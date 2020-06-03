Two months and counting since I last pedaled myself into a stupor. I'm still hunkered down within the borders of Zambia, about as cozy and content as could be. I'm beginning to wonder if I'll ever leave. I'm beginning to wonder if I'll ever want to leave.
Borders, all eight, have become complicated by the coronavirus. At a bare minimum, in the best cases, I am looking at 14 days in mandatory quarantine misery, in less-than-pleasant conditions. Most of those crossing opportunities are southbound, though, in the direction from whence I came.
For sure, there are clowns out there with the nerve to launch a border incursion wherever they run into a blockade. Bushwhack their way illegally over land, maybe even at night, living on the lam, dodging the law all the way to the next border. Fugitive adventures, I’m not ashamed to say, are out of my league.
Two countries stand between me and forward progress toward Cairo. A study of those routes is a study in all kinds of risk.
One, through the Democratic Republic of the Congo (“DRC”), was never under serious consideration. Larger than Alaska by half, and among the most resource-rich countries on the planet, the DRC has forever been a hotbed for bands of insurgents engaged in a low-intensity civil war. Those groups, each surely funded by who-knows-what shadowy business or geopolitical interest, wouldn’t make the most cheerful welcoming committee.
I'm not irrational about the risk of stepping on a landmine, literally or figuratively. Even if I could get a visa into the DRC, I'd probably cruise through unscathed, meeting terrific people, marveling all the way at the flora and fauna. Assuming safe passage, though, I’d then be on a heading for countries like Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria, Chad, and South Sudan. Not only are all those borders also complicated by the coronavirus, some of those places are Boko Haram turf. The thought of running into those bozos makes my teeth rattle.
The natural, normal route, via Tanzania, has taken a turn for the weird. President John Magufuli, up for re-election in October, appears to be making either a shrewd political calculation or a fervent leap of faith. Probably both.
Over a month ago, after a COVID-19 spike, Tanzania simply stopped reporting health statistics. Shortly after that, the U.S. State Department issued its strongest DO NOT TRAVEL advisory on the belief that hospitals are overwhelmed and positives are spreading like wildfire. In my travels, I normally pay little attention to State Department advice, because they are risk-minimizing in the absolute. The generous response to my email to the U.S. Consulate office in Dar es Salaam, when I inquired about border restrictions, could not have been more polite nor more firm. To paraphrase: “Please don’t come to Tanzania.” This time, I’m listening.
As if Tanzania could not get more tangled, President Magufuli appeared on television, flanked by senior officials, none wearing a mask, and boldly declared the virus in retreat. One senior official exclaimed, “Let’s party, coronavirus has ended!” Playing to his base, Magufuli says the best way to continue to beat the virus is through faith in Christ. Effective in June, he's ordered all churches, schools, airports — and his borders — opened.
Boil down that strategy: Going into an election, he’s hoping for a better economy and few deaths, or, at worst, little knowledge of deaths to deter a winning margin of voters.
In my humble opinion, the approach amounts to a nihilistic Hail Mary pass; a prayer not for the sick, not for the caregivers, but a cynical election-year gambit.
So the Tanzania border will soon be open, but I can’t decide if I want in on the experiment. Even if I go for it, I’d still have to cross the next border, into Kenya, and good luck with that. Many countries aren’t even issuing visitor visas until further notice.
Cases in Zambia are clustered around the central and northern provinces nearer to the border with Tanzania. Here in Zambia's Southern Province, we don't have a single confirmed case. Nationwide, Zambia reports over 500 active cases when a month ago we had perhaps 50. I’m hundreds of miles away from all that, but I acknowledge the virus is probably on its way.
One idea for an alternate route is to head towards Mozambique, or Moçambique, as it is known in its official language, Portuguese. I could turn this tour into a big loop on the southern African coastal roads back to South Africa, to Cape Town, where this ride began. That would mean only two more borders to go.
Due to the coronavirus, Mozambique is not issuing border visas again until June, at the earliest. Even if that border re-opens, an upstart insurgency may await. According to Bloomberg News, renegade groups are out there menacing projects in northeastern Mozambique’s natural gas fields. In recent months they’ve grown in sophistication and audacity. The rebels have reportedly killed people, even temporarily seizing entire towns. The government in Maputo, the capital city, is asking its neighbors for military support.
Western corporates including Exxon Mobil and France’s Total S.A. have gas extraction assets at risk. In the old days, countries first conquered, planted their flag, and business then followed. Nowadays, countries don’t overtly conquer anymore, but that doesn’t stop business from invading first. When transnational capitalism runs into local resistance, the flag often follows business, rather than the other way around. That means Western military muscle — or more likely some private mercenaries — could soon follow.
For now, I’m keeping tabs on Mozambique. The insurgents appear contained in one small corner of the country. It’s do-able, if they’d just open the border again. I’ve also got an eye toward Malawi, a famously placid country, but with its own border crossing complications.
LIFE IN LIVINGSTONE
With all that going on, I rest here in hammock in Livingstone, Zambia, each day happily ensconced in a sort of paradise, in what is surely one of the world’s most pleasant climates and welcoming communities. How I am this lucky, I could not guess.
Readers of last month’s Dispatch may recall I was sheltered in place for weeks at the Treffpunkt Hotel in Kazungula. I might still be there if not for the ants in my pants. I finally saddled up to ride those final 40 miles to Livingstone. The folks at Treffpunkt had some sad faces, even some tears. The feeling is mutual. Sometimes I have to explain the sad yet happy paradox of the Two-Wheeled Wanderer: If I didn't wander, we would never have met. Let’s be glad for that.
Two hours after that long goodbye, I rolled into Livingstone. I've been living large with the Livingstoners ever since.
Hard to believe, a few weeks back, I was pedaling alone out in the wild, ready to do battle against a hungry lion. I rode through some sketchy stretches with little more than a bottle of pepper spray and my bare hands.
Now I live in relative luxury, not far from a shiny strip mall and a burger franchise actually called “Hungry Lion.” I ate there with little more than a bottle of pepper and my bare hands.
Within sight, plumes of mist waft off the world's largest waterfall, popularly known as Victoria Falls. Livingstone is Zambia’s tourism center, with a modern airport, now shuttered completely, leaving a tourist town devoid of tourists. The hotel sector is decimated, along with most of the associated jobs.
The taxi drivers, the street hustlers, the loose women — they’ve got no tourists to keep them busy, either.
Taxi drivers let you know they’re available with a sharp honk of the horn. Everywhere I wander, there’s a sad symphony of honks from passing cabbies.
Street hustlers normally feed off Euro tourists tossing their easy money around, for some trinket or another. They’re always disappointed in me. I’m not dropping a single kwacha on one copper bracelet.
The loose women — they flirt so much, at first I wondered if I might be the Brad Pitt of Africa, as though I finally found a country where I'm one of the pretty boys. Turns out they were all just hustling the honky, too.
I don’t suppose anyone actually likes tourists … that is, until they’re not coming around anymore.
I do much of my shopping at the “Give Respect International” mini-mart. It’s a big plywood box chocked full of goods. In addition to service and selection, the name implies an ambition for a tender loving empire on a global scale.
There are only two corporate “supermarkets” in town, both a fraction of the size of most American chains. Complementing that — many, many small grocers, butcher shops, dry goods and general dealers, pharmacies, and finished products stores.
This is a world of small entrepreneurs. People representing themselves, for the benefit of themselves and others, personally accountable, not punching a clock in submission to any mega entity. I see this community as a more natural version of freedom. The “invisible hand” of micro-economics at work, the one I imagine the philosopher-economist Adam Smith had in mind back in his day.
Bars, by contrast, are closed on government orders. In reality, I’ve noticed some speakeasies running in select basements and back yards.
Many masked-up people are out and about. Hand washing buckets are stationed in front of every business, all of it loosely enforced.
Handsome, smiling soldiers clad in camo, both men and women in roughly equal numbers, are out strolling the scene with an AK-47 strung over the shoulder. It doesn’t alarm anyone. Just cops on the beat, I suppose?
Regardless, it’s a good thing I’m stuck. Absent all the border closures, I’d probably be in Kenya now, or at the rate my hind-end was getting hard, maybe even up in Ethiopia, a future photo in front of those great pyramids and that sphinx becoming more vivid by the day.
Few plans I make in life ever work out, and boy am I glad for that. On top of the coronavirus, East Africa is dealing with major floods, and now, increasing food shortages. Billions of desert locusts are consuming many square miles of farmland, reducing crop yields by 20% and more, all ominous signs pointing toward a looming hunger epidemic in Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and elsewhere.
It’s as though my brain makes really dumb plans and the body follows orders and goes right after it.
Luckily, the universe intervenes to save me from myself every time. Consider if the illustrious career I’d once wanted or if just one of the women I wooed ever worked out. Two-Wheeled Wanderer wouldn’t exist. The job would’ve taken my soul and my manhood would surely be stuffed in some lady’s handbag.
Turning to history, Livingstone the town is named for an ardent imperialist and zealous evangelist, David Livingstone. A self-described “explorer,” he arrived in the mid-1800s and re-christened a waterfall named Mosi-oa-Tunya (“The Smoke that Thunders”) with the name of his Queen, Victoria. That’s Victoria Falls.
He also carried an incredible piece of technology: Uniform pages bound together in a hard cover. Imagine growing up here in the 1850s, having heard magic tales of spirits and gods, those stories passed down from your elders and their elders. Then, a pale-skinned alien calling himself an “explorer” shows up with a Bible, that mass-produced text made possible four centuries earlier by Gutenberg and his printing press, arguably the most influential invention of all time. Inside the cover, a heavily-edited version from the 1600s, commissioned then by King James and The Church of England. The King James Bible.
A millennia of your native traditions and spirituality, suddenly supplanted by that one contradiction-laden British text. With that, the natives started learning English, to boot.
By Livingstone's own definition, all of us could declare ourselves “explorers” even though everywhere we might go is thoroughly explored.
I'm nothing like David Livingstone’s idea of “explorer,” though. For the most part, I just explore, curiously, leaving no trace. Once a month I report back to the empire in the form of a harmless Dispatch. I don’t attempt to indoctrinate others with some concept of revealed truth; I don’t push a book; I don’t change your language; I don’t get didactic about what I think you should know; I wouldn’t alter your economic system; and I especially wouldn't try to exploit it for the benefit of my God, my country, or for the glory of a crown. I’m an explorer without a cause! There’ll never be a town christened in my name, and that’s fine by me.
I do rent a shamefully comfortable bachelor pad, though. That’s one of my little secrets. I do this from time-to-time, but usually never more than a couple of days. I’ve been living large for a month now, and counting.
My apartment almost meets stringent American standards, and right now I have several thousand similarly empty rooms from which to choose, at unbeatable low prices. These guest houses stick out around here, palaces for affluent people, comfort zones lacking only a nanny. Cute paint schemes, happy fonts, cushy cribs, all fully equipped, like nurseries for lily-livered adults with laptops and oversized backpacks.
I’m not so cool. I admit I like it a little.
Late afternoons on the streets are tough to beat. There’s magic in bright orange sunsets and crisp evening air, mingling with the smooth hustle of Livingstoners winding down, the fruit vendors packing up their trolleys, the ladies sashaying their way home.
Then there’s the haunting hoot of a freight train whistle, filling the air, echoing around, just often enough to reminisce about the romance of the rails.
It’s getting cooler around here, and I’m not talking about my fashion sense. The daily highs are only about 80 degrees. That’s a big difference from three months back, when I was pedaling myself into madness through vast deserts in South Africa and Namibia, the mercury often 25 degrees higher, water nowhere to be found, battling those aggressive summertime UV rays.
I’m in the tropical band, but those ruthless rays are further north now, striking the earth squarely at a point out there between the Equator and Tropic of Cancer. In other words, summer is coming in the northern hemisphere. The sun will slowly spiral its way north until June 21, when it will be dead-on at its terminus over the Tropic of Cancer, just before it starts migrating south again.
I’m sitting at 17 degrees South of the Equator. Autumn is transitioning to a mild winter, and this trip is not over yet. I’m settling in whilst simultaneously scheming, biding some time, hoping those border quarantine jails are soon shut, the insurgents rooted out, the visitor visas issued anew. Give a little time for the corona crazy to clear up. We can all hope.
In the meantime, I hang. To quote a clever quip, “I’m a wealthy man. My money covers my expenses, and my expenses cover my needs.”
BENEDICTOR
Men on bicycles packed with large loads cycle towards Livingstone on the highway from villages out on the periphery. I see dozens of them every time I head out for a ride. They’re running daily drops of firewood and charcoal to the working class Livingstoners, who burn it mainly for cooking. It’s less expensive and more reliable than electric power.
This is bicycle country. City streets are filled with pedaling, cycle commuters outnumbering cars at least 20 to 1. Make any gesture to a passing cyclist — a wave, a thumbs up, fist pump, rock, paper, scissors — they will give the exact one right back at you. There’s something sweet about it.
Since arriving I’ve patched tubes for two stranded riders. I’ve helped other fellas with some minor mechanicals.
Out on the main highway, I ran into a skinny bloke struggling to haul some long, skinny lodgepoles. I carry a four-foot long strap with a cam closer. I showed him how it fastens, and how to suck ‘em up tight to the bicycle frame. He seemed grateful. I’m pretty sure I won’t ever need that strap.
Another day, again out exercising, I caught a young fellow about 10 miles from town. Benedictor had a blown tube, almost two dozen patches already affixed, plus, more incredibly, five jimmies, bits of bunched-up tube tied off with a tourniquet of twine.
I did what most any rider would do. I gave him one of my tubes. Not that I have many to spare.
As I mounted and rode away, he shouted in his sing-song voice, “God is with you!” I waved in return at nobody in particular.
The very next day, I ran into Benedictor again, on his bike, rolling this time. He had his baby sister wrapped in a colorful shawl on his back. Tires full of air. Grateful as ever. It’s amazing how little it takes to help people run smoother.
Somewhere along the way, I must’ve mentioned my hotel. Benedictor stopped by, this time shined up, a school folder under his arm. We sat down at a table in the garden.
Inside the folder, his baptismal certificate from the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Also, his report cards from school. I looked over each document, carefully, aware his eyes were following me intently. He’s an average student. Last in the folder, a slip of office paper. An official invoice from his school, showing two years of unpaid fees totaling 980 kwacha, or about 55 dollars.
He had a proposal: That I settle that bill so he can finally be re-admitted when school resumes on June 1. A little skeptical, I asked him to let me mull it over.
I asked around, and sure enough, people told me to send him to the Social Welfare office. Naturally, I asked Benedictor why he hadn’t gone to that office. He said they’ve been trying. I told him to try again. He instead invited me to his house to meet his family.
After his Sabbath day, we walked for an hour on rolling dirt paths, through groves of spiny deciduous trees, opening into bustling neighborhood markets, hundreds and hundreds of Livingstoners looking sharp in their Sunday best.
At last, on a dusty strip far from Livingstone town, we came to a sturdy brick box centered on a tiny patch of dirt.
His home.
Inside, his mother and his aunt sitting together on an old sofa in a cramped room. He father is there, too. A stone mason. He built the house.
He has a leg injury.
Poorer folks from older generations sometimes don’t have perfect English. Benedictor translates from his native Nyanja to English, with ease. We float ideas for an hour. The tone is light and airy.
Somehow we hammer out a deal, in principle: I pay half of the school fees in arrears, which is just enough to get Benedictor readmitted. The other half is capital to help his mother start a fish business, so that they can independently create the cash flow to pay the balance.
I slept on the idea. Maybe I'm a micro-philanthropist, or maybe I’m a sucker. I try to think of this stuff not in kwacha or dollars, but in what that money would’ve bought me in the USA. At best, not even 10 totally meaningless craft beers. The upside: At least this deal has zero carbs.
The next morning, I messaged Benedictor and asked him to meet. He showed up at Investrust Bank a full 20 minutes early. I know this because I was sipping a coffee across the way when I saw him pass, in a cheap suit, no less, a tad too big for his lean frame.
He stood tall when I met him at the door promptly at 11 o’clock. He walked into the bank with my 500 kwacha and came out with a receipt paid to an account number exactly matching the account listed on the school’s invoice. Now, he’s clear to start school in June.
Then I presented him with another 500 kwacha to pass to his mom so that she may start her fish business.
Somehow, after all that, he managed to talk me into buying him a new bicycle tire, a tube, and a slick new school bag.
My point isn't that I'm a nice guy or something. Let's not start that rumor. It all came to only $70. Best money I’ve spent in awhile, on a kid excited for school. That’s exactly the kind of growth opportunity I like to see.
He was out there, reasonable goal in mind, gutsy enough to make the ask. He put on a silly suit, showed up early, always polite. I tell you, it’s effective. Worked for me a few times, too.
I’ve pedaled around 2,100 miles since Cape Town. That puts me about 25% of the way to Cairo, or 35% of the way back to Cape Town, through Mozambique on the coastal route.
If I leave Livingstone, I’ll have to say a heartfelt goodbye to all these Livingstoners.
If I stay in Livingstone, I might have to say goodbye to you. I don’t imagine the Idaho Press has much use for a Zambia correspondent.
I have a hunch I’m about to make a run for a border. I don’t want to lose my day job.