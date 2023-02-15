This Sunday on Travel Channel and Discovery+, longtime paranormal investigator Steve Shippy will challenge your skepticism of supernatural and paranormal activity. Shippy broke the "Hell House" case seven years ago after more than 40 years of knowing the truth was suppressed by law enforcement. He reveals a Michigan home bedeviled to the point that even police on every level in the state exhausted all investigatory means and resorted to outside academic help.
The home in Merrill, Michigan, rivals the real-life alleged fodder that fueled horror films like Amityville Horror, with a level of official and documented events just as terrifying.
This story begins in the summer of 1974 to the spring of 1975 and centers on the circumstances that the Pomeraning family endured. They were the original homeowners who built this home in the early '50s. No murders had occurred, and no grisly backstories were attached to the house. But something terrible happened to this family and their home, creating relentless, bizarre, violent paranormal phenomena. There were knocking, explosions, disembodied voices, and even spontaneous combustion that ripped apart the house and the family of four living inside of it.
Shippy does exhaustive research and produces dozens of hours of real-time audio recordings, hundreds of police reports and interviews with police who worked the case, and dozens of neighbor and academic investigator eyewitnesses, making it the most well-documented paranormal case in history.
There are layers of complexity to this chilling documentary. Come with an open mind as Shippy, and world-renowned psychic medium Cindy Kaza, armed with new evidence, may have found the source of the evil that terrorized the Pomeraning family living what once were everyday lives on Dice Road in small town Merrill, Michigan.
Idaho Press viewed the documentary and spoke to Steve Shippy, who said: "This house is the most well-documented case in paranormal history. What's so intriguing about it is how very few people have known about it for so long."
It doesn't have the notoriety of the Amityville house, yet there's a connection to it by the academic team that the police and even the Detroit Tigers owner brought in.
Steve Shippy: Yes. Jerry Solfvin did work on the Amityville case. And this house would have been the next Amityville in notoriety, but the police and everybody involved suppressed the information; they were still looking at this as an active criminal investigation but weren't publicizing the events.
Why do you think that they did that?
Steve Shippy: Police and law enforcement agencies generally are very skeptical. They're very matter-of-fact; show me the evidence. Yet as they investigated and responded to calls, they were experiencing such things as disembodied voices, explosions, fires, house shaking, and many different outbursts of energy.
So they explored all possibilities. Could it be a fault line under the house? Could these be tremors? Could it be gas deposits under the house that account for the explosions? As far as the voices? Hidden speakers must be in the house. Or somebody's tormenting this family. Electronics might be doing it, and so they would sweep the house. They would even break out the wall plaster to look for these devices. They would look up the chimney. They'd go under the crawl space, exhausting every possibility.
And after about nine months of doing this, including numerous reports, stakeouts, and things you couldn't imagine, law enforcement could not explain it. The local department at first, then Saginaw County Sheriff's Department, the first responders, fire department, and it graduated to special units of the Michigan state police, including even, at one point, federal involvement.
None of them could explain it.
How did the academic people enter the picture?
Steve Shippy: After all of these sweeps and investigative measures aside, they could not figure out what the cause was, and they had to succumb to believe this had to be something paranormal, something anomalous.
And the most credible people doing the research, William G. Roll, Ph.D., an Oxford-educated parapsychologist who's most famous for writing "The Poltergeist," and his protege Jerry Solfvin, both affiliated with the Institute for Parapsychology and the Psychical Research Foundation in Durham, N.C., were called in by Michigan state police.
Here's an intriguing little-known fact. John Fetzer—at that time the owner of the Detroit Tigers baseball team—a multimillionaire, was also interested in the occult. Fetzer funded this [additional] research and helped the police by spending around $75,000 to bring out this academic paranormal team to research it because law enforcement knew it was not human and was not criminal.
Their best recourse was to bring renowned experts to figure out what was causing this, what kind of supernatural activity this was, and how to stop it.
The Pomeraning family went to church, yet their pastor did not even want to come inside their house. They weren't Catholic, but the town priest did the blessing. Then violence in the home exploded afterward. Talk about the knife scene.
Steve Shippy: The knife scene happened with the local police department before the N.C. university people arrived, after a few months of this activity happening over and over. The police officers would respond to the calls; they started to experience things, hear the pounding and voices, and see objects levitating and thrown across the room. So they were quickly becoming believers.
The police reached out to a local professor at a local Michigan college who was teaching a class involving the subject of the occult at the time. We confirmed this event. This professor said, 'OK, if this is something supernatural and something attached to the family, we can find out by communicating with the spirits.'
The officers that had reached out and some local police sat around the table and joined the family to watch this professor try to make contact. The Pomeranings weren't too ecstatic about any of this, but at the same time, they hoped to learn something or, best case scenario, all this could end.
When they held the seance, and the professor started communicating—things were beginning to be spelled out. They heard knocks all around the house. The floor was vibrating. It built up, and then at one point, a knife literally did pull out of the knife block, levitate in the air momentarily, and then flung across the room violently, just narrowly missing the individuals at the table and stuck into a wall.
Medium Cindy Kaza knew very little about this case. And that was purposeful?
Steve Shippy: Correct. Yes. Cindy never wants to know anything about the case. And that works very well because she goes into a case with zero bias, other than just picking up on what she's seeing, sensing, or feeling.
There were moments Cindy was quite frightened, and you were frightened for her because the equipment was picking up words and saying, 'son, wrong devil,' and then saying Cindy's name directly. Tell me about that machine.
Steve Shippy: The Ovilus captures energy or electromagnetic waves and converts them to phonemes or words. It's a device with a dictionary's worth of words.
And spirits can manipulate this device and be able to choose any different words to be able to communicate with us. Sometimes it can form a sentence by selecting the right words in the correct order.
We consider that a valuable piece of machinery when you're asking specific questions and getting intelligent responses that coincide with your questions.
What prompts does it pick up energetically?
Steve Shippy: It's picking up the magnetic field. It works the same way as a K2 Deluxe EMF meter or a REM pod because we know that spirits are energy. If something comes close to the two antennas that create a magnetic field, it'll ultimately reach a certain energy level. It has to reach a certain point.
One of the Pomeranings' young sons, Duane, was intensely affected and seemed to be the connection between the odd woman neighbor and the poltergeist activity. Now he is a senior and still profoundly affected. Talk about that.
Steve Shippy: Yes. We were over at the neighbor's home, who may have caused all the chaos for the family. Duane was lured over to that home in 1974 when the neighbor started all of this observed strange activity. Long story short, Duane spent several hours in her home before he finally stumbled in the door that night.
His parents asked him where he was and were angry as they were looking for him, but he felt ill, was confused, said he couldn't remember, and seemed distraught. And ultimately, that night, he seized and collapsed to the ground. His parents had to call emergency services, who then performed an emergency tracheotomy on him to save his life.
It turned out to be what they referred to as a grand mal seizure. But he never had epilepsy and, to this day, has never had another seizure.
The obvious question is, why hasn't this house been razed?
Steve Shippy: That's a good question. There are so many elements to this case, even how this case came to me in the first place. When I went out there for the first time, I had this article in my hand from 1975, when it hit the paper's front page. I thought the house was gone.