Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho is popping with great chefs; ask Boise chef Kris Komori of KIN, who won Idaho’s first-ever James Beard Award. In reality, the state is expanding, and with it are talented folks who know their way around a kitchen. After eight weeks of competing, one cook will win the returning series, “The Great American Recipe,” for PBS, which might be a woman from Idaho.

Chef Maria Givens

Coeur d’Alene native Maria Givens is featured in season two of “The Great American Recipe” on PBS.

Coeur d’Alene native Maria Givens is featured in “The Great American Recipe,” the series back for season two on PBS. Host Alejandra Ramos and judges Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot are also back to guide, encourage and ultimately judge all the contestants. Givens, a member of the Coeur d’Alene tribe who grew up in Idaho and currently lives in Seattle, will prepare recipes that are part of her Native heritage. This eight-part cooking competition premieres June 19 and runs through Aug. 7.

Maria Givens and mom Jeanne Givens

Maria Givens and her mother, Jeanne Givens, with a bag of huckleberries. “You can do a lot with huckleberries,” Maria Givens said. She uses a brown butter huckleberry sauce in the second round of “The Great American Recipe.”
Chef Maria Givens

Chef Maria Givens, a member of the Coeur d'Alene tribe who grew up in Idaho, prepares recipes that are part of her heritage on "The Great American Recipe."

Recommended for you

Load comments