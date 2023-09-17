Fall can arrive anytime now, and it’s close by, based on the appearance of eggnog already stocked in the supermarkets. The spooky TV season awaits Halloween weather—earlier windy nights and crackling leaves are soon to follow. You want the fun-sized candy, maybe a fire and something engrossing to watch on television.
For the season, we’ve aggregated some family-friendly classics to thrillers and frightfully nightmarish watches that you can check out for October before the dark of night descends over us on Nov. 5, when we “fall back” one hour.
”31 Nights of Halloween”
It’s the 25th anniversary of Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” programming event. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, check out classic Halloween films including kid-friendly “Hocus Pocus,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Cruella” and “The Addams Family.” Also, Freeform premieres of “Encanto,” “Zombies” and “Zombies 2.” Check for the full schedule of films at tinyurl.com/31-nights.
Streaming Apple TV+ October, all month:
”It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”
Apple TV+ has the rights to all the “Peanuts” specials, including this delightful classic that many parents can rewatch with their kids. In 1966, creator Charles “Sparky” Shulz, director-animator Bill Melendez and producer Lee Mendelson brought one of the greatest comic strips to Halloween animated life—and 57 years later, it’s a beloved seasonal must-see. The filmmakers even wrote a book about making this iconic cartoon and noted that kids across America sent their Halloween candy to Charlie Brown in the 1960s because they felt so badly for him.
”Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror” premieres Oct. 1 at 10/9C on Travel Channel.
The Idaho Press spoke to Jack Osbourne, who fell in love with Idaho and bought a second home here after filming season one.
He continues his journey into the paranormal and embarks on a new season of “Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror.” Joining Osbourne this season are famous mum Sharon and some of his closest celebrity friends, who seek a deeper understanding of what paranormal entities are lurking in the shadows of some of America’s most historic and haunted locations.
The season begins with a twist as Sharon Osbourne’s paranormal crash course turns into a medical emergency. The Glen Tavern Inn episode sees Jack, accompanied by his mother, investigate the inn. The experience leads them to believe something paranormal lurks inside the hotel’s historic suites. As the investigation’s energy grows, things take a dramatic turn. Sharon is the victim of an angry male spirit known for overtaking female guests — ending in a still- unexplained medical mystery.
”Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” airs Oct. 6, streaming on Paramount+“Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” is based on the terrifying and untold chapter from Stephen King’s novel “Pet Sematary.” This prequel explores the origins of paranormal activity in the small town of Ludlow, Maine. In 1969, a young Jud Crandall dreams of leaving Ludlow behind but soon discovers secrets buried within and must confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has inhabited Ludlow since its founding and, once unearthed, has the power to destroy everything in its path. It stars Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Henry Thomas, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella Star LaBlanc and Samantha Mathis with Pam Grier and David Duchovny.
”The Fall of the House of Usher” airs Oct. 12, streaming on Netflix.Executive producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy (Intrepid Pictures) of “The Haunting of Hill House” series fame bring this anticipated chiller to modern times. Based on the works of gothic icon Edgar Allan Poe, “The Fall of the House of Usher” is a mini-series take on Poe’s famous short story of the same name and will be about a man who visits the home of his childhood friend and finds a sinister conspiracy.
Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) is the CEO of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, and with his twin sister Madeline (Mary McDonnell), together controls a vast corporate empire. There’s a shape-shifting demon (Carla Gugino) from Roderick’s past and business malfeasance exposed that threatens to unravel the world of the Ushers, leading Roderick to face his past sins. Mark Hamill will play Arthur Pym, the Usher family attorney.
”Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House” airs Oct. 12, streaming on Hulu
“Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House” is focused on the infamous McKamey Manor, America’s most terrifying haunted house attraction. Located in Russ McKamey’s San Diego backyard, his haunt requires a medical clearance and signed waivers, the experience lasting about eight hours. Allegedly, we are still waiting for someone to finish it.
Understandably, McKamey has amassed a horror cult following. The filmmakers have combined documentary storytelling with the visual and cinematic language of a horror film as “Monster Inside” follows three participants who enter Russ’s visceral world of gore terror and then find the will to fight back.
”Goosebumps” airs Oct. 13, streaming on Disney+, Hulu and Freeform.The reboot of R.L. Stine’s classic “Goosebumps” series, inspired by the author’s Scholastic book series, will show five episodes of the new series. The premiere is part of Disney+’s “Hallowstream” and Hulu’s “Huluween” celebrations. After the first five episodes drop on the 13th, the rest will air weekly. Fans who want to check out the series but do not subscribe to Disney+ or Hulu can watch the first two episodes on Freeform on Oct. 13.
”Creepshow” season four airs Oct. 13, premiering on AMC, and will stream on Shudder and AMC+.
New episodes will air weekly on AMC at 10 p.m. ET/9CT on AMC, while Shudder and AMC+ will offer a six-episode binge.
The “Creepshow” franchise kicked off with the film in 1982, combining the wit and horror genius of Stephen King and director George A. Romero. Romero penned the script for the 1987 sequel, “Creepshow 2,” with Greg Nicotero involved in the series and Michael Gornick directing. Then, “Creepshow 3” premiered in 2006 without King or Romero attached. The franchise was made into a TV series by Shudder.
Per the official synopsis, the Creepshow series is “a comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page…” The new season four sees Nicotero executive produce with Brian Witten for Monster Agency Productions.
‘American Horror Stories’
FX’s American Horror Stories, Huluween 2023 Event will stream Oct. 26 on Hulu.
FX’s AHS: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX and streams on Hulu.
“American Horror Stories” is an anthology spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s “American Horror Story.” A different stand-alone horror story takes place in each episode. There will be four episodes in Season 3.
“American Horror Story: Delicate” stars Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne. “AHS: Delicate” was slated for a summer release to mirror the launch of the source material book “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes changed that, and now the season will be split into two parts.
The series has a strong “Rosemary’s Baby” vibe laced with paranoia and deals with the devil (of sorts) for a chance at motherhood.
”The Vanishing Triangle” airs Oct. 26, streaming on Sundance Now and AMC+The Sundance Now Original Series is a thriller based on actual events in Ireland in the 1990s. Investigative journalist Lisa Wallace publishes an article about her mother’s murder, which sparks the disappearance of Amy Reynolds. Detective David Burkely works with her to find Amy. As more girls go missing, the investigation expands in Ireland. The killer plays psychological games as they get closer to finding this killer. David and Lisa discover corruption in the Gardaí [police] system. High-ranking Gardaí members blackmail David with his secrets as they get closer to the truth. Additional episodes will drop weekly on both platforms.