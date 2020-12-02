With each glance over the shoulder, Mount Kilimanjaro recedes into the horizon and further into my memory.
Northbound again, pedaling the bicycle, it’s wide open spaces punctuated by the occasional dusty shantytown.
There were a few lean, muscular Maasai people scattered in Tanzania, more now that I’m in Kenya. They’re happily herding their goats, bodies covered in art and draped in red togas. On the feet, sandals cobbled together from leather straps and old tire treads.
Their mother tongue is Maa, but Kenyan society teaches them Swahili. The younger generation, with a fair exposure to English, can usually acquit themselves in mixed company.
The men often have one nickel-sized circle branded with a hot iron into their cheeks. A witch doctor elixir from earlier times, the circle is said to fight off a panoply of diseases. Modern Maasai have since given up on that mumbo jumbo. Nowadays, the young people brand their cheeks out of a trendy sense of tradition.
I’m told they know how to nick a cow’s artery, just so, just enough to fill a cup or two without killing the cow. Slurp the warm blood like a sports drink, or add fresh cow milk for a blood-boosted milkshake.
The Maasai are a magical bunch, but the magic fades the closer I get to Nairobi, and the cultural contrast couldn’t be clearer.
The first slap hits me near a junction with a major highway, where the traditional life gives way to a sprawling cement factory.
From that massive plant onward, it’s a row of 18-wheelers, first two lanes wide, then three, up to four lanes, increasing with the pace of economic development. I’m approaching Nairobi, one of the world’s centers for the emerging market rat race.
Those last 25 miles through the Nairobi outskirts are straight out of Mad Max. Out below, I spot the towers of the mile-high metropolis. Already frazzled from dodging every conceivable road hazard, I decide to skirt the city center.
When riding I can’t help but ponder our dominant economic ideology. Globalized markets, debt-fueled governments and corporates, all in pursuit of the holy grail of ever more consumption-fueled growth. Those policy wonks at the World Bank, and the high priests of the International Monetary Fund, and of course insatiable Wall Street, ever in search of new markets to master, debt to deploy, consumers to capitalize.
I get it, I’m another cog in this mighty money machine. I just wonder where it all leads. What it’s doing to our nature. Whether it’s worth it.
Along a frenetic urban bypass road, I spot a shiny hotel, newly opened.
At $40, this stay over is at the top end of my range. Inside, there’s a luxurious hot shower, fresh sheets, and a cozy bed.
No, I’m not a Maasai man. Yes, I’m a bit of a princess.
On to the High Country
Up early and out fighting metro-area traffic, steering through mud slicks and breathing black exhaust, barely able to see through the raindrops on my goggles, I pedal another 80 miles up through the eastern foothills of Mt. Kenya. At 17,100 feet, Africa’s second highest peak.
I haven’t enjoyed ‘souplesse’ on the bike pedals in decades. Souplesse is a French word, often used to describe ballet dancers, the perfect harmony of power and grace.
I’m not pedaling in squares anymore. In other words, I’m eating up highway. Finally out of the greater metropolitan region, I’m powering over rolling hills, past dense forests and fields of rice, as green as I’ve seen, as green as Ireland, even.
Drizzling rain gives way to buttery sunshine. Stopping for juice at a roadside garden, next thing I know I’m staying the night. Bunker in the back. This time, $9.
Along with just the right amount of tired in the legs, there’s the soothing sound of rain on a tin roof.
Next day, I cross the Equator. The last time I met the Equator, I was on the motorcycle in Amazonia, writing Dispatch VII, back in October of 2019.
Warnings about the road north to Ethiopia are trickling in. A nervous wreck of a man is breathlessly telling me how Al-Shabaab is hopping the Somalia border, radicalizing some youth and raising some ruckus.
There are always the worriers.
Northern Kenya
Descending 4,000 vertical feet out of the mud and rain forest, down to Archers Post, a bone dry desert outpost if ever there was one.
Approaching town, on pace with the cacophony of Chinese motos, I’m admiring the women. Through the eye slits in one woman’s burqa, it’s plain to see she’s quite pretty.
Many Westerners take offense to the coverings, and would probably take offense to my admiring all that’s left to the imagination. Everyone, including me, has a habit of believing their own morality is right on the bullseye, and anything off that mark is questionable.
Folks everywhere often castigate me, they tell me I “have no faith.” True, I don’t have faith in mythical superstitions, somehow still around from the Iron Age. I don’t do any Abrahamic texts or sects, not Scientology, Shinto, Hindu Sutras, Buddha, not Astrology, not essential oils, not the Gods of Olympus, the Norse Gods Thor and Odin, nor the Great Babba-Wabba Under the Sea.
Like politics, all religion is local. Travel long enough, and I suppose one starts to feel transcendent.
I never know what might happen on these roads on any given day. What awaits me in the next village. What could come to pass in Ethiopia.
I can live like this because in reality my “faith” may be as strong as anyone’s faith, anywhere. I’m just not carrying the provincial baggage of local politics or local religion.
Tribal Troubles
A 200-mile desert passage culminates with the steady climb up to Marsabit, in the middle of Marsabit National Park.
On route I cross paths with camels. Those humps and lanky legs a nomadic symbol since time immemorial.
The birds are as colorful as any I’ve seen since Brazil. Phosphorescent greens, blues and reds.
The only thing more colorful are the people. Many out herding goats in brilliant tribal attire.
Men are as hip as any I’ve seen anywhere in the world. Some have silver dollar-sized gauges embedded in their earlobes, and when the gauges are out, there’s dangling cartilage.
Some women wear elaborate head coverings, “ornate” doesn’t quite describe it. Many faces are strikingly beautiful, with the bodies to match.
They’ve all had a tough run of intertribal conflict. Mostly banditry, cattle and goat rustling, disputes over water and grazing rights. Sadly, when two men from two tribes develop a rift, that all spills over, becoming the whole tribe’s hot problem.
Guns are sneaking in from somewhere. Men reportedly dash out of the savanna, do the dastardly deeds, and just as quickly, disappear into the thicket.
One-on-one, Kenyans are universally pleasant. But pass groups of herders along the road, they occasionally brandish their machetes. Some boys even throw small stones. I haven’t had one hit me, yet. Throwing isn’t their forté. These kids didn’t grow up playing baseball.
The Border
At last arriving in the rough border town at Moyale, and after checking into a Muslim family’s hotel, I jog over to get the border lowdown.
This checkpoint is an impressive piece of modern customs infrastructure. Clearly built for a high volume of truck traffic.
Just one problem: It’s a ghost town. Ethiopia is closed.
Talking my way past the guards, upstairs I meet the head honcho. There, I plead my case. This is pointless. He says nobody is crossing into Ethiopia.
I’ve reached a dead end.
Ethiopia may well be heading straight into a full-blown civil war, the fuse lit in the restive Tigray region at the northern border with Eritrea. I’ve been following and weighing those developments for weeks.
Ethiopia is a large landlocked country. My original plan was to ride up to Addis Ababa, centrally located, probably see none of the politics, and then take the political temperature.
I’m told that Ethiopia, like most African countries, is comprised of around 80 diverse tribes, and some may be sympathetic to the Tigray uprising.
In short, Ethiopia is a tinderbox. The country is at real risk of at least some disintegration of the State. Some observers say the entire Horn of Africa is at risk of a wider conflict.
Looking at a map, a detour through Somalia is surely out of the question. Kidnapping Westerners for ransom practically became an industry there when families, governments, and insurance companies began paying out millions when tourists and contractors got snatched.
To the west, there’s South Sudan. A new nation forged in violence, like a newly-formed volcano, it’s still too hot.
Google the U.S. State Department warnings on either country, and pucker up. Among other chilling notes, they advise leaving a DNA sample with a doctor so that any remains might be identified.
Even if I discount these warnings by half, it’s still plain to see, alternate overland routes to Egypt are something of a suicide run. Perhaps there’s a one-in-six chance of running into serious trouble in, say, South Sudan. Those are the same odds as Russian Roulette. Even playing one round of that sick game is nothing short of stupid.
Cairo just isn’t happening.
We lucky Westerners tend to romanticize achievements. The whole “wander the entire latitude of Africa, alone, overland, and find unique experiences” gambit probably won’t come to pass.
“All we ever wanted was everything, all we ever got is gold” to borrow from the sublime Bauhaus tune, sums up my status.
I could be stuck back in the USA, out competing in the Tour de Franchise.
Instead I get the sweet luxury of rough riding out here. True adventure should have no endpoint. It just shifts around.
Full Retreat
From the border I catch a return ride with a sharp family man I met at my hotel, a friendly Mohammadean named Musa. In his car, we return 300 miles south on the lonely desert road I’d already pedaled.
Musa is driving to Isiolo to see his in-laws from his second wife. No, he’s not divorced from his first wife. He has two lovely daughters with that woman, and she’s pregnant again. Wife number two is pregnant with twins.
Musa’s family has some wealth. A hotel and some land, among other assets. On that land there’s a mine. We visit the site, five roughnecks digging and blasting. Gold in there, they surmise. Also, they think there’s buried treasure from some failed Italian invasion a century ago.
Musa gnaws on a round stick. He peels the bark back an inch and then brushes his teeth and tongue with the frayed wood fibers. Seems effective. He has good looking teeth.
Driving like a teen on testosterone, Musa chews on some khat leaves, a stimulant, which he has piled up on the dashboard. When he’s not chewing khat, he smokes cigs.
He doesn’t imbibe, though. I was hoping maybe he’s a Jackmuslim, that maybe we could grab a beer when we arrive in he smokes cigs, but he won’t touch a drop. Seems he’d rather inhale tar and a hundred chemical additives, and maybe some lung cancer, than experience a tiny beer buzz.
Musa’s idiosyncrasies aside, I was in a tough place for three weeks. Seeing real Kenya, not cutesy Kenya. It’s harsh out there. Just hard, hard, hard. I am so grateful for Musa, showing me around, helping me out. Another fine example of the countless times strangers have been kind to this traveler.
One thing is clear: I need women around. Sociable women, not unknowable women in burqas. The Call to Prayer echoing everywhere at all hours “bwaaaaaaaaAaaaaaAAAAAAaaaaaaaaaa” is a reminder that I’m the odd one around here.
That number from The Doors, in the psychedelic voice of Jim Morrison, “People are strange / when you’re a stranger / faces look ugly / when you’re alone / women seem wicked / when you’re unwanted,” felt as true as ever in north Kenya.
After Musa drops me in Isiolo, he speeds off to join the in-laws from Wife Two.
As for me, I spend another miserable night in a mosquito-infested motel.
Downtrodden, disappointed, directionless, yet determined to escape, I rise early, suit up and pedal out, on a southerly route towards Nairobi. Ascending again into the highlands, the sharp rocks of Mt. Kenya are visible above lush green rolling hills.
This time I don’t ride the challenging east side route around the mountain. I follow the flatter western route, and what a difference.
The sun shining, I’m cruising downhill and downwind. A sense of change in the air.
Fast approaching a highlands town called Nanyuki, with zero expectations, I spot something I haven’t seen all month:
A white guy.
It’s so odd, I slam on the brakes.
A geeky old Dutchman, he tells me Nanyuki is a paradise. There are restaurants with more on the menu than goat meat and ugali.
Rolling into Nanyuki, I’m greeted by a main street reminiscent of the heartland in Anytown, USA. I may just stay awhile. Why on earth did I even consider returning to the U.S. in the middle of a pandemic and political winter?
Now you know where to find me. Nanyuki, Kenya. Contemplating the next move. Getting some sanity back. Or not.