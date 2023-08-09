Currently on three platforms – MAX, Discovery+ and Magnolia Network – the streaming series "Recipe Lost & Found" stars Casey Corn, a classically trained chef and culinary anthropologist who was found on social media by her producer April Hewston, who approached her with a marvelous idea.
Corn was born and raised in Santa Monica, California. Her undergrad at Connecticut College was in food anthropology, followed by Le Cordon Bleu, London, where she received her diploma in Cuisine. She has consulted for brands in New York City and Los Angeles before moving to Atlanta, where she works on recipe development and consulting.
She spoke exclusively to the Idaho Press about this breakaway hit food series in the Warner Bros. Discovery family of networks: "My amazing producer April [Hewston], came up with the idea for the show and reached out after finding me on Instagram. I had tagged a post with #foodanthropology, and she told me she had this idea for a show, asking if I was interested. And I was very interested because I love food, and the history and the culture of food. One of the most amazing parts about this show concept is that it's very personal. Each episode gets to shine a light on how special food is to families. We've had a lot of meals since we met. Her original brainchild has morphed into this beautiful collaborative process highlighting how special food, memory and families are."
"Recipe Lost & Found" is a joyous sleuth, a deep dish dive into recreating a family favorite meal, that precious heirloom recipe somehow lost through time yet remembered by families from years past. This culinary expedition is a clever forensic unspooling of ingredients utilizing the surviving family members' senses to help Corn track down the regional roots of lost family recipes.
In each episode, she brings them back to life in an entertaining watch for food and culture enthusiasts. Her chef skills come into play, as does her other education in anthropology. "Social anthropology is about translating one culture into terms another can understand. And for me, the best way to do that is through food because everybody eats, and what, where, and how they eat and who they eat defines us as people, individuals, and groups of people. The more we can understand each other through food, the better the world will be," Corn explained.
Each episode begins with a story, usually a series of memories, intricate flavor descriptions and family traditions described with sensory and emotional cues that Corn uses to uncover the secrets behind these lost and treasured dishes. Most everyone makes a lasagna, but in one of her episodes, the lasagna maker, Antonia, was from a specific region of Italy, combined with the period that she lived in the U.S. (Great Depression years), which created the challenge of attempting this elusive and missed pasta dish. The hunt to recreate a "sneaky white sauce" took Casey to several places, and she consulted with experts who pinpointed the most logical ingredients and how Grandma Antonia likely constructed that lasagna. Casey shared that the show was more than just creating a recipe. "Everybody has a recipe that they've lost. We learned very early on to ascertain if they Googled it. That's important because it doesn't even occur to many people. So being able to say to someone, 'Did you look it up' became important. And that seems so obvious, but it isn't. So being able to talk to these people — I don't get to meet them until we film — I get to learn about their story and do a lot of research and testing before we start filming. It's always more impactful once I get to meet them. I do hours and hours of research for each episode that most of it never makes it into the show, and I research every recipe within an inch of its life."
Casey shared a story about the 'a-ha' moment while filming. "The show is not just a, 'let me recreate this.' It's tracking down clues and figuring out specific things that make it a mystery. But even the most mundane things can be mysterious. We did an episode on Matzah Ball Soup, one of the first episodes we shot. We agonized over a specific ingredient and would have to make a judgment call and hope it was right. And then the grandmother told us a random story about her life, which had the key to the whole recipe [laughs]. It's amazing what people take for granted, and you think, oh, well, of course, I had this thing in my kitchen, but that was literally the whole thing we've been trying to figure out for a month. It was just a story that she threw out nonchalantly. That's the thing that's so wonderful about this show."
The detective work and the family interviews make the series fun to watch, as everyone can relate to the yearning for a meal or dish that a relative no longer here made with love for the family. The episodes show that delicious memories and meals can be recreated with focus and effort by asking the right questions. She said: "We always say in going into each episode, internally, we are never going know if this recipe is a hundred percent right. If we could know we had the exact right recipe, we would've had it already, and it would be a show about me, using my senses to recreate a recipe that we have. And that's not what the show is. It's about the people and the memories and what these foods mean to everyone. Food isn't just food, especially learning this over the pandemic, and being able to magnify lesser heard voices, that food is political, food is a story. It's not just I'm eating this meal on my plate. We're never going to know if the recipe is exactly right. Still, if we can take you down memory lane and connect you to the people, the places, the scents and the smells when we are cooking at the end of the episode together—and if that family member can create a connection back to their relative who created this dish for them—or if we can connect them to this family member a little more and give them a deeper understanding of where this dish came from and why it's meaningful to them, it changes the entire story. It's moving and always makes me feel it isn't just about the food on the plate; everything goes into why the dish is important."
Corn hopes to head to the Pacific Northwest and even Idaho for future episodes as the show progresses. "I'm open to going anywhere and eating anything for the show. I think food is just amazing, and I love that American foods are so different all around the country and have so many influences. There isn't a dish that I wouldn't love to get my hands on. So I'm open to it."
Even Casey misses certain dishes and foods she grew up with in California, not available to her in her current home in Atlanta, Georgia. While we talked, she reminisced about a particular Italian deli in Santa Monica that is hard to beat. "I have not found a sandwich that measures up to Bay City Italian Deli & Bakery Sandwiches in Santa Monica. They are the absolute best. That sandwich and that place is a spot I miss all the time, even when I lived in Brooklyn, New York. And the [L.A.] tacos are really a thing. We have good Mexican food in Atlanta now, but it's just not that. My husband always gets upset. He says, 'These are not the $2 tacos from the place down the street where we used to live.' I remind him we don't live in Los Angeles anymore, and tacos aren't $2 here."