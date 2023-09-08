Support Local Journalism


The docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham" is returning for a second season on FX and Hulu.

The second season of the docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham" is back on FX and Hulu. The good news is the investment that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney made together to lift and promote a lower-level football team and turn it into a money-maker is working. But a funny thing happened along the way. The town grew on them.

Wrexham resident Wayne Jones operates The Turf, a local pub right by the historic Racecourse Ground, the world's oldest international football stadium where Wrexham football games are held. It is a warm and welcoming place that proudly displays all sorts of memorabilia associated with Wrexham Football Club, showing past and present shirts, photographs, autographs and achievements. Think "Ted Lasso's" Mae Green of The Crown & Anchor. There, Jones slings delicious food and drinks, with Reynolds' Aviation Gin being one of the featured pours. Jones has a popular food truck that services the area on game day. His Turf Butty Van serves tasty Welsh fare with memorable breakfast and dinner classics.

