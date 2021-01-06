The Ethiopia border is still shut. Alternate routes through South Sudan or Somalia are tempting, but a tad too treacherous for my taste.
In repose, yet again. Last time, it was Livingstone, Zambia, with pandemic-related border closures. This time, it’s the central highlands at Nanyuki, Kenya, where I’m waiting out a war in Ethiopia.
I reside at The Equator Chalet, an open, airy edifice constructed decades ago in what could only have been some sort of whimsical architectural adventure. Art depicting enchanted indigenous scenes line the high halls. In the courtyard, there’s a garden. Veggies growing out of buckets, bound straight for the hotel kitchen. Once in awhile, I pick up a can of Tusker lager and slip it to the chef. That’s all it takes to keep him happy and my meals hearty.
These are tough times in the hospitality trade. Most nights I’m the sole guest, a lone man without a plan. Many days pass without distinction. I suppose I’m waiting for something to fall out of the sky.
Big City Vibe
The Equator Chalet is four stories tall. From the roof, where I take my coffee in the morning sun, there’s a drop-dead gorgeous view of Mount Kenya to the east. Africa’s second highest point after Kilimanjaro, this one is an extinct, decaying volcano, jutting rocks reaching to 17,100 feet at a sharp, steep summit. That pinnacle is almost 11,000 feet higher than this hotel, and probably twenty miles away as the crow flies. Fairly distant, yet its sheer mass gets the credit for producing the local weather. Daily highs in the mid-70s. Overnight lows in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain. All the time.
From my rooftop perch, above narrow alleyways and rusted steel rooftops, there are multistory structures on either side. Along with my laundry out flapping on the line in the gentle breeze, there’s the ceaseless sound of scooter horns, air brakes and exhaust pipes rising from the busy intersection below.
The whole scene takes me back to the ‘90s in New York City, when the trendy neighborhoods like Greenwich Village, SoHo and TriBeCa were almost affordable. Back then, a resourceful Idaho spud like me could access those rooftops and feel that city beat, the horizon anchored not by a rocky peak, but by the Twin Towers, in their time.
Nanyuki, officially home to 55,000 people, is a town that feels like a city. Its considerable energy, compact and bustling, is a Manhattan in miniature. Walk the streets and there’s never a shortage of sights. Pedestrians with purpose. Every man on the move. A perfect place for people watching. There’s even a popular pickup volleyball game going every afternoon in the middle of, what else, Nanyuki Central Park.
Motorcycles galore, no two ever painted alike, and for whatever reason, never a woman at the wheel. Oftentimes a mom is seated on the rear, two kids sandwiched in between her and the driver. Other times, I’ve seen an entire sofa strapped on the back rack. In other cases, live goats, chickens, milk jugs, bursting burlap sacks, plastic crates stacked five high, loaded with loaves of bread. More than once, a malfunctioning motorcycle literally rides on the back of a moving motorcycle.
I can’t walk anywhere without getting hit up for a ride on the back of some bloke’s bike, can’t even make eye contact without getting the “c’mon” nod. These guys aren’t even in the taxi business, principally. They’re just making efficient use of the motorized asset parked under their butts. Maximizing revenue in every moment. I admire the spirit of the hustle, but I’d have to be running from a wildfire to even consider jumping on the rear seat of some dude’s janky motorbike.
Indeed, almost everyone is an entrepreneur, in the smallest sense of the word. I’ve seen one man regularly making his rounds, sharpening knives on an old bicycle parked in front of butcher shops and barbecue joints. A wide center kickstand props the rear wheel off the ground. A big flywheel on the rear wheel drives a rubber belt that connects to a grinder near the handlebars. He sits on the bicycle seat and cranks the pedals, gliding the blade gracefully over the grinder. Sparks fly. Knives renewed.
One day, I went looking for a sieve, to strain ground coffee through hot water into my mug. Not sure where to go, but more than willing to wander, I only walked around the bend. Through the market melee comes a woman who’s proudly wearing twenty sieves and another ten pasta strainers, each spaced a few inches apart, dangling from twine wrapped over her shoulders and neck. She’s the strainer lady. Thirty cents later and I’ve made my purchase.
It’s as though I’m inside a big box department store, no, a hundred such stores, and more. Except the workers don’t arrive in cars and park in a giant asphalt lot. They don’t punch a clock under some florescent lights and sell their time in submission to some shareholder-owned mega-entity.
They are each the personification of a department inside the big free market. And not even a department! The strainer lady is a specialist, like a shelf within a department. A roving end cap, perhaps. She is the walking version of what I think of as a true market, one where an individual deals face-to-face for their private benefit and for mine.
It helps that there are few rules about where one can set up their “store.” For many, there are no landlords to pay. No taxes to owe. Almost anything goes.
I often think there’s a difference between institutional capitalism, as I once practiced it, and a true free marketplace of unchained individuals. Not that one version is better or worse than another; only that there’s a difference worthy of ponder.
Speaking of capital, there are a dozen brick-and-mortar banks on either side of the main drag. Each bank has two camo-clad soldiers camped out front, long guns loosely at hand, not really at-the-ready. Their blank faces are filled with, well, boredom. There must’ve been a spate of armed robberies in the distant past. Nothing exciting of late, I gather.
In addition to an economic base built on agriculture and tourism, there are two military bases, one Kenyan, the other British. Fighter jets roar overhead, often eight arranged in perfect arrow formation. When those warbirds thunder through, only the most inured of the native Nanyukians won’t crank his neck and fix his eyes to the sky.
All the hardware adds up to a sense of security in a rather insecure region. Revolutionaries operate near porous borders. While the Kenyan state seems stable, some of the neighbors aren’t. I often have the feeling I’m at the nexus of the long arm of the law, a place where Western imperial punches are thrown into the wild frontier that is the Horn of Africa and the nearby Arabian peninsula.
On the Lighter Side: Kenyan Starbucks
Once out of bustling Nanyuki town and up into the Mount Kenya National Forest, it gets quite peaceful.
Rustic wooden bridges over running freshwater creeks, colorful monkeys zipping through dense, diverse flora, landscapes dotted with villagers tending potato farms.
Orchards of soft tree fruits, too. Passion fruits, mangoes, avocados, to name a few.
Here on the equator, the off-road riding is sublime. Using my touring bike like a mountain bike, out thrashing the singletrack on the Mount Kenya foothills, I stumble upon what I’ve come to call the “Kenyan Starbucks.” It’s in a shack with no name, set on the edge of a potato patch, built of strong sticks lashed together over a dirt floor, surrounded by deep green forest. Visqueen polyethylene plastic sheets wrapped over the roof. Inside, cardboard boxes insulate the interior walls. A fire burns steadily in the kitchen, red embers glowing in the dark. The host is a happy lady with admirable English. I don’t pry, but I’m guessing she’s the potato farmer’s wife.
At Kenyan Starbucks, you are welcome to order your latte any way you please, but you’ll get what they call “African Tea.” That’s tea with a big splash of milk and sugar, served piping hot straight from a large thermos. Add a plate of warm “chapati,” something akin to a thick, slightly greasy tortilla, and this is my happy time.
Pretend it’s an overpriced pastry and a costly cappuccino. That’s the Kenyan Starbucks experience, and I love it.
When the bill comes, prepare to be insulted. A cup of African tea and a plate of chapati comes to 30 Kenyan schillings, or about 25 U.S. cents. If anything, it’s an insult to humanity. Handing the “barista” 100 schillings (90 cents), I tell her to “keep the change.” At first she doesn’t know what to think of my largesse. Next thing I know, I’m riding off with four enormous potatoes in my bike bag. Generosity on the house.
There are actually a few of these Kenyan Starbucks scattered way out here. I hit them all. One has a television powered by a solar panel, the screen itself strapped to the wall with bailing twine.
There’s no WiFi though.
At Last, Safari Time
Since starting this ride in South Africa, and dragging my bicycle through another five countries — Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Tanzania, and now Kenya — I must’ve passed at least four dozen national parks, game reserves, and conservancies, most within a reasonable proximity. How is it that I’ve visited not a one?
“Safari,” by the way, is the Swahili word for “journey,” which is derived from the Arabic verb “safar,” or “vacate.”
“Safar” is also the name of the second month on the lunar-based Islamic calendar. If I were to make a guess, in ancient Arabic times, Safar was probably the “out and about” month.
To a tourist like me, a Safari implies a day of vacation exploration, “out and about” in the bush. A sort of slack-jawed, photographic investigation into exotic birds and beasts, all from the relative safety of a rhino-resistant truck.
This particular Safari couldn’t be more convenient. Fifteen miles from Nanyuki town, there’s the Ol Pejeta Conservancy, so accessible I’d almost hesitate to call it a Safari at all. Make no mistake though, this 140-square mile wildlife reserve is packed to the gills with four-legged fauna.
It couldn’t be more affordable, either. For Ol Pejeta, guides are available, but not required. A devout Do-It-Yourselfer, I opted for the cheapskate self-guided Safari, currently half-off the usual $90 entrance fee. For another 60 bucks, I rented a beat-up Toyota Rav4, a tin can, to be sure. To split that cost, I recruited new friends to join, partly because almost anyone has a better camera than the one in my iPhone 6.
(Fun side note: I carry no laptop. Every word of all 22 of these Dispatches, and almost all photos, were produced by pecking on my antique iPhone.)
On Safari, we’re greeted by gazelle and gemsbok. Then impala, eland, zebra, hartebeest, and giraffe. A hyaena, or was that a wild dog? Of course, oryx and waterbuck and reedbuck.
Baboons aplenty, and even a special site visit with our closest hominid relative, the chimpanzee. Masks required, because they can catch the COVID, too.
There are the ugly buggers as well. The uncomely bushpig, for sure, plus whole herds of Cape buffalo. Bearing little resemblance to the Wyoming buffalo, these buffalo are not only among the ugliest, they are reportedly the most deadly of all big African game. The black, beastly bovines are meaner than a junkyard dog, known to attack for no reason other than sport. Those powerful shoulders and boulder-sized skulls can (and will) buck a man high into the air. On the way down, they’ll actually try to impale their victim on a pike of two sharp horns, fused ominously together with a grisly bone called the “boss.”
The more gentlemanly herbivores, the elephants and rhinos, are a marvel to observe, although almost as dangerous if provoked. Steering our tiny Rav4 around the dirt tracks of Ol Pejeta, we bump into them all day, the largest land mammals on earth. They’re grazing around their sanctuary, doing just about nothing, and it’s beyond awesome.
For maybe five minutes, I lock eyes in a loving gaze with a nose-horned black rhino. Chewing her grass, unmoved, I don’t think she appreciates me anywhere near as much as I appreciate her. Something primordial comes through when communing with nature through those eyes. These are the rarest of megafauna at their absolute finest.
One thing missing: The big cats. Lions by the pride live a protected life in Ol Pejeta, and they know how to hide their dens. We didn’t get lucky. On this point, I suppose a professional guide might’ve been a benefit, because the pros know where to go.
All this, and I’ve said nothing of the exotic avians. All I can do is admire our feathered friends. I have to admit, I couldn’t name a one.
Next Up: UP
Nothing seems to be falling out of the sky, so I’m heading up to say hello to the sky myself.
I’ve hired a mountain guide named Mohammed. We’re getting some porters together, gearing up for a summit shot on Mount Kenya. While 2,200 feet lower than Kilimanjaro, this one is a good deal more technical. We’ll need to rope up to tackle a score of steep rock pitches. The summit should be surmountable, as long as the weather holds, as long as things don’t turn too icy or too dicey.
They say scaling Mount Kenya is a lot like climbing the 13,770-foot Grand Teton, only this one is 3,300 feet higher than the Grand. That means thinner air and more freezing temps.
There’s reason for optimism. I have on semi-credible word that the border to Ethiopia will reopen in January. That means I could see Addis Ababa, at least. Maybe Cairo is still possible?
Whatever the case, I’m glad I didn’t get impatient and make the Russian Roulette run through South Sudan or Somalia. Nor did I do something really dumb, like give up and fly home.
This odyssey is alive and kickin’ in the new year. Here’s hoping your own odyssey is as well.