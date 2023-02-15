Support Local Journalism


Steve Shippy with Terry and Duane Pomeraning

Steve Shippy interviews Terry and Duane Pomeraning about the Michigan "Hell House" they lived in.  

This Sunday on Travel Channel and Discovery+, longtime paranormal investigator Steve Shippy will challenge your skepticism of supernatural and paranormal activity. Shippy broke the "Hell House" case seven years ago after more than 40 years of knowing the truth was suppressed by law enforcement. He reveals a Michigan home bedeviled to the point that even police on every level in the state exhausted all investigatory means and resorted to outside academic help.

The home in Merrill, Michigan, rivals the real-life alleged fodder that fueled horror films like Amityville Horror, with a level of official and documented events just as terrifying.

Steve Shippy and Cindy Kaza

Steve Shippy and psychic Cindy Kaza investigated the Michigan "Hell House" for this chilling documentary. 

