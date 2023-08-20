In 1845, Sir John Franklin set off from England with two ships and 129 men in a quest to be the first to navigate the Northwest Passage, a new trade route over the top of the world. Franklin’s ships vanished, and many expeditions searched for him and his crew in the following years. Franklin’s grave whereabouts have fueled “Explorer: Lost in the Arctic,” the latest documentary for National Geographic Channel. Explorer Mark Synnott and filmmaker Renan Ozturk are following a lead they hope will help them solve the mystery of what happened to the Franklin expedition.
The HMS Erebus and HMS Terror were two British ships with fantastic backstories before they perished. The Erebus wreck was discovered in 2014, and Terror in 2016, and some bodies were found perfectly preserved because of the intense cold on several islands since the disappearance.
THE HMS TERROR AND HMS EREBUSBy their time’s standards, the Erebus and Terror were considered state-of-the-art vessels with heating systems and enormous supplies of preserved foods. You may know the names of these ships from Dan Simmons’ survival horror novel, “The Terror,” a fictionalized accounting based on the journey of these two vessels made famous by FX Networks’ anthology series “The Terror,” starring Ciarán Hinds and Jared Harris.
The HMS Terror was a ship of war, a sturdy bomb vessel built to take a hit, launched in June 1813. It was later used solely for exploration and was retrofitted with a heating system and reinforced hull to withstand polar ice floes. The HMS Erebus, built in 1826, had a heating system and was reinforced for sailing into iceberg-filled waters.
Both of these ships mapped areas of Antarctica, and in 1842 nearly destroyed each other in a freak crash. They survived and were commissioned for a scientific and geographical exploration voyage through the Northwest Passage under Sir John Franklin. This voyage is where the story begins as Nat Geo’s team shares the horrors of what was to come.
FRANKLIN’S NORTHWEST PASSAGE EXPEDITIONThe Northwest Passage was a vital money- and time-saving sea route between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, deeply desired by Great Britain. We know that Franklin’s last expedition ended in tragedy. Now explorers continuously search for more clues as graves and discover items reveal a terrible fate for these men.
Franklin was a seasoned polar explorer who had led previous passage searches. In an attempt to do this, both ships and all 129 men on board vanished in the worst disaster in the history of British polar exploration. Great Britain launched dozens of rescue missions to find HMS Terror and HMS Erebus, to no avail.
Now, this National Geographic documentary special, “Explorer: Lost in the Arctic,” sees Nat Geo explorer, rock climber and author Mark Synnott, filmmaker, and DP Rena Ozturk attempt the journey as well with a team of local explorers to find Franklin’s tomb and solve one of history’s greatest maritime mysteries.
BUT WHAT HAPPENED TO THE CREWS OF THE TERROR AND EREBUS?In late July 1845, the two ships were seen by a whaler, the Enterprise, in Baffin Bay, waiting for the ice to clear in Lancaster Sound and to begin their journey to the Bering Strait. Fresh evidence from the shipwrecks discovered in 2014 and 2016 has offered new insight, while novels, TV series and archaeological investigations have attempted to shed light on the crew’s final moments.
Historians note that the Terror and Erebus were abandoned spring of 1848, detailed in a message left by Captains Francis Crozier and HMS Erebus’s first officer, James Fitzjames. Relics and human remains, overlooked by earlier searchers, were later collected from several sites on King William Island.
We know that these men who perished did so under brutal conditions. Sweat from any exertion turned to ice. Temperatures as low as -48°C overnight, -35°C by day. Despite being retrofitted for cold, the ships’ conditions were still below freezing. The woolen greatcoats did little to prevent frostbite in extremities. Placing cold metal instruments up to the eye to survey the horizon could rip a cornea, and scurvy and lead poisoning from tinned meat reportedly wreaked havoc on the crew. Some historians posited that some men had resorted to cannibalism, as many bodies were mutilated, and body parts were allegedly found in cooking pots.
The Idaho Press spoke exclusively to Ozturk, who set sail with Synnott from Maine to Greenland to trace the Franklin expedition’s path and search for his final resting place.
Ozturk, who has famously filmed daring mountain expeditions with Jimmy Chin and Conrad Anker, shared his thoughts about what it was like filming at sea and the harrowing journey that claimed so many.
Many people know the story of the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror thanks to FX’s television series and Simmons’ book. When did you first learn of this story?
Renan Ozturk: Yes. Mark Synnott and I have been friends forever. He’s a mentor of mine. I went to one of his slideshows in college, and he was climbing the first ascent in the Himalayas. That seemed like a fantastic lifestyle. And then here we are 30 years later on the same professional athlete climbing team for North Face and collaborated on four Nat Geo stories now.
We always wanted to do a sailing trip, a longstanding passion project, because we both grew up on the East Coast sailing. Mark had a boat and was learning to do bigger and bigger ocean crossings. We always thought it would be for a climate doc, but it became something much more meaningful than that.
I only knew a little about the [Terror and Erebus] story initially, significantly less than many Canadians who are schooled on this mystery. But the beauty of documenting these trips is coming in and learning along the way, keeping an open mind, especially with the central mystery and side stories, and the Inuit perspective and the state of the Arctic in general.
You mentioned the Inuit perspective; they’re not as forthcoming because of their culture and beliefs in the spirit world. As I was watching the documentary, a lot was being unsaid. Did you get that feeling when you were on your journey when you spoke with these people?
Renan Ozturk: Yes. It is well known within Inuit culture not to speak of the dead; it’s bad luck. And our entire premise of this search was listening to the Inuit perspective, but not many Inuit wanted to give it up.
Our guide Jacob was also on the boat when we got caught in the ice. And we spent a lot of time with him. Only if you had read the Nat Geo article—on the last day we were leaving did he say some things and tantalize clues to Mark. But historically, it was noted that the shaman put a curse on Franklin’s men because they were over-hunting and fishing.
So it’s a hugely complicated thing that we just began to scratch the surface of. It would take a lifetime to unpack some of those things. But having respect for it and addressing it in a way that only revealed what they want us to show was something that I felt was dealt with responsibly in this film and that I hadn’t seen in many other pieces on this mystery.
I didn’t see any apex predators, which made me feel sad. Did you see anything of note when you were on land?
Renan Ozturk: When we were on land, we didn’t see polar bears. We saw an arctic fox when we were out on the water; when we got caught in the ice, we saw multiple polar bears approaching the boat. And [Franklin historian] Tom Gross has seen numerous polar bears when he’s been on his previous searches.
But we mainly saw a lot of musk ox and arctic fox, and the land was doing well from what I could see. But I know that all the locals there had a lot of comments on climate change and how hunting has gotten more challenging in specific ways, and they’ve had to adapt and change.
And those are the ground-truthing moments that are often the most meaningful. You must go up there and talk to locals to figure that out. That’s a good question about the north’s greater [climate] changing.
Was there a moment or a feeling when you were on this journey in the Northwest Passage that you felt was a once-in-a-lifetime for you?
Renan Ozturk: Yes. Often when you’re in the mountains, it’s usually summit day, starting in the dark, watching the sunrise over the world’s roof, and feeling like you’re watching the light of an eclipse or something.
And that’s a moment that happens quite often in these climbing experiences. But on the ocean, it was a lot more subtle. It was like after two months at sea, and you’re in 24-hour daylight, and then the first night, where the sun touches the horizon of the water and hangs there for an hour, and you’re alone on deck, on watch with a glossy ocean. It almost looks like a tie-dye kaleidoscope painting with turquoise icebergs penetrating out of it, and you’re just watching it all go by.
Or seeing a pod of 20 beluga whales swim right past the boat—small moments of joy, like some of those polar bear sightings and wildness. We were in the water in dry suits, filming a little bit. And that type of immersion, not often, was exceptional as well. I would say it’s harder to describe, but those moments remain.
You’ve had life-threatening close calls doing the work you do. Did you recall past brushes with death? And doing what you do for a living, thinking about these young men—and they were very young—who grimly perished on the Terror and the Erebus, did it affect you as you traveled to King William Island and Erebus Bay?
Renan Ozturk: Yes, there was a point; we had those four-wheelers; they are life or death in that terrain. They were brand new. But still, the one I rode malfunctioned, and all the oil drained out.
That’s the number one thing you want to avoid. And [our Inuit guide] Jacob and you and character carved a perfect plug out of a piece of driftwood with his pocket knife. But that was a moment of fear; we were hundreds of miles out. What are you going to do? We were trying to avoid a super embarrassing rescue.
And even if you try to get rescued, it’s weeks until somebody can get to you. So you have to be careful and move a little slower. And we felt that we might have been feeling some of those same emotions that that crew did when we were trapped in the ice, not knowing if the ice would just come in and the pressure would crunch the fiberglass hull, which is not as strong as many boats. Probably the weakest ship.
We had an old fiberglass boat, so being in the sea and on the ice was constantly stressful for about 10 days. The ice would move, threaten to punch the boat probably every four hours, and there’d be a fire drill where we’d have to do some complicated movements to save the ship. That kind of stress wears on you.
Do you feel you all will find Sir John Franklin’s burial site, and will there be a return to this journey?
Renan Ozturk: Absolutely. It’ll likely be found this year or next. The photogrammetry and photo grid we had is definitely a big clue. And it’s a big enough mystery that it’s like Everest, even like the most significantly tragic years on Everest—it just makes more people come back. It’s one of those things that captivate the imagination.
And hopefully, if found, it’ll become something beneficial for the locals on King William Island in how they manage that. And yes, at least for the time being, it’s always poetic when the mystery remains, but at the same time, there are enough clues that someone will find it.