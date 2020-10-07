On Sept. 22, the direct rays of the sun passed over the equator, on route to their terminus at 23 degrees and 26 minutes south latitude, better known as the Tropic of Capricorn.
Our orbital tilt feels more consequential if you’re slowly gallivanting around the globe. Practically speaking, it means spring has sprung in the Southern Hemisphere. It’s getting hot, fast, in the lower tropics.
The Castlewood Laboratory project is now complete. Looking ahead, I am now free to pedal another 1,000 miles north to the Tanzania border, which is open, where there are the African Great Lakes, the 19,300-foot Mt. Kilimanjaro, and whatever else awaits.
Alternatively, I could remain in Livingstone, where I’ve made true friends, and even some romance, having somehow transformed myself from an aimless drifter into a man of some local repute.
Do I stay, or do I go now? This is no easy choice.
The Castlewood Laboratory
The most unexpected twist in this round-the-world absurdity is now complete. After being stranded in Zambia with Coronavirus closures, and taking shelter in Livingstone, I stumbled into a chance to help a vulnerable school finish a dream project.
A mere three months since starting, the Castlewood Laboratory at the Libuyu School is open for experiments.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony felt like a misty-eyed dream, maybe as close to a wedding ceremony as I’ll ever get. In attendance: The Deputy Mayor of Livingstone, officials from the Ministry of Education, reporters and photographers from print, radio, and television, even a team from the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation, on top of over 1,100 sharp-dressed students and teachers.
There were fancy flower-covered tables under big white tents, a soaring national anthem, a prayer, a choir performance, dancing, student skits, songs, speeches, and interviews. To audience delight, I even read aloud a letter of congratulations from Idaho Governor Brad Little.
Our guest of honor, Dr. Gertrude Akapelwa, Vice Chancellor of Victoria Falls University, announced a full ride scholarship to the school’s next top graduate in science. I was speechless. The idea that a hardworking student is going to college on this Wanderer’s whimsical laboratory dream is the icing on this crazy cake.
The school kids often called me “MZUNGU,” which is their playful way of saying “white guy.” Now they sing “MISTER MZUNGU” like I’m some kind of superhero. I can’t quite trace how this all happened. I just know I fell bass-ackwards into the most unlikely of outcomes.
In the end, our laboratory is 3,300 square feet of concrete under a sturdy steel roof, covering two large classrooms, two teacher’s offices, an entry foyer, 16 workbenches, 90 sitting stools, 36 electrical outlets, 26 light fixtures, 23 propane gas taps, 13 sinks and water faucets, a litany of lab equipment, and so much more.
Including my seed investment, we raised over $47,000 from Idaho donors. All this, and there still remains a tiny endowment with over $10,000 set aside for support in the years ahead.
Thanks to everyone involved. Especially that unrelenting construction crew, over 40 men and women, many of whom worked around the clock without a whimper.
Looking Back
After the success of the laboratory, you might think I must’ve had management experience in my former life. In fact I never had any subordinates. Not even a personal assistant.
Much of my past career, I was like Boba Fett, the Bounty Hunter in the Star Wars saga. Opportunists like Darth Vader and Jabba the Hutt hired me to go find the big booty and collect the big bounty. I was semi-autonomous, with an air of competence. A loner. Mysterious, even.
If you asked me to return to the USA and manage people, it would likely be a disaster. Too many personalities, too much psychology, too many feelings, too many attitudes, too many egos, too many opinions. (I include myself in there).
What made the construction project work?
Mostly, it’s because there’s something amazing about Zambians. They just get ‘er done. I decide, they execute; I critique, they respond; I make a sub-optimal choice, they meekly make a suggestion … and they’re usually right.
These people on this vast land — they are the unsullied raw material of whatever they decide they want to be.
On the topic of philanthropy, a number of people back home had something sweet to say:
“We are so fortunate here in the United States.”
I’m not about to knock that sentiment. It’s true.
It almost assumes there’s not something we could learn from these Africans. As in, an exchange.
We Americans are from a system that makes money production relatively easy.
The Africans are most definitely not, but they’re from a world that produces other qualities in abundance. Something so indescribably humble and human.
I only wish I could send a little of what Africa does so well over our way. I mean it. We could use some right now.
The Church of the Rastas
As luck would have it, the artist I hired to funk up the sign at the entrance to the Libuyu School is a Rastafari priest. Saboi Mukosiku invited me to join his congregation on the Sabbath.
The green, yellow, and red Ethiopian flags flapping in the warm breeze signaled the entrance to the Rasta temple. I rolled up, and noticing everyone in bare feet, I removed my shoes. This is an outdoor church, with soft, groomed dirt set under a broad canopy of savanna bush.
Upon entering the circle, I was greeted with hearty fist bumps by barefoot, dreadlocked men. Saboi the Priest is calm, charismatic, sporting some sartorial elegance in a snow white jumpsuit, a Rasta racing stripe down the length of each side.
Our three hours of worship included some superb percussion performances, camaraderie, peace offerings, and a history of the origins of Rastafari. Kicking it up, some ebullient chants of “JAH RASTAFARI!,” the Jah being the diminutive for “Yahweh” or “Jehova.”
Founded by the descendants of traded slaves in the former British-ruled Jamaica, the Rastas are linked with Haile Selassie I, Emperor of Ethiopia from 1930 to 1974. Many Rastafari believe Selassie to be the absolute central figure, the second coming of Christ himself.
The sermons included some anti-colonial rhetoric, even an articulate criticism of democracy for its inherent divisiveness. Woven throughout the talks, a vision to end exploitation and promote unity among all people.
I’m something of a religious tourist, meaning, I don’t actually live in a religion. I dabble around. I stroll through and study the scenes. Religion at its heart is rich culture. The Rastas seem even more unique than most.
In their sermons, I noticed the use of the word “overstanding” in place of “understanding.” Casually so. As in, “I overstand it,” rather than “I understand it.”
Religion and politics are thought to be separate topics, but in my travels, observing many congregations, I rarely see a clear division. I often see busy intersections of overlapping faith and political power.
Like all true Christians, the Rastafarians read from the Bible and praise the Jesus of Nazareth, but it’s not the same. They see the Western Jesus portrayed in blue eyes, with white skin, with northern European facial features as the unmistakable footprint of settler colonialism.
Rastas struggle to reconcile sharing the same single god—one who oversaw the gruesome atrocities inflicted by European colonial settlers—with the peace and love in the Rasta faith.
On that “overstanding” theme. It’s about not being “under” anyone or any outside dogma. It’s about being masters of their own destinies. It’s about removing all the African borders, drawn decades ago by suited-up European bureaucrats. It’s about removing the European imperial Trojan Horse that is democracy, with campaigns often funded by outside exploiters sneaking in cleverly, like Trojans, to seize the resources.
Rastafarians are Christians, but that’s not what’s fascinating. Above all, they don’t want to be the subjects of any Empire. They want African unity, on the continent and in the global diaspora.
This aside, it’s clear that in me, the Rastas do trust. After we passed more fist bumps around the circle, they passed the ganja around the circle. I feel welcome.
On the Road Again
It was no easy thing to leave the Livingstoners. I admit I choked back some emotion with every goodbye. So many I came to know. I turned my back on humble Zambians full of such grace and gratitude. That’s what chronic Wanderers do, they say.
My Zambia immigration permit runs out soon. Since it’s still 1,000 miles to Tanzania, and since I’m short on time, I loaded the bicycle and hopped on a chicken bus for 300 miles to the capital city, Lusaka.
I arrived late, frazzled, sweaty, through a sea of city chaos. Masses of men and mayhem.
Pedaling through sundown, I found a quiet lodge next to a Mosque, and crashed for the night. A welcoming Qur’an resting on the nightstand.
For the first time in six months, I woke early, fumbling in the wee hours, trying to recall my system for packing the bike as I gulped down that skanky hotel room instant coffee.
Just as I saddled up to ride off in the pre-dawn darkness, the haunting sound of the Call to Prayer emanated from the Mosque.
It’s 5 a.m.. I’m starting out early. To beat the cacophony of city traffic. To beat the heat. The mercury is heading straight into the high 90s.
With no real stress, aided by some roadside watermelon stands, I made 85 miles to Kabwe before noon. It’s much easier to start this time. When I departed Cape Town in February, I’d hardly ridden a bicycle in nine months. This time I pedaled a little every day for the past six.
It doesn’t hurt so much anymore. Those Namibian desert death march days are behind me.
Notwithstanding, I learned of a passenger train from Kapiri-Mposhi to the border town of Nakonde. I began giving serious thought to jumping it, for no real reason other than because it’s there.
Next day, I pushed the pedals hard against a blazing hot headwind on a two-lane trucker road from hell. Plumes of diesel dust billowing. Smoke and haze in every direction to the horizon. The road noise alone could drive one to madness.
Pulling into Kapiri-Mposhi, frayed, at the last possible minute I decided I’m taking a mulligan. I bought a ticket for $12, threw the bicycle into cargo, and jumped into a bunk on a Chinese train.
Whatever happened to that full head of “pedal across Africa” steam? The stubborn, bull-headed, suffer-like-a-wild-dog-all-day mentality?
The Livingstoner laboratory life made me soft. I was too long on that gravy train.
Wait, why so hard on myself? I’m the Two-Wheel Wanderer, not the Two-Wheeled Warrior.
So I’ll smell the flowers and scan the scenes from the open window of a rickety train bound for the Tanzania border. Then, surely, I’ll resume pedaling.
Clicking and bobbing along, engine chugging, whistle blowing, passing countless villages of shacks and huts, narrow trails webbing out every way through the bush. Beaming kids in dirty rags sprint out to wave at the passing steel behemoth, that great big orange African sun setting over the savanna.
Wanderer, indeed. As the Rastafarians say, “More Life.”