It was a hard knock life early on for the star of "Reptile Royalty," Jay Brewer. But the universe has opened its benevolent portal as Brewer and his three daughters are now on TV, thanks to their passionate life's work, raising healthy reptiles and educating people about nature's most maligned crawly creatures.
Brewer is the founder and owner of the Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California, which houses reptiles, from exotic snakes to alligators to tortoises and even exotic insects. Jay's team of dedicated animal experts care for and are keepers to over 600 rare and exotics; their work caught the eye of producers who have captured the joy and adventure in six episodes of "Reptile Royalty" for the Roku Channel.
Getting there took Brewer over 30 years, and many childhood struggles were overcome as he and his family built a reptile empire. "Reptile Royalty" is also about hard work and family pulling their oars in the same direction, something Brewer, an orphan, is most proud about.
Roku's official synopsis for the series reads, "Running the world-renowned Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California is a never-ending adventure for social media sensation Jay Brewer and his team. Encounter one scale-covered tale after the next, as Brewer cares for over 600 of Earth's rarest and exotic reptiles alongside his daughters and fearless fellow animal lovers. Get an all-access pass to the famous zoo, jam-packed with laugh-out-loud adventure and unavoidable chaos."
Brewer delights with his irrepressible energy. His daughter Juliette has the same love for her charges, be it a Madagascar hissing cockroach or an albino gator named Coconut who closes her eyes and smiles when brushed for cleaning. She's game for it all, even spiders the size of dinner plates.
It was Brewer's good cheer and upbeat personality in his videos that grew their social media, now counting many millions of followers on social media, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, where viral moments become fan favorites, like Darth the enormous male alligator who acts at times like an unruly dog, or mama pythons who take offense when their clutch of huge eggs must be taken and placed in an incubator.
This family-friendly six-episode series will delight kids of all ages and those who love all animals and want to learn more about the wild world of reptiles. The Idaho Press spoke exclusively with Brewer about the new Roku series.
When did you pivot from parties to opening the reptile zoo?
Jay Brewer: The real pivot was when I got married. I was a commercial fisherman, and it all started when I was a kid. I ran around catching frogs, lizards, and things like that; we were very poor. My mom passed away when I was 4, and my dad was older, and I would go in irrigation ditches in the middle of the night, which didn't work out too well for the school. I had learning disabilities, to be completely honest.
And as I got older, I became a commercial fisherman. When I got married, I decided I didn't want my family to raise a family around all that. Back then, there was a lot of drinking and drugs [in that profession]. But I loved animals and reptiles.
There was a little pet store, and I went and bought it, and it turned into a reptile store over time. We changed our name to Prehistoric Pets, and that's when we got deeper into the whole thing. And after a few economic crashes, the first one we picked up doing schools and educational events.
Then the next big crash happened, and we had to figure out how to earn more money; these animals are expensive. And I was always trying to grow my business. We started doing birthday parties and more entertainment things. We've done TV spots and news stuff. In 2009, I realized we needed to make more money to support this big business. That's when I opened up the zoo.
The whole concept was to build it, and they'll come. Luckily, most people were willing to pay if they could bring their families and check out these amazing animals. And we expanded the zoo. So we have a tiny pet store, a pretty decent-sized zoo, and people come worldwide to see these crazy animals. We get to work with amazing people, and I get to work with my daughters; pretty cool. For somebody that came from an orphan background, it's incredible to be able to work with my family. They all love reptiles, and it's been a great experience.
The universe was kind eventually, but you didn't start with such a happy beginning.
Jay Brewer: I left a lot of pain out of the story's beginning. I was orphaned at 14. [After my mom died] my dad drank himself to death when I was 14. And I was left with nowhere to live and 500 bucks. Thank God I didn't end up in a foster care situation. I had a bit of a chip on my shoulder. I don't think I would've made it, to be completely honest.
But now you've got your three daughters who work with you!
Jay Brewer: I use the term "living the dream" because I went from being an orphan to traveling worldwide. I'm invited to the royal family's homes and meet all these incredible people from countries all over. And do some beautiful things. And it's my passion, these animals and reptiles, and we got 60 million followers. We have a Roku show coming out on Friday. It sounds like all fairy tales, but getting here was a lot of struggle.
Which social media was the first one that you dived into?
Jay Brewer: So the first one I dove into was YouTube. It was mostly me because I realized I only had so much of a reach verbally or about my animals. I just put myself out there. My kids were pretty young. And I needed to attempt this even though I don't particularly appreciate standing in front of people and speaking. It made me nervous, but I also realized that my passion was greater than my fear.
My middle daughter stepped up more as a help to help our business to survive. And I put her in charge of the reptile zoo, and she grew that like crazy. It's fantastic that you can watch me, Jaysprehistoricpets, on IG and YouTube, but you can watch the Juliette version, which is much better looking, and she offers a more exciting performance. I used to say, 'Just remember, in no time, it's going to be, 'Jay who?' [laughs]
And she did a fantastic job with it. She's always been great with people. She's a go-getter, hardworking. And Andrea likes doing it all. Laura got into it mainly because the company needed structure — she is the oldest, so she did most of the work to help grow the social media and start it. And she's a graphic artist and took business and advertising.
My wife worked with us for all these years too, but she is out of the picture now; she says, I did my 30 years! [Laughs]. Nothing comes easy in life. And most people don't realize that. The TV series is about more than just the viral moment online. It's about the family. It's about what we do outside the zoo, the people, the animals, and how they're part of our family. I'm excited about the show.
I love Coconut, the albino gator!
Jay Brewer: I bought Coconut for my daughter as a Valentine's Day gift at the end of COVID because she's always loved alligators. She grew Darth Gator up from a baby. COVID was good for us because, in the end, we got a big boost of followers, it brought a lot of money to our business, and we could afford a couple of unique things. And Coconut is an extraordinary animal and loves to be petted and worked with; Juliette does a great job with Coconut.
Are there reptiles that you're highly cautious with, and why?
Jay Brewer: Because of the Roku show, you can see the whole picture. What followers on social media see are the quick viral moments; what's more exciting than watching a 20-foot snake trying to eat me? So that goes viral, and everybody sees this one mean snake.
The good news is most of my followers end up diving deeper. They get to watch some of the more long content and find out the mama snake thinks I am stealing her eggs from her. But I take the risk, and she's willing to risk attacking me even though she's a sweet snake 364 other days of the year. She needs to be convinced I'm a good guy. "Hey, I trusted you, but I don't know if I could trust you this much. Please keep your hands off my kids!" [Laughs] The truth is, I'm taking these eggs to get them in an incubator so that they have a high success rate compared to a low success rate of survival. Most people don't realize these wild snakes have hundreds of eggs in their lifetime but barely manage to keep themselves out of the endangered species list. All pythons are because of the demand for their skins.
What you're watching [in a viral video] is just a glimpse of an excited moment of a snake doing what it is naturally engaged to do in the wild and defending itself from everything trying to destroy it. It's deceiving. Most snakes are born in captivity in the first place, like your cat or dog. And because of that, they're very accustomed to people. We use those same snakes for kids to let them touch and feel and learn about when like kids camps, we do all these different things.
And even an alligator is dangerous in the wild and shouldn't be kept as pets. At any given time, an alligator can attack or get out and mess up an environment if it's in the wrong state. For California, it's an invasive species. And in Idaho, it's an invasive species that, if it gets out, can reproduce and eat all native wildlife. So there's a lot to do with animals, and we're helping teach people the good and the bad about animals and that they need protection in the wild, so they're here for future generations.
Do reptiles show affection, and which are the most expressive in their emotional range?
Jay Brewer: Lizards are more emotional and express themselves better. I've been in places where there are alligators half a block away, and there are 200 alligators in this pond, and they call one over by name. It comes over, and then two minutes later, they call another one over by name. No other ones come over. So they're coming for their actual name.
One snake I had when I was younger would come when called. I'd say, "Come on, Thunder." And it would go right to me every single time, and I'd stroke it and pet it. And it came for affection. I have lizards do that regularly and come over for affection. I have lizards that would rather be petted than fed. And I have lizards that I don't have to feed at all, and they come right over, and I rub them. So it's true. Tortoises are the same way. They can be very affectionate. They like to be stroked; they seem to enjoy it.
What's the best starter reptile for a kid? Obviously, not a crocodile.
Jay Brewer: No. Or giant snakes. A fantastic starter would be a corn, king, milk snake, or bull python. And then for a lizard would be a crested gecko, leopard, gecko, bearded dragons. Those are the best starter reptiles. They make incredible pets. Crescent geckos don't even require crickets; they don't require heat, don't require UV. They need an enclosure that's not super cold. If you're comfortable in your house, they're comfortable. Those are the top animals. Most reptiles need to have temperature control.
And whatever you get, do some due diligence. You must ensure you care for the animal properly.
Is there a reptile you have yet to raise or handle?
Jay Brewer: One of my dream animals to own and raise would be a Komodo dragon, the world's giant lizard. There are a lot of restrictions on them. They're an endangered species, and I'll take a bit of fancy footwork, but maybe someday.