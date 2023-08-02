Light spoilers
August is officially the no-fun month unless you're a European who gets to take the dog days off and skedaddle to the nearest shore. Lucky for you, and despite the actors' and writers' strike fueled by AI worries, there are some terrific TV series to dive into headfirst this month.
Catch up and tune in to AMC's superb "Dark Winds," as season 2 kicks off in high gear this week as the protagonist, Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), a Navajo Reservation lawman, is unspooling a series of lethal car explosions that tie back to a deeply personal incident that forever changed his life.
This series was created and adapted by Graham Roland, who used several of Tony Hillerman's "Leaphorn & Chee" books. It is period noir, an edge-of-the-seat thriller set in this New Mexican Navajo world during the early '70s. At the same time, the United States space program and moonwalk buildup galvanized the globe, all to heighten the mystery of this mysterious arch-criminal terrorizing the small reservation town.
The "Dark Winds" tale happened in 1971 in the remote outpost of the New Mexico Navajo Nation. Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) is a sheriff of the Tribal Police, and his Deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) has retired after a season one that sent him packing for a more lucrative path to become a private detective and investigator. Their friendship endures, and Chee's interest in a fellow reservation detective, Sgt. Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) continues its thread this season two.
In the premiere, "Na'ni? kaadii," Episode 201, you are set up for an action-packed roller-coaster ride of whodunnit and why. Season two starts with a bang, as Leaphorn investigates a death with possible ties to a strange cult. At the same time, Chee, enjoying life as a private investigator and sporting wide polyester lapels, works a case of his own that will tie back to Leaphorn's docket. Sgt. Bernadette has her hands full with a local who claims extraterrestrials lopped off some fingers and that a strange demonic sheep was part of the crime.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Much like the FX series "Reservation Dogs," this series casts Native American actors who are underutilized in the industry and are flat-out excellent. Sheriff Gordo Sena (A Martinez) has a lot more scene time this season, as does Joe's wife, Emma Leaphorn (Deanna Allison). These characters deliver the cultural authenticity and gravitas that makes this series soar higher than the average drama.
This season sees Joe and Chee try to unravel this unsolved crime and face a mysterious and icy-blooded blonde man, a local cult called the People of Darkness, a strange sheep, more Navajo witchcraft, Diné spirituality and protections, and elder mysticism fueled with herbs, prayer, songs and ceremonies. All the police work Joe and his team do is done the old-school way: on foot, in-person interviews, investigative field trips, following hunches and using the telephone. The lack of social media, computers and smartphones, and the less frenetic speed of media bombardment, will make anyone who watches this series and who was around in the 1970s perhaps yearn a bit for those quieter-paced days, or not, depending on where you stand on all of that. But seeing the old El Caminos, Chevy Longhorns and Ford Broncos the production design got to utilize for the story will bring back some memories.
The Leaphorn backstory strengthens in season two. The death of a child either drives a couple closer or apart. Joe and Emma Leaphorn are a tight unit. Their shared grief for their lost son, killed in a drill site explosion, has Joe still trying to figure out who was behind the explosion, and it will involve this season's villains. Rosemary Vines (Jeri Ryan) is a cigarette-smoking (while attached to an oxygen tank!) wealthy woman who wields her fading charms on Chee, trying to recover a strange box her husband had in their safe. In a tie-back to last season, her husband, B.J. Vines (John Diehl), purchased the allegedly worthless drill site and mine for pennies on the dollar.
Atmospherically, "Dark Winds" feels familiar. There are elements of Mickey Spillane, a wee bit of "Columbo," "Longmire," "Justified" and the "Outer Limits." There's nothing like it on television. It is cinematic in its lensing and phenomenally visual and breathtaking. This fact is due to the exceptionally well-cast ensemble and the creatives behind the project — directors Chris Eyre, Sanford Bookstaver, Michael Nankin with Robert Redford, and George R. R. Martin among the long list of executive producers who fuel the show's engine.
Based on the classic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Hillerman, "Dark Winds" was created by Graham Roland and John Wirth. The series is executive produced by Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Redford, George R.R. Martin, Anne Hillerman, Chris Eyre, Vince Gerardis and Tina Elmo. The writers and filmmakers for "Dark Winds" include indigenous talents like Razelle Benally, Billy Luther, Maya Rose Dittloff and Erica Tremblay. Also, the touching and highly recommended coming-of-age TV FX series set on an Oklahoma reservation, "Reservation Dogs" (season three back August 2), is where the "Dark Winds" series lead McClarnon also shines as a Reservation Sheriff "Big."
Catch up on season one on AMC+ and prepare for the best noir drama on TV for August 2023.