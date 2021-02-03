“Communion with the spirits is perpetuated through contact with the soil in which the ancestors of the tribe lie buried.”
— Jomo Kenyatta, Kikuyu tribesman, revolutionary, and first President (1964) of post-colonial Kenya
Pedaling the bicycle on rough dirt roads, I’m bouncing along, over the rolling hills of the central highlands. Blue skies above, Mount Kenya standing sentinel in the distance, farmland in every direction.
Acacia appear throughout, the classic tree of the savanna, long, slender trunks shaded under a broad canopy. They’re like a giant green umbrella making shelter from the intense rays of the equatorial sun.
A splinter of the Bantu people first settled here nearly two thousand years before. They call themselves “Kikuyu,” the name derived from a word for a sycamore tree, also common in this region. For generations, the tribesmen have worked this fertile earth, broke the soil, tended the crops, completed the harvest.
Like the sycamore tree, they bear fruit, and the roots go deep. The Kikuyu are independent, yet anchored.
Freedom wasn’t free. Arab and English slave traders, on arrival, were met by fierce resistance and a swift death. Easier pickings were to be made among the more pacifist peoples found at lower elevations elsewhere in Africa.
In the late 1950s, the Mau-Mau guerrilla movement formed. Mostly Kikuyu men, they launched their struggle for independence from Britain from the dense forests at the foothills of Mount Kenya.
Out here in the flats, I don’t imagine things have changed much in a hundred years, or for that matter, in a thousand years. Agrarian tribespeople stay close to home, connected to the soil of their ancestors, and to each other. Few ever wander too far.
It’s a Tuesday afternoon, uniformed school kids walk roadside in their matching uniforms, sweater vests cutting the chill mountain air. Ebullient waves and toothy smiles. Some run alongside as I pedal.
It’s as though the kids never tire of seeing the “Mzungu,” or “white guy,” as we seem to be known through much of Africa.
The Kikuyu have come to dominate Kenyan politics and economics, but these country kids are mostly poor, raised in tiny farmhouses dotting the hills to the horizon. Wooden shacks, straw huts, yurts made of bent sticks and tightly-wrapped plastic sheets. Occasionally there’s a simple concrete structure, usually in a row of small storefronts, mini shops selling all and sundry. Every Kikuyu, it seems, is some kind of small-time entrepreneur.
The farmers’ harvest, by the way, is the same bounty I buy at any of the small grocers in Nanyuki town, where I’ve made my base for the past two months. Just two doors down from my hotel-apartment, I can buy all my fresh fruit and veg, pasta and rice. Each of my meals cost easily under a buck.
Today, though, I’m making my way to a dinner date at the home of some British Kenyans. They reside on some acreage abutting one of the lesser-known wildlife conservancies.
I don’t know what to expect.
Bantering with Brits
Way back in March of 2020, on a barren, burning Namibian highway, I made a chance connection with a medical doctor married to an architect, the pair out adventuring around in a classic Land Rover Defender.
Call it the “Serendipity of the Road.” We hit it off and exchanged numbers. Out of the blue, they dropped me a note, curious to see where I’m stopped.
When they learned I’m chilling my boots on Mount Kenya’s western slope, with gusto they referred me to their friends, a British family living on the savanna, about 30 miles from Nanyuki.
That family called to offer a warm invitation.
I arrive to greetings from the lady of the house, along with her staff. I am shown to my cottage, a space so modern, so clean, so comfortable, I could almost weep. It’s been awhile since I wasn’t roughing it in one way or another.
I would soon learn, the family patriarch is a zoologist. He directs one of the largest non-profits dedicated to the preservation of African megafauna.
His organization is funded in large part by American mega-donors, a few notables from big business and entertainment.
On the veranda, in view of a placid pond, we banter back and forth over late afternoon tea.
I am curious, so I inquire, “Where’d you do your doctorate in Zoology?”
He replies, “In the U.K. I couldn’t get in to any American schools.”
That’s polite British code for “I didn’t go to Harvard.” I’ve been around gents like this before.
Grinning, I shoot back, “So you studied with the dolts at Cambridge and Oxford?”
An ever-so-slight smile escapes from the corner of his mouth.
Later, I google his name. His photo and bio appear on a website for a major wildlife conservation organization. Sure enough: An undergraduate degree from Cambridge followed by a doctorate in Zoology from Oxford.
In fact this whole group, six in total, are all accomplished and equally understated. Scientists, an engineer and inventor, even a clever philanthropist. Skulls packed with neurons, yet as light and as airy as could be.
One family member, recently passed, was also a product of both Cambridge and Oxford. Just a few years back, the late professor won a Nobel Prize in Physics for a bit of mathematics demonstrating some strange properties which arise in unusual states of matter.
No doubt, this is one high-powered group of low-profile country bumpkins.
In daytime, over meals, we joust and we jest.
At night, I lay silently in my cozy cottage, where I can actually hear the roar of lions in the distance.
There is something about the finest of all the Brits, and these particular Brits are a sterling example. The whole cast of characters is a study in gallantry and knighthood.
I must have them fooled. They invite me to stay awhile, and I do just that. I haven’t eaten such quality cuisine in so long, served in front of a crackling fire on a big stone hearth. Books on the walls, stacked to the ceiling. The air thick with erudition.
Of all the diverse African cultures into which I’ve stumbled, this little excursion is among the more memorable. Sometimes a traveler hungers for comfort food, starved of nourishing conversation.
Not wanting to wear out my welcome, after a few days, gratitude galore, I tear myself away.
Pedaling my way over the rolling hills, past ramshackle huts. Past all those modest Kikuyu farm families. Back to my own simple life in Nanyuki town.
Incidentally, these Kenyan highlands once hosted another notable Brit. In February of 1952, news of the passing of King George VI reached the entourage traveling with Elizabeth II, at that time not yet 26 years of age.
The heir apparent, her ascension to the throne was immediate. Her Majesty’s reign officially began right here, in view of Mount Kenya itself.
On to Nairobi, for a Shot at Ethiopia
Hiking the cosmopolitan city of Nairobi, a metropolis built little more than a century ago on nothing but swamp and savanna, I take in the sights. Glass and steel skyscrapers, trendy restaurants, fine hotels. Bustling streets of bourgeois businessmen.
Another study in African contrast.
The border to Ethiopia was rumored to be re-opening in January, but those reports were optimistic.
Alternate routes through Somalia, or South Sudan, or the DR Congo, or the Central African Republic — all too vast, all too wild for a lone Mzungu traveling on a loaded bicycle.
Ethiopia is the only realistic way forward. Other than getting on a plane, waiting is the only option.
Rumor has it, though, that if I pay a personal visit the Ethiopian embassy in Nairobi, maybe I can obtain a visa. One that would get me over the border and onward to Addis Ababa.
I straighten my shirt and make my way out to the embassy, to a neighborhood of posh office buildings set on a gentle rise among lush greenery.
The building itself is as tony as any in London’s toniest neighborhoods. At the gate, there’s a letter taped on the wall, printed in the Amharic alphabet. To my eyes, the characters have the look of dancing figurines. I have no idea what I’m doing, as usual. Winging it.
After passing through security, I am escorted to the Consulate Office, through a spotless hall reminiscent of the berths of some highfaluting Manhattan financiers.
Another study in African contrast.
Once inside, I meet a calm man in an enormous suite, positioned behind a desk made for a mogul. He’s polite, but not exactly the most engaging fellow.
Standing dignified, in my best attempt at diplomacy, I tell my story and make my case.
I “must” get across that border, “for the sake of this mission.”
A look of “I’d love to help” flashes across his face.
After a pause, speaking slowly, enunciating, he begins shaking his head.
“The border is closed. You are welcome to call me each Monday for an update on the situation.”
So that’s that.
The trip to Nairobi wasn’t all for naught. After the Ethiopian Embassy, I pay a visit to the Kenyan immigration office. Following some lines and paper shuffling, I am directed to the spartan office of an overworked immigration agent in a cheap white dress shirt and tie.
After a short exchange, he looks me over, flips through the pages of my passport, then slaps a fresh stamp inside.
I’m cleared to remain in Kenya through April 1. That allows some time for something to break. In the meantime, there’s plenty of Kenya to explore.
Off to the Rift Valley
I’m loaded up and in the saddle again, winding up and around Kenya’s enchanted Rift Valley. In search of Aberdares, Hell’s Gate, and Nakuru National Parks, Lake Naivasha, and whatever else the “Serendipity of the Road” may bring.
Since Nairobi, I’ve made my way from Nanyuki to Nyeri to Nyahururu, where I discover Thomson’s Falls, 240 stunning feet of water crashing into a deep ravine. Hardly another soul in sight.
Amazing what we find when we’re not even looking. Who knows what else I’ll dumb my way into. That’s the beauty of all this Wanderer business. Throwin’ stuff into the Universe. Seeing what sticks.
This Nomadic Life
Some have asked what motivates this journey. Was there a tragic loss? Unrequited love? A career dead-end?
Am I on the lam, dodging the law? Perhaps I’m on a spiritual mission?
None of the above, really. I’m just a chronic case of wanderlust. Nomad urges on top of insatiable curiosity for life at large.
I do think a lot about not coming home to Idaho. Every time I’ve returned from past journeys, I’m a changed man, a little less like the culture that raised me.
This trip has surely nudged me even further into la-la land.
I’m afraid if I come home this time, I’ll really feel like a nudist in a haberdasher colony.
Returning to the quote that began this Dispatch. Like so many African contrasts, there is the vast contrast between the agrarian existence of the land-bound Kikuyu farmers, the soil of their ancestors, and my freewheeling, wandering ways.
A French philosopher, whose name I’ve forgotten, summed up the Wanderer well:
“A Nomad is someone who doesn’t feel stable while stationary. They feel stable when experiencing velocity.”