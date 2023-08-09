Support Local Journalism


Currently on three platforms – MAX, Discovery+ and Magnolia Network – the streaming series "Recipe Lost & Found" stars Casey Corn, a classically trained chef and culinary anthropologist who was found on social media by her producer April Hewston, who approached her with a marvelous idea.

Corn was born and raised in Santa Monica, California. Her undergrad at Connecticut College was in food anthropology, followed by Le Cordon Bleu, London, where she received her diploma in Cuisine. She has consulted for brands in New York City and Los Angeles before moving to Atlanta, where she works on recipe development and consulting.

