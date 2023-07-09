This week, we contemplate the short list of excellent television you should catch up on. All series are available to be streamed.
”THE BEAR,” SEASON TWO
An FX original series that airs on Hulu returned for its second season on June 22, and you can stream all episodes.
The second season of FX on Hulu’s “The Bear” reveals all the Berzatto pathos and family histories that led to the eldest son Mikey’s suicide. It hits hard in knockout performances by heavyweight actors like Bob Odenkirk, John Mulaney, Jon Bernthal (in flashback as brother Mikey), Sarah Paulson, and most of all, Jamie Lee Curtis in a tour de force as the Berzatto matriarch, reminiscent of Liz Taylor’s character Martha in “Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf.” Good lord, give her all the Emmy Awards now.
Poor Carmy (Jeremy Allen White). He’s got a lot on his plate this season, not to mention his character’s wardrobe is getting picked up by significant fashion magazines wanting to know where we can score that industrial chic Chicago culinary style Carmy rocks.
The reason that Carmy returned and then stuck around to make family greasy spoon The Beef into a revamped elevated eatery, The Bear, and why he flourishes around manic energy — the only kind that exists when a kitchen works toward a flawless meal service — is this season’s playground.
The Berzatto siblings are joined at the hip, with sister Natalie (Abby Elliott) working into the core restaurant group and more of the overall story. Anyone who grew up in and around restaurants will feel that familiar anxiety and thrill of pulling off a great day, turning tables and dazzling diners.
It ain’t easy, and no other show has accurately revealed the nuts and bolts of prep and service like this one. Fortunately, the second season does a great job of unraveling the tangled web of the Berzattos’ issues. At the same time, the supporting cast gets lots of love, namely, Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy mediating the cash flow, plus promoting line cook Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) to sous chef and showing her secret talents. The good son and pastry chef Marcus (Lionel Boyce) goes on a Carmy-funded European journey to up his skill sets. The wildcard is the existential crisis man, “cousin” Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who is always in high alert mode. We’ll see if this good egg adrift in the sea of life finds his purpose or is one who tends to fade away. The show has deep chemistry in a platonic and familial vein, as Carmy’s right arm Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) dazzles us with her steel, dry wit and resolve to make it on her terms as she buys into the restaurant concept that Carmy is cooking up and wants to see it realized.
The show is pure fire, fast-paced, and an exhilarating snapshot of a small restaurant trying to get a toehold in a brutal arena. Give your local favorite Boise restaurant extra love the next time you have a great meal. They work so hard for the money.
”THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES,” SEASON 3
HBO channel on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. All episodes are streaming after the air date on MAX.
The business of Bible-slinging is ruthlessly satirized as Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) leads the family of feral nincompoops, his three children, who are doing their damnedest to sabotage the Gemstone Church dynasty unintentionally. It’s “Succession” meets the “Beverly Hillbillies” for the “700 Club” set, and damned funny.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Walton Goggins is the cast’s designated hitter as Baby Billy, the brother of Eli’s late wife. He is unrepentantly 100% ego and zero self-awareness as this Chiclet-toothed Bible salesman who now dreams of “Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers” game show being on television, his fame and fortune as the Richard Dawson for the New Testament crowd sealed. Being a professional man of God is a hard road. Still, an entire family of pros for preaching rips an uncomfortable blanket of the profit-loving evangelical prophets who claim they can save you for a certain level of tithing. But the three kids, “Eastbound & Down” and “Vice Principals” star Danny McBride as the bloviating eldest son, Jesse, unhinged delight Judy Gemstone played by Edi Patterson, and sexually confused Kelvin (Adam Devine), are each perfection. They sell this series with their puerile petty nonsense. They sin bigly. Jesus saves them weekly and washes it all away at Sunday service, so their slate is clean for another week of murder, mayhem, sex and general sinning. Make sure the procession of Escalades all have full tanks!
Herein comes this season’s twist: The sister of Eli is May-May Montgomery, in a deliciously deranged performance by Kristen Johnston, and her felonious husband Steve Zahn and their two sons believe with a capital “B” in the good book and eschew the glitzy televangelical Gemstone nonsense. They have a gunned-up militia to back up their version of religion as it should be.
The show delights at poking a massive stick in the eyes of the obvious real-life preachers like Kenneth, Joel, and others who play their brand of salvation to megachurch audiences in stadiums. The series hits some uncannily accurate notes, and knockout performances by the entire cast and pitch-perfect writing show that when people get holier than thou, their fall is soon to follow.
CATCH UP: “SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE”
HBO, now on MAX (stream the entire first and second seasons).
“Somebody Somewhere” lead Bridget Everett as Sam is an unlikely star. She is not the Hollywood cookie-cutter type but more at home in the Midwest. Everett hails from Kansas, and that’s where the show is based. Everett has hit gold in showing how life’s dead ends and disappointments can sometimes create a harvest of riches you never expected. Some people never find their people, but Sam’s luck is turning.
This series is about many things, primarily one forty-ish woman’s decision to scrap a going-nowhere career to head back home to the family farm after a beloved sister has died. Grief and loss, reinvention and acceptance are all part of this show’s tool kit, as Everett finds a real friend in Jeff Hiller, who plays Joel, her high school friend who reminds her of who she was and how great she is. The school’s square-peg kids are now adults who find each other again as life and all its heartbreak and turns of events happen in this small town.
Everett has crafted a love letter to her American heartland roots and the love between siblings estranged now eased through a series of unfortunate events. It is delightful in its silly, platonic chemistry between Everett and Hiller, who giggle and martini it up while trying to figure out their next life moves.
The second season shines a big spotlight on Sam’s sister Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison), who was unceremoniously dumped by her cheater husband and who, like a phoenix, rises out of those broken heart ashes and steals hearts and soars.
Another cast standout is Murray Hill as Fred Rococo, who is acutely aware of how different he is in the small-town USA. Still, he forges a genuine friendship with Sam’s dad, played by the late actor Mike Haggerty, who passed between these two remarkable seasons. Haggerty’s loss is palpable this season with the entire ensemble; you can feel their sorrow sometimes in critical scenes.
But the effervescent tune of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” will buck you up as it does Sam and Joel. “Somebody Somewhere” will stay with you and make you cheer loudly for Sam, Joel, Fred, Tricia and their friends who have their backs. To quote “It’s A Wonderful Life,” no man is a failure who has friends.