Once I’d stamped out of Namibia and into Zambia, the ambiance changed, but not for the usual reasons. Much of the world has slammed into lockdown. The Zambian government, heeding early advice from health agencies, is out ahead of the curve in order to flatten the curve.
I’m behind the curve. Here I am, alone on a bicycle in sub-Saharan Africa, not exactly carrying a food pantry. No shelter. Not one single friend. Not even one sheet of toilet paper.
Livingstone, a tourist town, is still 140 miles away, and I figure it’s my best chance. With any luck, once there, I’ll find ample food and accommodations.
After a restless night in a roach- and mosquito-infested borderland flophouse, I woke early and began pedaling in earnest.
Those first hundred miles through tropical thicket shouldn’t have been that hard. The road started smooth. There was even a shoulder, for once, to protect me from traffic.
Then giant potholes appeared, like battlefield mortar strikes. Before too long, the road became more potholes than road. Then, the road turned into little more than craters and ruts. Straight into a headwind, I must’ve pedaled an additional five miles just weaving my way through the better lines on either side of the path. All the while, scanning the bush for advance warning of wild game, a bottle of pepper spray locked and loaded, my only defense against a lion attack.
None too soon, a dusty outpost rose on the horizon. I crept into Kazungula, dehydrated, dizzy, delirious, not even sure of the existence of a hotel. There are still 40 miles to Livingstone. There’s no way that’s happening.
An anxious half hour later I lucked into a palatial brick and straw structure hidden in a grove of trees, a hand-painted sign outside read “Treffpunkt Hotel.”
After checking in, pounding a gallon of water, and taking a cold shower, I sprawled on the bed, legs elevated. Savoring that old familiar endorphin ecstasy, high as a kite on the body’s naturally-produced pain-fighting opioid.
The lodge’s name, Treffpunkt, comes from German for “Meeting Point.” Eventually I met the proprietor, Simeon Zgambo, who built the Treffpunkt from scratch. He’s no dummy. After demonstrating some scholastic aptitude, he transferred to a German university, where he earned a post-graduate degree in engineering. Later, he returned to his native Zambia and helped his government develop freshwater filtration systems.
There’s a nearby facility slurping water straight out of the Zambezi River, then passing it through a cleansing process, and finally piping it all over Kazungula town. Simeon, soft-spoken and measured, spoke of how he helped build it, then how he scrapped together the Treffpunkt Hotel.
The past few days, I was more than a little nervous, because I was more than a little exposed to food and housing risk. Simeon and the Treffpunkt staff — Helen, Musonda, Olivia, Sitali, and Eddy —assured me we’ll all have plenty of food and supplies. In the kitchen storeroom, among other staples, there’s a mountain of potatoes. Not “famous potatoes,” but still, I felt right at home.
There’s little concern for supply chains because, well, almost every hut has a vegetable garden. The locals know how to hunt and gather. The Zambezi River is right here, too, and the fish don’t know anything about this lockdown.
Having found some friends, and some food security, the days turned into weeks. I reside in a Treffpunkt cabin, more or less locked down, more or less like everyone back home.
I’m about as curious and nervous as everyone these days. When I’m not overdosing on news, I sit on the porch in the clean, crisp air. Birds visit often, brilliant blue songbirds I couldn’t name. Frogs hop by, too. One morning, a fluorescent green chameleon strutted through, its gait almost robotic, like a battery-powered toy.
Some days, bashful kids from nearby huts drop in. They call me “mukuwa,” a Lozi word that translates in a playful way to something like “gringo.”
It wasn’t three days before I turned into my father. I sit on the porch drinking coffee, reading books, watching the world go by. At the stroke of 4 p.m., like him, I switch to beer.
One Zambian brew, called Mosi-oa-Tunya, helps pass those late afternoons. The brand means “The Smoke That Thunders,” the native’s name for what is, by most measures, the world’s most outrageous waterfall. The site is more famously known as “Victoria Falls,” the name given in the mid-1800s by an ardent imperialist and fervent Christian evangelist, David Livingstone, in honor of the Queen of England.
A visit to Mosi-oa-Tunya is in order, so I make a day of it. On a sunny morning, the mist and spray coming off the cascade is visible from miles off, plumes of white smoke rising into a deep blue sky.
As the Zambezi River is running high, the mist is almost overpowering. After renting a cheesy plastic poncho, I ramble out, holding tight onto a guard rail, gazing into zero visibility, blasted by sheets of rain. The scene is heavy mist, but I almost don't think of it as mist. Visually, it’s more like standing inside a giant cloud of billowing white smoke.
I’m lingering there, shoes and pant legs drenched, buffeted by the force of raindrops and the roar of thundering waters, thinking “Gee whiz, I signed up for this blinding smoke-show?”
Like a stroke of magic, the breeze shifts. The mist gives way for just a moment, maybe five seconds, and there before me is the most jaw-dropping white curtain of thundering waterfall, a cascading juggernaut sliding right off the rocky precipice towering above, free-falling at least a hundred yards into the boiling pool below. Well over a mile wide, falling a distance roughly double the drop of Niagara Falls.
I hear someone gasp. It is me.
Almost as suddenly, the veil of mist returns and that glorious gift is gone.
Nearby, above the rainbows, a striking bridge arches over to Zimbabwe. They’ve been under a food shortage situation for several months, getting worse by the day. I want to visit, but I wouldn’t want eat anyone’s meal. With the border station shut, it’s a moot point, anyway.
Back home at the Treffpunkt Hotel in Kazungula, I’m getting more connected.
I observe the maintenance man, Eddy, mowing the lawn with a machete. From a crouching position, a graceful swing set to the perfect rhythm of a metronome. In no time his work is done and he joins me on the porch where we pop a cold one. These Mosi beers run 10 Kwatcha (Zambia’s official currency), or about 55 cents. I’m happy to buy. Goodwill rarely comes at so low a price.
Later that day, I pick up a unique shirt on sale in a shack. The work of a local seamstress, Elita, it’s a mix of bright patterns cut into atypical shapes, stitched together. Elita even has a name for the style: “Mandela Casual.” I’ve noticed the stylin’ guys wearing them around, and I’m a slave to fashion. With each day I try to appear less like an Idaho Honkey. It’s important to at least try to fit in.
Fit in or not, the Zambians seem to welcome me here in Kazungula. The border to the next country, Malawi, is still 700 miles away. Although I miss pedaling myself into oblivion, I see no reason to rush ahead, into considerable uncertainty, just to be halted at another closed border.
Most days I pay a visit to the “Chuma Kweseka” mercantile. Just one rectangular room, dark, dusty wooden shelves on the outer walls, loaded heavy with snacks and household items. Point at your selection, and the clerk behind the counter fetches it for you.
The name “Chuma Kweseka” is from the Luvale tongue, one of 22 recognized languages in Zambia. The owner tells me it translates to “Good Trying.”
Across the road, there’s a barber shop, or more accurately, a barber shack. (This “lockdown” is pretty loose, by the way.) I am a tad nervous when I sit down under the low ceiling. The young barber brandishes a janky set of clippers, powered by two open wires stuck into a loose socket. He trims my locks entirely by machine.
Things could’ve easily exploded into a haircut Hindenburg. Turns out, he does a fine job and asks for only 10 Kwatcha. I give him 50. At about $2.75, it’s a bargain by U.S. standards. He can't hide his smile.
On my way out, I bump into a woman in a Che Guevara t-shirt, proudly selling her bright red tomatoes, thick cucumbers, white onions and sweet potatoes.
At the gravel intersection, a crew of men swinging pickaxes, digging a trench and laying some pipe the old fashioned way.
On the walk home, two beautiful young ladies with a wheelbarrow and a load of charcoal taking a break under a shade tree.
With the exception of the dire urgency for better medical facilities, these folks seem to have most everything they need. This simple economy isn’t built on piles of toys they don’t need.
Zambians are special people. Smart, unspoiled, unflappably polite. A culture defined by smiles and waves.
On government orders, the main dining room of the Treffpunkt is now empty of tables and chairs. The television runs anyway, with ongoing Ministry of Health briefings, urging hand washing and observing social distancing.
There’s a framed photo of a politician on the wall, as it is on a wall in every business I enter. It’s the grinning, gap-toothed face of His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of The Republic of Zambia.
The man is undoubtedly under a lot of pressure, even putting aside the immediate health crisis. Copper exports are Zambia’s main economic engine, and prices have collapsed along with prospects for global growth. Zambia’s external debts become harder to service when national income suddenly declines.
The collapse in copper and the weight of national debt has led to a steep slide in the Kwatcha, down around 25% this year. At the same time, the world has flown toward U.S. Dollars as the relatively safe currency. Kwatcha goes down, Dollar goes up, the end result is a double whammy of depreciation.
Most countries aren’t like the U.S., with Dollar hegemony and the apparent ability to create infinite debt and artificial market support, all for the sake of maintaining the existing economic and political order. Things will likely be difficult here. There are no stimulus checks. No paycheck protection programs.
The menu on the wall at the Treffpunkt features the daily special, frozen in time from the day the restaurant was last open. It offers Vimbombo and Nshima, the meat and potatoes of Zambia. Vimbombo is cow hoof and Nshima is a heavy white porridge, thick enough you can pick it up by hand and use it to mop up your plate. Also known as “mealie-meal,” Nshima is Zambia’s carbohydrate. It’s made from maize, and in my opinion, not delicious. It fills the hole.
Kazungula has been good to me. I make friends for all the usual reasons, but also because under the circumstances, I need friends. You’ll never read about the Treffpunkt in Condé Nast Traveler, or see it on The Travel Channel, but maybe that’s why you’re reading this column. An obscure man visits obscure places. Two-Wheeled Wanderer gives the Treffpunkt five stars. This is not a paid endorsement; it comes straight from the heart.
Each day I drink one can of tonic water, which gets its distinct flavor from quinine. Quinine is a malaria prophylactic. It interferes with the parasite’s ability to dissolve and metabolize hemoglobin in the bloodstream.
No predator in all of history has killed more humans than the mosquito, including humans ourselves. Malaria continues to be my main health concern, as it is for many Africans.
Africa has around 400,000 malaria fatalities, annually, on top of around 400,000 deaths from tuberculosis, and nearly a million from AIDS. Malnutrition and animal hazards make old age even less likely.
At the time of this writing, Zambia has an official total of 43 active COVID-19 cases and three recorded deaths among a population of 17 million. Naturally, if Zambia could afford more tests, those numbers might be vastly higher.
We can only hope this new Coronavirus isn’t so hard on these fine people. They’re tough. They don’t need to be made even tougher.
ZNBC, the Zambia National Broadcasting Company, is the dominant media source. Aside from technical snafus, the news coverage feels pretty professional. No “gotcha” news cycle routines, no screeching hosts, just sober anchors relaying what sounds like apolitical information, then cutting away to Ministry of Health briefings led by medical professionals wearing their masks. Once in awhile, President Edgar Lungu appears in a televised update, wearing his mask, calmly delivering a realistic report, completely free of cockamamie science and other attempts at entertainment and electioneering.
Of course, it helps that ZNBC doesn’t have any real competition. Although ZNBC claims to be “owned by the people,” it is obviously a State apparatus. As unsettling as that may sound, I often wonder if the U.S. model of intense media competition, 24 hours a day, on several cable channels, on the radio waves, and bottomless internet sources is helpful to American society, or counterproductive.
The absence of competition is only part of what makes ZNBC a curiosity, though. It’s more than soothing, state-endorsed media. At heart, it’s evangelical Christian programming.
By way of example, ZNBC makes faith-based declarations such as: “We are a nation built on nothing but faith in God. On Christ the chief cornerstone and our hope in Him for a COVID-19 free country shall never be put to rest.”
People I meet reflect that notion. One acquaintance joyously exclaims, “Corona won’t happen, because our land is soaked in the blood of Jesus!” A decidedly positive outlook, if not a bit dangerous.
Another woman calmly declares, “We are living in end times,” not a positive outlook, but she seems utterly at peace with it.
Regardless of these anecdotes, religious saturation mixed with non-competitive news media appears to have a soothing societal effect, for better or for worse.
Zambia is the most feverishly religious country I’ve experienced, and that includes virtually everywhere in Latin America. The only other place I know that felt this devout was Morocco, where the call to prayer emanates from Mosques five times a day.
Every country has its characteristics, and that’s why I wander. I yearn to learn.
You might never really know your home country until you see it with fresh eyes. The USA has always felt to me, upon prior returns, like an obsessively clean fantasy entertainment theme park, inside a megachurch, inside a shopping mall where full-combat politics is piped in on the sound system.
Escaping the USA for a period can be enlarging. Our American idea of the "vacation," that activity of going somewhere and getting comfortable, is wrong. We should go somewhere and get uncomfortable. Go visit some tough neighborhoods, go endure some atrocious weather, go be a little lonely sometimes, go have a hard time communicating, go make unlikely friends, go eat some unusual food, and go get in situations to make you pucker up. Then, go back home, and be glad you made it.
Borders, all eight, remain shuttered. Zambia is a landlocked country spread over some terrain over three times the size of Idaho. If I were a real adventurer, I’d pedal this bicycle in a big loop around Zambia, maybe even befriend some bush people and shack up in a straw hut.
For now, I think discretion is the better part of valor. Pandemic tragedies and economic nightmares aside, I must confess, I’m almost enjoying myself.
The U.S. Consulate office in Lusaka, the capital city, received my call. They’re aware I’m here, healthy and happy. Their daily email briefings warn me to grab a repatriation flight back to the United States, or be prepared to remain in Zambia indefinitely.
I’m not ready to surrender. Until those borders open, I’m feeling comfortably Zambian. Come to think of it, there aren’t many places on earth I’d rather be, under these circumstances.
April marked the anniversary of the day I rode out of Idaho, southbound on a motorcycle.
I never really know what I’m doing, but things have a weird way of working out. Let’s hope my dumb luck continues.