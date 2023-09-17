TV Talk 4 - Freeform

Fall can arrive anytime now, and it’s close by, based on the appearance of eggnog already stocked in the supermarkets. The spooky TV season awaits Halloween weather—earlier windy nights and crackling leaves are soon to follow. You want the fun-sized candy, maybe a fire and something engrossing to watch on television.

For the season, we’ve aggregated some family-friendly classics to thrillers and frightfully nightmarish watches that you can check out for October before the dark of night descends over us on Nov. 5, when we “fall back” one hour.

Beloved Halloween classic “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is streaming on Apple TV+ in October.
“Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror” begins a new season on the Travel Channel.
The infamous McKamey Manor is the focus of “Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House,” airing Oct. 12 and streaming on Hulu.
Season four of “Creepshow” premieres Oct. 13 on AMC.
A different stand-alone horror story takes place in each episode of “American Horror Stories,” returning during Hulu’s Huluween 2023 Event Oct. 26.

