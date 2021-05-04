Ted Kunz, adventurer, traveler and self-proclaimed wanderer, has been gracing the pages of the Idaho Press Outdoors section for more than two years. Most of his “dispatches” have appeared on a monthly basis, although readers have been treated to special editions — perhaps most thrillingly when he made his way to the top of Tanzania’s Mt. Kilimanjaro.
When our “Two-wheeled Wanderer” sent in his final chapter, not admitting defeat, but grudgingly accepting what fate was doling out — at least for now — I heard from our readers. In email after email, dozens upon dozens reached out.
This is highly unusual.
In the newspaper world, feedback, especially of the positive kind, is rare. But, really, it shouldn’t have surprised me much; Kunz is not a dime a dozen, as they say.
He set out to go around the world, adventuring, from Boise. Riding a motorcycle to the southernmost tip of South America. Then taking a plane hop over to South Africa, he traded in for a different mode of two-wheeled transportation — a bicycle.
Up, up, and up the continent he went, crossing borders and writing about his adventures, observations, chance meetings, local gastronomic delights and more.
And, when the pandemic stopped him in his tracks, he holed up in Livingstone, Zambia, where he and a host of Idaho Press readers who donated toward the effort, built the Castlewood Laboratory for the students at Libuyu School.
Now, about those reader emails … they were filled with lament over not being able to read any more of Kunz’s missives, not able to to live vicariously through his escapades; no longer in his pocket, seeing through his eyes as he ventured forth when we could only hunker down. But every one of the emails ended with a question. The same question.
Will there be a book?
I am happy to be able to answer that question with one happy word: Yes.
The Idaho Press, in partnership with the author, are off on another adventure — we are publishing “The Two Wheeled Wanderer: Observations from Out in the World,” by Ted Kunz. The 200+ page book will include a compilation of all the TWW dispatches along with a collection of photos in full color.
“Somehow the absurd ambition to circumnavigate the globe on two motorized wheels turned into a bicycle ride into the heart of Africa, and straight into a global pandemic,” said Kunz. “It wasn’t a total disaster — this delay led to a most unlikely story about building a school science laboratory in Zambia.
“When I departed Boise in April 2019, I definitely had no idea what this journey would be about and certainly never believed a book would come from it.
“Thanks to Jeanne Huff, Matt Davison, and the IP team, this is all reality now. We have a book of original adventure mixed with real humanity, sandwiched around a science laboratory that our Idaho community helped to build.
With any luck, this will only be Volume I in a ‘Two Wheeled Wanderer’ series.”
Davison, Idaho Press’s president and publisher, is hoping to put the book on a publishing fast track.
“We are thrilled to be able to publish a book charting Ted’s incredible journey,” he said. “It will be a complete set of all of his dispatches and the astounding story about how he — and so many of our readers — made a dream come true with the science lab in Zambia. I am proud of our readers, I am proud of Ted, and I am proud we are going to put this all together. It’s a great project. I couldn’t be happier.”
Stay tuned! More details coming soon.