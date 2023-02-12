April-Neale head.jpg
April Neale

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Sunday is about Puppy Bowl and the Super Bowl LVII held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, between the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football Conference champion Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. (MST), and the halftime performer is Rihanna.

For those not interested in football, there’s another heart-stopping episode of the excellent Taylor Sheridan series ”1923” on Paramount+ and “The Last of Us” on HBO to look forward to.

Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning

Gridiron legend Peyton Manning hosts The History Channel’s “Greatest of All Time With Peyton Manning.”
Ligertown

Idaho Public Television’s “Idaho Experience” will air an episode about Ligertown Animal Park on Feb. 16, repeating Feb. 19.
History of the World, Part II

“History of the World, Part II,” an eight-episode series, arrives on Hulu 40 years after the classic Mel Brooks film “History of the World, Part I.”
Fawlty Towers reboot

A reboot of the classic ‘70s British sitcom “Fawlty Towers” is in the works.

April Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics’ Choice Awards — Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter @AprilMac.

Recommended for you

Load comments