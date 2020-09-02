In August, the U.S. State Department relaxed their global travel alert from Level 4 (Do Not Travel) down to Level 3 (Avoid Travel). That’s a favorable trend, but mostly meaningless. Countries determine their own entrance requirements, of course, and most of those nations bordering Zambia remain closed to visitors. Ergo, my Zambia exit options remain limited.
Borders into a couple of countries are relaxing a smidge, though. There’s a faint hope this odyssey towards Cairo will continue. Having said that, everything could change between now and actually pedaling hundreds of miles to the next frontier.
One could make a break for Mozambique, provided you produce a negative COVID-19 test at that border, then enter 10 days of quarantine, and then produce another negative test on the way out of quarantine.
The same standards hold for the jungle wilderness of the DR Congo. Hold the horses, though: Few wandering waifs would wade alone into the Congo, for a whole host of teeth-rattling reasons. I’m not one of those waifs.
Tanzania is wide open. No tests necessary. President John Magufuli, up for re-election in October and cynically shooting for a stronger economy at any human cost, openly denies the coronavirus. His government hasn’t reported a single COVID-19 statistic since April. I wonder how that’s working out? Tanzanians might be wondering, too.
Since early July, I’ve had bigger objectives than two-wheeled wandering. That’s when we re-started the construction of a 3,300-square-foot science laboratory at the Libuyu Secondary School on Livingstone’s under-served east side.
Lately, visions of border-jumps aren’t dancing in my head. The lab has taken all my focus, and I’m pleased to report, it’s nearing completion. I’ll leave Livingstone when we have a safe laboratory open to all students. Which is quite soon.
The Castlewood Laboratory
This Libuyu laboratory project wouldn’t have gone far without the staggering show of support from the Idaho Press and its readership. On top of my $10,000 seed commitment (of which $8,166 has been deployed to date), we’ve raised another $38,000 from over 90 donors, the vast majority of whom reside in the Treasure Valley. More than half are educators, retired educators, or people remembering educators.
The ambiance at the Libuyu School is radiating with positivity these days. Idahoans should be feeling good, too, because we’ve played a role.
The fundraising has not only achieved a budget for a fully-equipped science lab at a well-managed yet severely underfunded school, it’s also enough to install solar power on the roof of the lab. Even with that added luxury, there will remain a decent chunk of donated funds, which will form the corpus of a tiny endowment fund. If the donors approve, with oversight by the Rotary Club of Livingstone, those dollars will be distributed slowly in the decades ahead in the form of ongoing laboratory support. Down the road, that means more books, more supplies, more SCIENCE.
We’ve decided to name it “The Castlewood Laboratory at Libuyu School.” That moniker came from Castlewood Drive, the street where I was raised from birth until I left home in 1992, a time when Meridian had one high school, back when there were farmers' fields out to the horizon.
If you’re out driving around, Castlewood Drive can be found just off Cloverdale Road, a stone’s throw north of the intersection with Overland. Other than fond memories, it ain’t much, but it means something to me. That “Castlewood” name is the only personal fingerprint I will leave behind.
Construction Update
For several days in August, the power was out, citywide, from dawn ‘til dusk. Power is notoriously unreliable here. It doesn’t slow us down. Much.
With a sturdy steel roof now raised, the stonemasons returned, this time with skinny bricks. After laying out the floor plan, they’ve since tossed enough mortar to build sixteen long workbenches, including two elevated benches from where the teachers will teach.
Our stoic electricians, the brothers Morris and Costa, often make do without grid power. They need electricity to run torches and the concrete saw that cuts the slots in which the conduit runs. Frustrated yet patient by day, they got it done at night, which is sometimes the only time we have electricity.
Soon after, some stucco slingers took their place. On deck, another crew will soon install the sinks and countertops, and following that, the painters take the stage.
The plumbers are in queue, too. Each of the two classrooms will have 11 sinks and faucets. The workbenches will also feature propane taps, each classroom independently connected to valves leading to a propane tank in a secure box resting outside.
Off-site, the artisans at the Youth Community Training Center, a nearby trade school, have nearly completed the fabrication of 90 stools, each with seats crafted from Zambezi teak hardwood.
We support the trades education mission of the YCTC. It’s the only major purchase we’ve made where we didn’t negotiate much on the asking price. We’ll be paying about $18 per stool, but they’ll last a half-century, plus this nonprofit, Catholic-run institution will benefit in a modest way. In the unlikely event that one stool should ever break, we know who can repair it. That’s right, the YCTC, our neighbor.
Another two dozen tasks are in motion. I won’t bore with the details. I’ll just say, if there’s a world record time for constructing a large school lab in Africa, I bet we’ll beat it. Not to mention, well under budget.
These dedicated teachers and great kids are going to have the learning experience they deserve.
It’s worth mentioning that this project has zero overhead and management expenses. It’s hard for me to imagine a philanthropic cause implemented more efficiently, with a more lasting legacy, than the one we’re all doing together. This is in no way a plea for more financial support. I think we’re about done, closed to new money, for now. I’m just proud of what we’ve all assembled. Thanks a million to everyone involved.
The Libuyu Tree
The bustling east side district where the Castlewood Laboratory stands is called Libuyu, obviously the namesake of the school itself. A “Libuyu” is the native word for a strong Baobab tree.
The sprawling suburb of simple shacks that is Libuyu, where the Libuyu School is centered, once had a number of Baobab trees within its perimeter. Only one remains today.
The tree is honored for its sheer strength. In this community, in large gatherings under the Libuyu tree, the social and political issues of the day are discussed.
Over time, the Libuyu tree has adapted to its environment. A succulent species, during the rainy season it absorbs and stores water, like a camel. Its ”tank” is in its enormous, fat trunk. That storage capacity enables it to produce a nutrient-dense fruit in the dry season, when all around is arid.
This is how the Libuyu became known as "The Tree of Life,” and the reason the tree is featured in the Libuyu School logo. Much like the Libuyu tree, this school is a fitting metaphor for preparation and resilience.
Market Magic
Any Two-Wheeled Wanderer Dispatch would be remiss without an attempt at some cultural observation.
In the Libuyu suburb, every day is a big farmers market, and no day goes by without my visit. I don’t think I’ve ever pedaled home without filling up my bicycle bags. One basketball-sized cabbage for 45 cents strapped on my front rack, and with that I’ve got the base of my food pyramid for a good part of the week. Throw on a veritable cornucopia of other veggies—including sun-kissed avocados, now in season—and I can make a mean salad.
I’m chowing more vegetables than ever these days. Turns out, my carnivore habit is easy to break. I’m no vegetarian evangelist; there’s just not a lot of prepared meat for sale here.
The living meat is readily available, though. Chickens, clucking around in cages, on sale. Goats, too. I find I eat a whole lot less meat nowadays, mainly because I’m not quite hungry enough to drop the axe and dress it myself.
These markets are true markets in the classic sense, not metaphysical, not financial, no quantitative easing, it would take a wild imagination to blow a market bubble around here.
These markets feature every knickknack and service under the sun, always including a tailor or two sitting neatly behind a humming Chinese sewing machine. Sometimes the tailors are tucked in a dark cave deep in the bowels of the market mayhem, other times they’re out in the open air. Oftentimes, they’re men.
There’s some simple pleasure in ripping a hole in my pants leg, then handing them off for a repair with some smiling seamster sitting there surrounded by vibrant fabric. Pick those trousers up later that day, admire the artful stitching, pay a multiple of his 50 cent asking price, know they’ll go another round.
That’s how I met Davison Banda, the talented tailor who designed my first custom-made Chitenge shirt. He whips out that measuring ribbon, metric of course, first sizing up the shoulders, then the chest, on to the hips, and finally measuring the arms for the long-sleeve shirts. Nothing fits or feels as fine a custom-made shirt of Chitenge fabric.
On that Chitenge fashion: One could wander all week admiring infinitely-creative color schemes. I’ve grown partial to mashups of the colors from the flag of Zambia. Green for the forests, red for the independence, black for the people, orange for the mineral wealth. Top it off with an eagle, a symbol of rising above. I know it sounds hokey, but I love it. Those colors and this culture light me right up.
Zambia is a unique country, and Libuyu is a unique community. In my lifelong travels, I’ve noticed most every community skyline is basically defined by three types of structures. There’s the slender spires of the churches. The granite halls of governments. The towering fortresses of banks.
Those imposing edifices quietly signal — in fact, assert — the dominant societal power.
Perhaps the most magnificent building in all of Libuyu is now our laboratory. Standing on a slight rise above the dusty suburb, it sets a different tone for this humble township. Not a church, not a government, not a bank, but rather a beacon for education, the scientific process, and passionate curiosity.
The Libuyu School was first completed in 1964. When the Castlewood Laboratory opens in September 2020, these kids are going to think they’ve hit the big time. I’ve even commissioned a dreadlocked painter to funk up the sign at the entrance to Libuyu School. People will soon know: School is where the party happens.
As for me, well, by the time you see October’s Dispatch, I’ll have hit the road. By mid-September, I should be footloose and fancy-free. Most likely, northbound. Off again into the next patch of distant sky.
Glad you’re along for the ride.