Sunday is about Puppy Bowl and the Super Bowl LVII held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, between the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football Conference champion Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. (MST), and the halftime performer is Rihanna.
For those not interested in football, there’s another heart-stopping episode of the excellent Taylor Sheridan series ”1923” on Paramount+ and “The Last of Us” on HBO to look forward to.
But make sure to also catch up with History’s “Greatest of All Time With Peyton Manning”:
Gridiron legend Peyton Manning is currently all over TV, from chip commercials to a new eight-part docuseries that kicked off this week on the History Channel. “History’s Greatest of All Time With Peyton Manning” is about the greatest of all time in every walk of life. In this new series, Manning serves as host and executive producer and queries 100 experts in “various categories to rank each contender using statistics, innovation, and legacy as criteria,” according to the network. Manning noted in a press release to Idaho Press that it is “not just about sports: the series will look at greatest inventors or presidents among its categories.”
This series sees 10 GOATs face off in different categories weekly. The History Channel says: “Henry Ford to Harry Houdini, the series will feature toys, cars, stadiums, inventions, even candy from these titans of their industry.” Viewers are given facts and the history behind each topic, followed by a debate. Of course, at the end of each episode, only one can be crowned the G.O.A.T. Which will it be, and will viewers agree? “We can’t think of a better partner to help us bring this new series to life than Peyton — a real-life GOAT in his own right,” said Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and head of programming for The History Channel, in the same release. “Viewers can expect a fun, fast-paced hour of television as one of the greatest in sports history leads them through some of the most fascinating GOATs.”
History’s “Greatest of All Time With Peyton Manning” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on The History Channel
Idaho PTV ‘Idaho Experience’ revisits Ligertown
The date of Sept. 20, 1995, was one for the books. A jailbreak happened in Lava Hot Springs, where Idahoan Bruce Hansen was gardening. As he watered his tomatoes, a mature male African lion sashayed nearby on the road. In all, a dozen lions had escaped the nearby Ligertown Game Farm.
The owners of Ligertown Animal Park were Bob Fieber and Dottie Martin. Unfortunately, the game farm was a poorly constructed mish-mash of inadequate materials because of financial constraints for the couple. They used chicken and chain link wire and old wood pallets to build makeshift cages for apex predators: Lions, a tiger and hybrid wolves.
Biology finds a way as the male lions mated with the sole female tiger, making the famous “ligers.” The undersheriff at the time, Lorin Neilsen, says Fieber and Martin hoped to open the game farm to visitors one day.
Idaho PTV noted in a press release: “Many thought it was a fun idea for southeast Idaho. Many in the community supported the farm by providing dead livestock as feed.” And, as shoddy construction usually goes, the large lions could easily escape their inadequate confines. Featuring never-before-seen videos and pictures, Idaho Experience looks at the week lions were on the loose in the Gem State.
Ligertown (on “Idaho Experience” airs Thursday, Feb. 16, at 8:30 p.m. and repeats Sunday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m. on Idaho PTV. It will be available for streaming on the PBS Video app and online at video.idahoptv.org.
National Geographic Channel’s “Wicked Tuna” is back for season 12
Filmed on location in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and the surrounding waters, Captain Bob Cook of the Fat Tuna finished at the top of the fleet last season and is out to win again for season 12. However, “Wicked Tuna” follows a new contender who may disrupt the ranks of Gloucester’s finest, as Captain Michelle Bancewicz and First Mate Lea Pinaud of Fishing Vessel No Limits make their entrance into the series along with the core cast of salty fishermen from the nation’s oldest seaport who use rod and reel fishing technique, one catch at a time — all in pursuit of the bluefin tuna. But Bancewicz caught a 600-pound bluefin tuna all by herself and became a viral video sensation, and she’s got the skills to shake up the overall competition.
Also back for the season is Captain Paul Hebert of the Wicked Pissah, whose falling out with his mate derailed his chances, and Captain T.J. Ott of the Hot Tuna, who lost his beloved dog, Reba. Meanwhile, Captain Dave Carraro of FV-Tuna.com is a four-time champion and is determined to finish on top this year. Captain Tyler McLaughlin of the Pinwheel has a new tricked-out boat, and fan favorite Captain Dave Marciano of the Hard Merchandise fights to come out on top.
”Wicked Tuna: Who’s the GOAT Boat” premieres Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. Central, followed by “Wicked Tuna: Push It to the Limit” on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m./9 p.m. Central on National Geographic TV.
The series will also air internationally in 171 countries and 43 languages on National Geographic. In addition, past seasons of the series are available to stream on Disney+.
Hulu brings Mel Brooks back with “History of the World, Part II”
The sequel to the classic Mel Brooks film, “History of the World, Part I,” arrives on Hulu after a 40-year drought. Each episode boasts star-studded sketches that take us through different periods of human history. The eight-episode series stars (writer and executive producer) Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll and Ike Barinholtz. Additional cast announced includes Pamela Adlon, Jason Alexander, Fred Armisen, Tim Bagley, Dan Bakkedahl, Travis Bennett, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Margaret Cho, Andy Cohen, Marla Gibbs, Blake Griffin, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ana Ortiz, Lennon Parham, Rob Riggle, Seth Rogen, J.B. Smoove, Sarah Silverman, Paul Scheer, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts, George Wallace and many more.
”History of the World, Part II” premieres Monday, March 6, with two episodes on Hulu. Two new episodes will drop daily, with the finale on Thursday, March 9.
News and notes
”Fawlty Towers” reboot
Classic ‘70s British sitcom “Fawlty Towers” is getting another shot with original series writer and star John Cleese and his daughter Camilla Cleese.
Rob Reiner’s Castle Rock Television will produce the new series. The original BBC series is considered one of the best British comedies, airing from 1975 to 1979. The premise revolved around the humorous and unhinged Basil Fawlty (John Cleese), who tried to keep his Torquay hotel and marriage viable. The original “Fawlty Towers” airs on BBC2, or you can stream it on BritBox.
Variety reported that the new series “will explore the relationship between Basil and a daughter he has just discovered he had,” while the two give it a go to run a posh smaller hotel. Where this new version will land is still a mystery, but we will let you know.
”Bosch” characters get their own spinoff
Amazon Studios will expand the hit series “Bosch,” and it will be based on the Michael Connelly characters Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) and the new character Renee Ballard. Initially, “Bosch” ran for seven seasons on Prime Video until 2021, making it the longest-running Amazon series ever. The spinoff series “Bosch: Legacy,” with star Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch, debuted on Amazon Freevee in 2022. A second season will premiere in the fall of 2023.
”Dexter” universe expands
Showtime announced a straight-to-series order for the new drama “Dexter: Origins,” to be executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips, based upon the noir dramedy hit series “Dexter” that starred Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall. Additionally, the network is tooling up a new version of “Dexter: New Blood” centered on Dexter’s son Harrison. Additionally, the network is “exploring projects” based on other characters from “Dexter,” including the Trinity Killer (played initially by Emmy winner John Lithgow).
French hit series “The Bureau” inspires George Clooney
Showtime has also greenlit a straight-to-series order for “The Department” to be directed by George Clooney. Clooney and Grant Heslov will executive produce. Based on the French series “The Bureau,” Showtime said it will take viewers “even deeper into a world of intrigue and subterfuge with complicated characters who struggle with their demons as they fight existential threats to the nation and the world.”
Congratulations to:
PBS for “NOVA”
The Columbia Journalism School announced that the PBS science series “NOVA,” a production of GBH, took the 2023 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award for its 2022 documentary “Arctic Sinkholes.” That doc follows teams of U.S. and international scientists who investigated the evidence that these Arctic landscapes are ticking time bombs — with vast amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas released by melting permafrost. As local communities recount their experience of a landscape shifting irreversibly right before their eyes, the film shows the implications of these alarming developments, the scale of the methane threat and what it could mean for our climate future.
CBS for “60 Minutes”
Now in season 55, “60 Minutes” earned its 21st Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for four reported stories led by correspondent Bill Whitaker on the intersection of national security and technology. The reports included a look at the SolarWinds cyberattack, deepfakes, potential threats to the American power grid and U.S. efforts to prepare for potential Russian cyberattacks: SolarWinds, Deepfakes, The Grid, Shields Up and finalist report Targeting Americans are available to watch on CBSNews.com and can be streamed on Paramount+.