Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In 1845, Sir John Franklin set off from England with two ships and 129 men in a quest to be the first to navigate the Northwest Passage, a new trade route over the top of the world. Franklin’s ships vanished, and many expeditions searched for him and his crew in the following years. Franklin’s grave whereabouts have fueled “Explorer: Lost in the Arctic,” the latest documentary for National Geographic Channel. Explorer Mark Synnott and filmmaker Renan Ozturk are following a lead they hope will help them solve the mystery of what happened to the Franklin expedition.

TV Talk 3

Explorer Mark Synnott poses for a portrait in King William Island, Nunavut, Canada. He is part of a team searching for Sir John Franklin’s lost tomb on King William Island, Nunavut, Canada.

The HMS Erebus and HMS Terror were two British ships with fantastic backstories before they perished. The Erebus wreck was discovered in 2014, and Terror in 2016, and some bodies were found perfectly preserved because of the intense cold on several islands since the disappearance.

TV Talk 4

The boat's crew work to free the Polar Sun from the ice in Pasley Bay, Nunavut, Canada. The team is on a journey to search for Sir John Franklin's lost tomb on King William Island, Nunavut, Canada. 
TV Talk 8

Renan Ozturk
TV Talk 1

The Polar Sun sails among glacial formations in the Arctic, heading to King William Island.
TV Talk 4

The boat's crew work to free the Polar Sun from the ice in Pasley Bay, Nunavut, Canada. The team is on a journey to search for Sir John Franklin's lost tomb on King William Island, Nunavut, Canada. 

Recommended for you

Load comments