A 1992 graduate of Meridian High, Ted Kunz later graduated from NYU, followed by a career in institutional finance based in New York, Hong Kong, Dallas, Amsterdam, and Boise. For the past five years, Ted spent some of his time living simply in the Treasure Valley, while still following his front wheel to places where adventures unfold. ”Declaring ‘I will ride around the world’ is a bit like saying ‘I will eat a mile-long hoagie sandwich.’ It’s ambitious, even a little absurd. But there’s only one way to attempt it: Bite by bite.” Ted can be reached most any time at ted_kunz@yahoo.com.