Idaho is popping with great chefs; ask Boise chef Kris Komori of KIN, who won Idaho’s first-ever James Beard Award. In reality, the state is expanding, and with it are talented folks who know their way around a kitchen. After eight weeks of competing, one cook will win the returning series, “The Great American Recipe,” for PBS, which might be a woman from Idaho.
Coeur d’Alene native Maria Givens is featured in “The Great American Recipe,” the series back for season two on PBS. Host Alejandra Ramos and judges Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot are also back to guide, encourage and ultimately judge all the contestants. Givens, a member of the Coeur d’Alene tribe who grew up in Idaho and currently lives in Seattle, will prepare recipes that are part of her Native heritage. This eight-part cooking competition premieres June 19 and runs through Aug. 7.
Last season, the Idaho Press spoke to another local, chefpreneur Nikki Tomaino-Allemand, about her journey to being in season one’s cast. Nikki is lighting the city on fire with her fantastic Eazy Peazy Kitchen Instagram feed, which shows brilliant hacks and foolproof recipes for working parents to ace in their homes, saving money on expensive takeout.
Givens’s connections to Idaho are substantial, including coming from a family legacy of political firsts. The Givens family are members of the Coeur d’Alene tribe, and Maria’s mother, Jeanne Givens, was the first Native American woman elected to the Idaho House of Representatives. Givens was also the first Native American woman to run for a seat in Congress.
The Idaho Press spoke to Maria Givens exclusively about her representation of indigenous Idaho cooking on the PBS series and her family legacy.
Chef Tiffany Derry was paying attention to you in the premiere. Talk about what it’s like being in that kind of a competition and being under that spotlight.
Maria Givens: Oh man, it is so different than how you cook at home. If you cook at home for your family or friends, no one minds if it’s 10 minutes late or isn’t perfectly executed. They won’t tell you.
When the cameras are right in your face, you’re second-guessing everything. ‘Did I put too much salt in this? Is this going to set weird?’ it’s a totally different experience. It’s not even cooking at that point. It’s just like you’re hyper-focused on executing something huge.
How did they find you?
Maria Givens: They messaged me on Instagram. A casting person messaged me. I have a food Instagram called Native Soul Food, which I’ve had for probably five years. And buried deep in my DM’s was a message from a casting person in LA, ‘Hey, I think you’d be really great on a TV show. Are you interested?’
And at first, I was like, this is a little weird. Is this real? Is this true? After probably six or seven different interviews and rounds, I finally got the notice this was for “The Great American Recipe,” season two, and was coming on.
Was there a particular recipe, or did you have to cook for them live?
Maria Givens: There wasn’t any cooking in the vetting process. I did talk to some of the culinary producers, which I didn’t even know was a thing to be a producer of culinary things.
But they were making sure you knew what you were talking about regarding food. “Can you explain the types of things you do, why you would sear it, why you would have it at high heat or medium heat?” Those types of questions and things. And that was the vetting they could do, at least before the show.
Round one is a dish you have to make that represents who you are. And in round two, you had to make a meal representing where you were from, and you did a Salish salmon with wild rice and a huckleberry sauce. Talk about those challenges.
Maria Givens: There were different themes when I went through each round. And I knew no matter what, even if I got eliminated in the first episode, I wanted to cook salmon. And so that’s why I chose the salmon dish for the first one.
And the first round is a 60-minute round, and you can do salmon well. And, in the second round, it’s 90 minutes. And I wanted to use that time for the short ribs that needed as much time as possible.
It’s always different cooking in one of those high-pressure situations. And if I were cooking that at home, I would put it in the oven at 11 o’clock and then take it out at six for dinner. And so you can’t do that on a TV show like this.
You used a lot of huckleberries and berry sauces in the first round.
Maria Givens: You can do a lot with huckleberries. You can do a basic sauce like I did in the first round with lemon juice and a little sugar. What I did in the second round that turned out good was a brown butter huckleberry sauce. So, brown the butter, get all those proteins to start turning a little bit brown, and then add some maple syrup — an indigenous food from the Northeast — adding that in. And then the sugar, maple syrup and fat in the butter create almost a caramel if you give it enough time, and then adding some huckleberries into that is a delicious sauce. Anything that you would use other berries for, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, especially, you can do that with huckleberries.
Your mom Jeanne Givens was the first Indigenous woman elected to the Idaho House of Representatives. Talk about your mom’s trailblazing, your dad’s legacy in Coeur d’Alene, and the things they did in Idaho that affect you now as an adult.
Maria Givens: Yes, I have amazing parents. My mom was the first Native woman elected to the Idaho State Legislature. And she followed in my great-uncle’s footsteps. Joseph Garry was the first Native person ever elected to the Idaho State Legislation in 1956.
So leadership has always been a big part of our upbringing. My dad was the attorney for the Coeur d’Alene tribe for most of my childhood. He worked on some critical cases for the tribe, including the cleanup of the Coeur d’Alene Basin from mining pollution.
Then his most significant case was the lake ownership of the lower third of Lake Coeur d’Alene. And that went up to the Supreme Court, and the tribe won the case and reaffirmed our rights as the owners of the lower third of Lake Coeur d’Alene.
So growing up, it was a lot of discussion about politics or what was going on with the tribe, all of these big political things going on during the day. That was influential to my work. And I went to Washington, D.C., and worked in the Senate for Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley for a year. And I definitely wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t for how I grew up in my family.
Much of their political work was tied to food, which is what you’re on the show about.
Maria Givens: Yes. Even in the earliest treaties and agreements, tribes were carving out special provisions for food and maintaining the food system.
And so for Coeur d’Alene, retaining the lower third of Lake Coeur d’Alene means having a place to harvest water potatoes, which grow in the shallow, muddy areas of the lake, and you get out there with a big shovel and dig in the mud.
Those are one of the last foods that we harvest before the winter. So that’s one of those carbs that gets us through the long winter. And anyone from Idaho knows how long those winters can get.
Protecting water for fish related to food protection, ownership of our lands, and our waters for food production is a big part of what the tribe has done in the last dozen years.
How big is the Coeur d’Alene tribe these days?
Maria Givens: We have around 2,500 members; our ancestral homeland went from St. Regis, Montana, to downtown Spokane, Washington. And almost all of North Idaho in that I-90 corridor is Coeur d’Alene country.
Can you give some impressions about the “Great American Recipe” judges?
Maria Givens: I connected with chef Tiffany Derry. Our cooking styles are much more similar than the other judges’ styles. We’re both more down-home cooks, taking pretty simple things and trying to uplift them and create something extraordinary.
I was always amazed at Chef Leah Cohen’s words and the world of New York restaurants far from growing up in Coeur d’Alene. And so some of her stuff was very new and different for me.
What always cracks me up about Graham Elliot is what you all will notice when he’s judging every round. He is always picking apart the food with his hands. He’s a very tactile person. That was always a joke among the castmates; what’s Graham going to touch in this round?
If you were to invite someone out of the area who’s never been to Idaho or the Pacific Northwest and you were to recommend a restaurant that you love particularly, what would it be?
Maria Givens: I recommend you go to downtown Coeur d’Alene and Hudson’s Hamburgers and order a double cheese plain with a Pepsi. That meal is my go-to.
I would go to Hudson’s so much in high school that they knew my order, and I went to college and then came back — and I had been gone for maybe three or four years — and I thought, oh, they don’t remember me. And then I sat down, and the guy remembered my order. That’s how I know how real Coeur d’Alene is. They remembered my order at Hudson’s.