to living someone else’s American dream. I know before too long I’ll be too comfortable. Things will get too quiet, the routine will return, and I’ll begin to chafe. It’s that for-profit theater of the absurd, the shopping and show-business that rule over us, not easily detected when we’re inside it all our lives. The overbearing dictatorship of too many choices and too much abundance. Like an 800-pound gorilla, a giant stowaway lives rent free in our heads, or at least, I remember it once lived in my head.
Our Community
Before this journey began, I sent the same short, sweet query to both The Idaho Press and to that other large Treasure Valley daily. My letter pitched the idea of regular dispatches submitted from the road.
Only the team from The Idaho Press asked for a meeting. That other newspaper never even gave me the courtesy of a “no thanks.”
Had it not been for some outside-the-box, intrepid community reporting from Jeanne Huff and the IP staff, these 27 Dispatches would’ve been nothing more than fleeting thoughts flowing privately through my own head.
Community newspapers are vitally important for a number of reasons, the least of which is giving a local guy a chance to write to a receptive home audience.
My primary goal in writing each month was to create a record of places visited, people encountered, and beauties experienced. At least, to the extent possible in 3,000 words or less. That goal, I will testify, was achieved.
As a secondary goal, I tried to entertain and even to educate, while spreading a little humanity around. Only you can say how that turned out.
It was never easy. Some Dispatches were worse than others. One thing I will promise: There were no negative experiences with other humans on the route. Not one. Two years traveling alone through 21 developing countries, some of which have tough reputations, I interacted daily with thousands of our fellow humans, many desperately poor … and not one problem.
These 27 Dispatches were not sanitized in the slightest. Take profound confidence in the reality that our world is a community, brimming with fine people who are happy to step up and help out a total stranger.
In Closing
The absurd ambition to circle the world on two wheels ends not with triumph but with a bit of a whimper. At least for now. A kind reader reminded me that Magellan gets credit for circumnavigating the globe, even though it took him two separate trips.
I’ve still got plenty of pluck. For effort I’ll give myself an A, or at the very least, an “eh.”
Let me close with a passage I wrote clear back in Zambia, in Dispatch XIII:
“Escaping the U.S. for a period can be enlarging. Our American idea of the ‘vacation,’ that activity of going somewhere and getting comfortable, is wrong.
"I say we go somewhere and get uncomfortable. Go visit some tough neighborhoods, go endure some atrocious weather, go be a little lonely sometimes, go have a hard time communicating, go make unlikely friends, go eat some unusual food, and go get in situations to make us pucker up. Then, go back home, and be glad you made it.”
I’m glad I made it. Thank you for following the journey.