The second season of the docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham" is back on FX and Hulu. The good news is the investment that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney made together to lift and promote a lower-level football team and turn it into a money-maker is working. But a funny thing happened along the way. The town grew on them.
Wrexham resident Wayne Jones operates The Turf, a local pub right by the historic Racecourse Ground, the world's oldest international football stadium where Wrexham football games are held. It is a warm and welcoming place that proudly displays all sorts of memorabilia associated with Wrexham Football Club, showing past and present shirts, photographs, autographs and achievements. Think "Ted Lasso's" Mae Green of The Crown & Anchor. There, Jones slings delicious food and drinks, with Reynolds' Aviation Gin being one of the featured pours. Jones has a popular food truck that services the area on game day. His Turf Butty Van serves tasty Welsh fare with memorable breakfast and dinner classics.
But Jones has become an integral part of Ryan and Rob's evolving story of an underdog team, a depressed town and a sports business in the United Kingdom, where football (soccer) is tribal. Jones is a die-hard Wrexham fan, family man and a local, a Wrexham football fan since he was knee high. His life was forever changed in 2020 when he learned that two famous American actors were buying his team, one he helped save from the brink of bankruptcy with his fellow townies who chipped in and kept it going when times were awful pre-R&R days. His initial reaction to this Yankee windfall was mixed.
So, how did Ryan and Rob come to buy Wrexham?
A long story made short, it began with a poignant performance by McElhenney, admired by Reynolds, which ignited a friendship. Both are entrepreneurial, and Ryan warmed to Rob's ideas, and the two acted on an opportunity to buy the Welsh outfit in 2020.
They have ruthlessly promoted the club and integrated Reynolds' brands into the sponsorships—a life's blood for any team—as McElhenney wormed his way into the organic fan base structure of the town, winning friends and building stories to tell in their docuseries.
They're clever and good-hearted, always a winning combo. The two famous men's global fanbases have latched on to Wrexham's stories, and the result? Season one of the documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham" is an Emmy-nominated success. Even better, the team has elevated in the league rankings, and the revenues are up over 400% in a few short years.
None of this explosive growth is lost on Jones, a small business owner in the heart of Wrexham who has benefited from the exposure but takes nothing for granted.
Jones spoke to The Idaho Press exclusively to share his thoughts ahead of a profoundly moving season two, where King Charles appears, and moving fan backstories and the team's upward progression is at the forefront of Ryan and Rob's ongoing journey.
Tell me when you learned that Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds would buy the team. How did you process that?
Wayne Jones: Initially, it was a bit of disbelief if the truth was told. So much water has passed under the bridge now that I forget a lot of what's gone on because it's been such a crazy ride.
I remember the first time I knew it could be true. I didn't believe it. And then, obviously, the previous owners announced something along the lines that it was well-known people with high net worth. Then people locally, in all truth, we're guessing at local business guys that were worth millions, that were maybe people that owned housing in the States and things like that. But this was just one of disbelief when it was confirmed: Rob McElhenny and Ryan Reynolds. I was just absolutely dumbfounded that two guys of this caliber could be interested in our little town, our little team, which is now a growing town, and a growing team, thanks to them.
Nothing now phases me or shocks me anymore. When I think I've seen the craziness, something around the corner always pops up and rears its head, and it just becomes stranger by the day. But back then, it was just one of absolute disbelief for me and almost every Wrexham fan.
I was looking at the numbers. A team like Arsenal makes nearly $400 million a year, but Wrexham's not quite there yet. But an over 400% increase in revenue in a year or so has to affect your business. Talk about how you coped.
Wayne Jones: That's lovely to hear. Obviously, I'm aware that things are growing for the club and stuff like that. But we've got very good people at the helm with [chief executive] Fleur (Robinson) and [Advisor to the Board] Shaun Harvey, who knows what they're doing. They're very canny people. Rob and Ryan were wise in their decisions to put these two people to run the club, and they've done a marvelous job in the two years they've been in their positions.
Hopefully, we continue to grow. That's the plan. But we are just a tiny little pub, a little business next door. A lady from Wisconsin asked me this question about two hours ago [here at the pub] as I made her a cheeseburger.
She asked, 'How do you cope with the whole growth?' And people come in day in, day out, we get about 50, 60, 70 tourists every day, and it's lovely. And every single one of them, bar one, sadly, has been lovely. And they're a joy to host, and they're a joy to have. But every one of these tourists and people passing through [our town] from America, Canada, Australia, or the UK. But they all want 10 minutes of your time, which is fine. I'm a people's person. I like to chat; if I can help, I will. But when you do that 60, 70 times a day, it suddenly takes over your day.
Also, I have a food truck, which is busy—albeit small—that needs running. And I have a busy pub that needs running, staff to look after, events to plan and things like that. So it's a juggle, and it's a struggle at times. I have days where I lock myself away for an hour or two to get some peace of mind.
But I love it. I love seeing Wrexham do well. I love seeing the football club do well. And if it means me having a few headaches and sleepless nights, so be it. The bigger picture is that the town's on the up.
It's exhausting being a celebrity; what can I say, Wayne? You're just going to have to suck it up.
Wayne Jones: I get told that all the time, and then people walk in, and they see me cleaning the toilets, and they're like, you clean toilets? Of course, I clean bathrooms. That's my job, right?
In your next game, September 9, you have a match with Doncaster.
Wayne Jones: Yes. The game is this coming Saturday. So, we started the season a bit ropey but are now beating [opponents] in the last five games. And we take on a Doncaster team currently sitting bottom of the league, which is a shock to me because Doncaster was quite a big club. But this is a weird and wonderful sport, and I'm sure [Wrexham coach] Phil Parkinson will not allow players going into that game to think this is the bottom of the league.
He's very professional, and it's another game we must get through. And if we win on Saturday, what was originally a slow and poor start turns into a very good start. So, big game on Saturday.
Who are your favorite players?
Wayne Jones: We've got a young kid you may not have seen in the documentary, he was coming to the team this season called Jake Bickertstaff, who is 18 or 19. So everybody's aware that [forward] Paul Mullin got injured in America. And he's out for a while.
So we've got a young kid, Jake Bickertstaff, who had Paul Mullin not got injured, we probably would send him out as a loan to a team at a low level for him to gain some experience. But he's been a breath of fresh air. He's played five games. He scored two goals. He's a kid that I love to see. So, I grew up in an era where we didn't have money and had to rely on the youth in the area coming through because we didn't have the money to afford to purchase players.
That's all changed, but I still love seeing the Academy kids coming through and making a name for themselves. And he might still get sent out on loan. We'll have to wait and see when Mullin returns. But I think I think [coach] Phil Parkinson was quoted in the local press as saying he's been a draft of fresh air and a real bonus for us. So yes, I'd love to see him continue to develop. I'm also a big Luke Young fan in the middle of the field. He's just a fantastic man and a wonderful player.
Do you ever get to go to the games? Or are you watching from inside The Turf?
Wayne Jones: Absolutely, yes. I wouldn't miss a game. I'd rather shut the pub than miss the game. Luckily, I've got very loyal staff who, after 15 seasons, know what they're doing. I trust them explicitly. And we're a stone's throw from the club. So I leave about 10 to three and am usually at my seat. I'm one of the last seated, and I get a bit of jokes, like, 'Here's royalty is walking in,' and they all mock me a little bit, and things like that. But I go to every game. I've been to every away game this season with my wife, which has been a nice bonus. We usually only get the time to do some of the away games. I will try my best to get to the 46 out of the 46 I've never done in 30 years. So, if an emergency pops up, then that'll change.
One of the episodes this season weaves together superfan Millie's story and Albi, Paul Mullin's son, both have autism. I noticed you do a lot of fundraisers and a lot of charities and philanthropy. Talk about why that's so important to you as a business owner and to the town.
Wayne Jones: Long before Rob and Ryan turned up, we were—and this is not just me—it is a massive community effort. We've always fundraised because we're very fortunate. We're never going live where Rob lives or Ryan lives; quite frankly, I wouldn't want to.
But, there's a certain level that you get to where money becomes a thing. I'm very comfortable. I have a comfortable life, a lovely wife and children. We're not rich, but we're not poor. And I have the attitude that my parents didn't come from much. While I'm in a position to use whatever little bit of influence I've got to try and help get anybody to do anything to help others, I will always do it.
I'm not asking anybody to do anything I wouldn't do personally. I'm the first to put my hand in my checkbook and write funds. And it's not just about money. It's about bringing a community together.
And Mullin's son, Albi, has autism, and I know Millie well, a lovely girl. I don't know Paul or Albi, but these people need all the support they can get. I don't see it as doing anything extraordinary. These people do a lot, more than me and my staff. But I'm a massive firm believer that you should share whatever you've got. The town and the community rally around me when needed; if there are events or things like tomorrow night, we have a Terry Fox event. The pub and the pub will be chock a block. It will be packed to the rafters because people want to help and people want to give.
There's a lot of negativity in the world. I focus on the good things; if everybody gives just a little bit, the world becomes nicer. Wrexham is a very giving town.
In footage in the new season, rival fans are a little bitter that Ryan and Rob are so active and involved, these Hollywood rich Americans. They don't buy Rob and Ryan are both so vested in the club. What would you say to them?
Wayne Jones: I would say football in these parts is very tribal. People are very obviously loyal to their team. We have a team called Salford. They were in our league again this year, but Gary Neville owned them. This [event] was before Rob and Ryan took over; Neville's an ex-Manchester United player.
Long story short, they got promoted from the National League three years before we did. Many Wrexham fans hated them and wanted them to fail because they had a lot of money and were a little bit flashy. At the risk of sounding disrespectful to them, they were never really an established football club like Wrexham. They've come out of nowhere, that kind of thing.
But in any walk of life, people will be jealous and bitter and hate something that is on the up, on the rise, possibly doing well, perhaps successful. And that's always going to be the case. I read a lot of Twitter. I don't really do Facebook and Instagram. I read Twitter [X]. I find Facebook a bit too nosy, but I read Twitter and many of these jibes we get from rival fans. We also get many good things said about us, but at the moment, we seem to be the most hated club in Britain.
Do I care? Absolutely not. I couldn't give two hoops. I find it a little bit funny because, when I read things like, oh, 'here they are Hollywood,' and, they have no idea what this football club has been through, and that it was 12 hours away from closure, and the fans rallied around to save it. I remember getting a knock on The Turf pub door and people saying, 'We need to raise a quarter of a million pounds in 24 hours or we are dead.'
That's not a lot of money to people in Hollywood, but it was a lot of money to a small, struggling northeast town. And we raised the money. So I think the biggest one I laugh at is when the fans sing to us in the stadium, 'Where were you when we were s**t and we always look at each other, the regulars, and say, 'We sat right here.' Yes, we've got additional fans, but every successful team gains extra fans. That's just a way of life. But the hardcore 6,000 fans, a really good attendance for this level, when we were really poor, they like to say, 'Where were you when you were rubbish? Where were you?'
We were there in the thousands and will be there if, God forbid, Rob and Ryan ever left. We'd still be there. So, I look at these people and think jealousy's a beautiful thing. And we'll wave to you when we take over in the [football] leagues above.