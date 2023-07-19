Reptile Royalty

Jay Brewer and his daughters' adventures caring for their reptile store and zoo are chronicled in a new six-episode series on the Roku Channel, "Reptile Royalty."

 The Roku Channel

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It was a hard knock life early on for the star of "Reptile Royalty," Jay Brewer. But the universe has opened its benevolent portal as Brewer and his three daughters are now on TV, thanks to their passionate life's work, raising healthy reptiles and educating people about nature's most maligned crawly creatures.

Brewer is the founder and owner of the Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California, which houses reptiles, from exotic snakes to alligators to tortoises and even exotic insects. Jay's team of dedicated animal experts care for and are keepers to over 600 rare and exotics; their work caught the eye of producers who have captured the joy and adventure in six episodes of "Reptile Royalty" for the Roku Channel.

Reptile Royalty

Jay Brewer and his daughters' adventures caring for their reptile store and zoo are chronicled in a new six-episode series on the Roku Channel, "Reptile Royalty."
Jay Brewer with mama python

Jay Brewer is shown with his mama pythons on "Reptile Royalty." 

Recommended for you

Load comments