The intensity in those wise eyes. The resolute expression on his lean, weathered face. I’m fixated on watching him, but his gaze is locked straight up; he’s fixated on sussing out the route. John is completely focused, almost unaware of me, standing there, staring as intently at him as he is at the cliff face above.
He’s reading the rocks and refreshing his routes. Communing with the mountain, like The Rock Whisperer, like The Old Man and the Scree.
It’s Day 4 of our little expedition. John Nberitu Mbicho and I are alone together, balancing on a couple of boulders at around 15,500 feet. Here, a steep scree field meets the base of a jagged rock wall leading to a towering 17,057-foot citadel — the true summit of Mount Kenya.
Clouds are rolling in. Haunting mist moves like a ghost through hallowed halls. Winds are calm, but it’s downright cold.
I break the silence.
“John, how many times have you summited this thing?”
He just smiles and shrugs.
I offer a guess. “Over 100 times?”
“Yeah,” he replies, modestly.
“OVER 200?!?”
“No, not that many.”
This is the first time John has been on this ledge in nine months. The climbing business was flattened when the pandemic struck and tourism all but ceased. Right now, he’s refreshing his mental storehouse of rock routes. Catching up on any visible changes to the near-vertical surfaces above.
Earlier that afternoon, in some nearby crags, we harnessed up for some rock and rope drills. A refresher course for me, really; we built cohesiveness and established our communication calls.
We’re not actually climbing today. Right now, we’re just surveying the scene. We’re planning to start off on Day 5, at 04:00, from the weather-worn wooden entrails of the nearby Austrian Hut. In the wee hours, we’ll traverse with our headlamps on, all the way back to this very spot at the base. Then, we will rope up, gear up, and climb.
With all this in mind, we return in the late afternoon to Austrian Hut, also known as Base Camp. Perched on a rock foundation at 15,700 feet, the place is bustling. Camp cooks in a cramped kitchen, working full steam. Other climbing parties have arrived and claimed a bunk bed, perhaps 10 people in total.
Guides and porters are seated on the rocks outside, wrapped in their heavy mountaineering coats, shooting the breeze. Some are smoking cigs. There’s not a yuppie in the bunch, just manly mountaineer camaraderie, a little hard guy “esprit de corps.”
The men speak in hushed tones about a recent accident on the rocks. A young guide on his downbound rappel, it is rumored, got his rope wedged in a crack somewhere above. After attempting unsuccessfully to whip it out, he unhooked himself from his anchor … then started a “free solo” back up to release the rope from its snare.
Somewhere in there, untethered, he slipped. In that horrific flash in time, he wrote his swan song and epilogue.
To all who would follow, his warning from Beyond arrives like a telegraph.
If you’re wondering, I’m not a rock climber. Like everything I do, I’m a dabbler, a dilettante. Big air exposure makes me a little uneasy, frankly.
So how in the world did I get here?
Flashback: Back Down in Town
This began a week before, on the bustling streets of Nanyuki, Kenya, where I’m passing the days happily as I wait out a war in Ethiopia. Feeling ambitious but powerless, I spotted a simple sign for a mountain guide service. That led me to Mohammed Kinyua and his company, MohaKinClimbers.
Mohammed’s tall, slender frame and rugged good looks give him a distinctly Somali appearance in this Kikuyu-dominated region. He is obviously a mountaineer, he looks the part to a tee, charismatic as could be, an infectious smile, a born salesman in the most subtle way. His mother hails from Somalia, a member of the legendary Somali tribe. His father comes from the Kikuyu tribe, Kenya’s largest ethnic group. For millennia, the Kikuyu people have revered and venerated Mount Kenya, regularly praying toward the jutting rock pinnacle.
Mohammed has an endearing extremity. A congenital defect birthed him an elegant left hand, which slightly limits him in the physical sense, but somehow seems to elevate him in spirit.
Working from his tiny desk in a cramped space that doubles as a gear storage shed, Mohammed and I hammer out a deal. I’ll be joining a party of local Kenyans, out for an easy scramble to the summit of Point Lenana. At 16,350 feet, Lenana is a walk-up, the third-highest point in Mount Kenya National Park, and the goal of the vast majority of park visitors.
Following that warm-up summit, Mohammed and I, along with the specialist rock climbing guide, John Nberitu Mbicho, will break off and set out for a shot at the true summit of Mount Kenya, the 17,057-foot “Batian,” named for an elder from the Maasai tribe.
By way of comparison shopping, I also reached out to another local guide service, one with a catchy name and fancy website. I met with one of their top guides, a white guy. Likable fellow, serious, impressive operation, but their firm’s standard package is three times Mohammed’s price. They even offer a “deluxe” package, at six times Mohammed’s price. What could be the difference? I suppose they put a chocolate on my pillow each night?
Whatever the case, I’m as certain as ever: Mohammed is my guy.
The Approach
After a shuttle to the park gate at Sirimon, our party of eight Kenyans, plus guides, porters, a camp cook, and me, is hiking on the gradual route towards Point Lenana.
There are giant, fresh piles of elephant dung on the path leading through the lower slopes. Clearly, this isn’t your routine North American outing. I keep my eyes peeled, out of curiosity mixed with caution.
I’m in pretty good shape these days. In addition to around 4,000 miles of cycle touring Africa in 2020, my recent ascent of the 19,340-foot Kilimanjaro has me feeling sprightly. Although I had a mild case of mountain sickness up there, I’ve since cycled another 600 miles through the length of Kenya. On top of that, I’ve spent a month in Nanyuki town, sleeping at 6,400 feet, regularly running and cycling at higher elevations. Without a doubt, I’m far better acclimatized now than I was on Kilimanjaro. For me, this trip is a relative breeze.
For the Kenyan trekkers, not so much. At our three (yes, three!) intermediate overnight camp sites, I arrive hours ahead of most. One strong young Kenyan kid, Jeffrey Mwangi, keeps up. He’s fresh out of engineering school, mature, as polite as could be. Seeking advice and ideas, Jeffrey peppers me with a hundred life questions. He may not be going for the top peak on this trip, but he’s most definitely got his eyes on a bigger prize: Making a better life for himself.
The others are out for a good holiday. Three of the Kenyans are originally from India. They’re a fashionable, good-looking trio. Bollywood types, almost. They arrive exhausted every day, yet still somehow in vogue.
What’s the rush. We’re on a popular trekker’s approach, ever-increasing spectacular vistas with consistently awe-inspiring flora alongside the trails.
There’s the tall, fluffy flora popularly named the “ostrich plume plant.” Standing straight and erect, maybe five feet tall, with just a bit of swing and spring, it resembles the kind of poofy, fluffy feather boa you might see wrapped fabulously around the neck of Elton John or Elizabeth Taylor.
There’s the brilliant red hot pokers dotting the trailside, too, which you’d have to be asleep to miss.
Perhaps most prominently, the landscape is dotted with thousands of giant candelabra-shaped shrubs, succulent agave, lobelia, heather, and groundsel. It’s downright psychedelic. For a moment I wondered if someone slipped one of those magical mushrooms into my meal.
The Main Mountain
Now extinct, Mount Kenya is the decaying remains of a prehistoric volcano. It stands almost precisely on the equator, which gives it a unique characteristic: The north face is presently plastered with small ice fields, but that’ll change. In the current season, in January, the south face is receiving the sun’s direct rays, because it’s summertime in the Southern Hemisphere. Come July, the icy side will have reversed to the shady south face, because the sun will then be showering the northern half of the globe.
As the seasons change, amateur climbers typically alternate their ascent routes from the north face to the south face and back again, semiannually.
The highest peak is in fact two peaks in one. Like a giant spork with two tines, one named Batian, the other Nelion, these are the second and third highest points in Africa, respectively. They are separated horizontally by around 200 feet; their summits differ in height by only 36 feet.
Overall, Mount Kenya is rated as an intermediate rock climbing ascent. On the Yosemite Decimal System, used to convey degrees of difficulty on technical climbs, it ranks around a maximum of 5.8 on a scale ranging from 5.0 to 5.15. That means, generally, small-ish footholds and handholds, with a pitch ranging from 70 to 90 degrees.
Not reflected in this rating is the rather high altitude, probably the bigger challenge for those not acclimated to heavy breathing above 15,000 feet. As people who’ve experienced altitude sickness know, one can be quickly transformed from eager and strong to dangerously weak and slow.
Imagine Superman, when he’s around kryptonite. A guy gets useless, fast. I’ve been there.
Well before sunrise on Day 4, we woke early and we all managed to summit Point Lenana. Bathing in the buttery dawn sunlight, Lenana cast its wide shadow onto the main peak, Batian.
The others are done. I am the only one here who’s resolutely contemplating the next big effort.
We parted ways with the Kenyan holiday makers. Along with John and Mohammed, I traversed to our next appointment, at Austrian Hut, near the base of the big one.
We’re ready.
Summit Day
Waking in the wee hours, ready to rock climb, I glance out the window of the Austrian Hut.
Squinting and blinking, gazing around in disbelief at the landscape. Is that snow on the rocks, or just a brilliant moonlight?
Sure enough, the whole mountain has turned into a winter wonderland.
Mohammed Kinuya and John Nberitu Mbicho are there with me. Their faces are long and sincerely sullen. They look disappointed. Embarrassed, almost.
“Ted, we cannot climb in these conditions,” one of them announces, quietly.
No kidding. I was secretly worried these hearty men would have us climb that towering edifice through the snow and ice, and that I wouldn’t have the chutzpah to ask why.
We agree it isn’t good.
We agree we cannot wait it out.
We agree to retreat.
Dressed and loaded, we disembark on the steeper, faster Naro Moru route. Whipped by winds and flurries, which soon give way to unrelenting, bone-soaking drizzle. Wasting no time, we descend rapidly in mud and wet, for five hours, with barely a moment of rest.
At the bottom, we agree yet again: Let’s maybe make another go, in a week or so.
Some Philosophy
Everyone endeavors ambitious objectives, but sometimes it just doesn’t happen even though we’re ready, willing, and (probably) able.
I’m a slow learner, but I’m learning to flow along, maintaining maximum effort, yet almost totally indifferent to outcomes.
There exists a short story known as “The Parable of the Chinese Farmer.” In it, a wise farmer experiences bad fortune which leads to good fortune which leads to bad, but then unpredictably connects to good fortune again. At every step, he is indifferent to the meaning of each event; he is neither disappointed nor delighted. He is, simply, a Stoic.
In my adult life, and especially as I let go through extended travel, I’ve learned to never really question the process of something as complex as nature.
Mount Kenya is beyond spectacular. I got to be a witness, and now I have the honor of attempting to share the experience with you.
If this isn’t a nice outcome, I don’t know what is.