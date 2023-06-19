Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto has set the restaurant world on fire since his debut on American television. Now he is also entering the crowded food TV field and doing it with precision and excellence — his hallmark skills. And no one has done a cooking competition focused solely on sushi, so his instincts are as honed as the knives he uses to carve perfect sashimi. He is the primary judge, along with food writer Kenji López-Alt and chef Dakota Weiss, whom host Lyrica Okano dubs "Our queen of poke." The competition winner gets $25,000 and a chance to work alongside Chef Morimoto.
The series airs on Roku, a streamer that has kicked up their volume big time in the last year with their excellent 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' feature starring Daniel Radcliffe.
The premise is straightforward, as the contestants build their cred, starting with an "Ikozue" challenge to show off knife skills and tasks like peeling and "unwinding" a cucumber into a sheet of paper, and the winner heads to the "Kesshou" challenge. In the Ikozue challenge, the basic sushi-making skills that include precise knifework needed to cut the fish, as well as perfecting the distinct slightly acidic sticky rice that accompanies the authentic wasabi paste that most Americans think they have had (although usually they are given reconstituted powder-tinted green horseradish paste instead). Both rounds determine the elimination of the low-scoring contestant. The finalist who survives the gauntlet of sushi skill mastery will rub elbows and earn the prestigious right to work with Chef Morimoto at a major New York food show.
"Morimoto's Sushi Master" resembles the "Top Chef" series with a tighter set and two timed challenges. The tension is palpable, and the artistry of sushi and the Japanese love of beauty represented in their food and presented on a plate for the diner and paying respect to the creator (chef) makes this a compelling series to get hooked into.
The Idaho Press spoke exclusively to Chef Morimoto about this intriguing new series that will have you making reservations at Yoi Tomo Sushi pronto. This Q&A has been lightly edited.
Your path to fame here began in 1998, for "Iron Chef," and you appeared on the Food Network's "Iron Chef America." What was that like when you started to be recognized in the USA?
Chef Masaharu Morimoto: Being named the "Iron Chef" has always been such an honorary title. When I began getting recognized in the United States, it hit me that people looked up to me as a Japanese chef. It made me realize I have a certain responsibility as the Iron Chef, and I use this title and fame to mentor the younger generation of chefs.
How did Roku cross paths with you, and how did this show come together?
Chef Masaharu Morimoto: I've always been a huge fan of The Roku Channel as it's a free streaming network, but Ample Entertainment reached out to me about a unique idea for a new cooking competition show. We brainstormed a few ideas and came up with "Sushi Master," and we thought Roku might be the best network to showcase the series. There is no other cooking competition show out there that focuses on just sushi, so we were excited to start the trend.
How did you know or select host Lyrica Okano?
Chef Masaharu Morimoto: I'm a fan of Lyrica Okano, so selecting her as host was an easy decision. Because of her Japanese roots, she fully understands the art of sushi and what makes a good sushi dish. While she wasn't judging the contestants, her role as host allowed her to connect to every contestant.
Same for the judges. Chef Dakota Weiss and Chef Kenji Lopez-Alt are both culinary geniuses, so when I heard they were interested in being judges on the show, we jumped at the opportunity. They both bring such a range of culinary diversity, and I knew it would be the perfect fit.
There is a growing restaurant empire - the Michelin Guide recognized Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs, Morimoto Asia Street Food, Disney World, and Momosan Ramen Wynwood - many locations; you partnered with a Pacific Northwest distiller- Rogue Brewing. Will we in Pacific Northwestern states also get a Morimoto restaurant?
Chef Masaharu Morimoto: I always look for new and exciting places to open up more Morimoto and Momosan restaurants. I'm excited that we just announced a new partnership with Montclair Hospitality Group, and we are working on a new project in Bellevue, Washington, at the Intercontinental Hotel.
What spirits or wine pair best with sushi, and conversely not sushi, like chicken, beef, and more fried dishes?
Chef Masaharu Morimoto: How I pair beverages with my meals depends on the ingredients used. My go-to pairing is always sushi and whiskey. Some people feel seafood is too subtle for a full-bodied whiskey, but you'd be surprised to see how well the two go together. Whiskey is complex in all the right ways and brings out the more subtle notes and flavors on the palate.
Talk about your collaboration with Oregon-based Rogue Brewing, the Morimoto Single Malt Whiskey, aged for six years in handmade Rolling Thunder Imperial Stout barrels. What are your favorite whiskey profiles – do you prefer smokier or sweeter finished whiskey – a sherry or brandy finished caramel finished malt or spicy or smoky notes?
Chef Masaharu Morimoto: I prefer smokier whiskey. It really brings out all the flavor notes of a typical sushi dish.
If there is one cookbook you wrote that everyone must own, which one and why?
Chef Masaharu Morimoto: My go-to cookbook I've written that I always recommend is "Mastering the Art of Japanese Home Cooking," in which I take home chefs through the necessary steps to make authentic Japanese meals at home – with only a half dozen easily accessible ingredients at home.
I really hone in on the home cook in this cookbook. Japanese ingredients aren't always the easiest to source, and this cookbook focuses on recipes with ingredients that are easily accessible and still just as fresh.
"Sushi has a lot of rules" is said in the premiere. What are the rules no one can break?
Chef Masaharu Morimoto: The biggest rule to never break is presentation. You can create the most delicious sushi dish, but if it isn't plated or presented correctly, it can ruin the whole dish.
Sushi is an art form, and it's the first thing you notice as the plate arrives at your table. It's known to be one of the most picturesque dishes, so I find presentation key when judging a sushi dish.
You encourage contestants to break some rules – what do you like to see in modern sushi menus?
Chef Masaharu Morimoto: A good ratio of ingredients is essential in a good sushi dish. A good sushi menu always includes ingredients that complement one another and have a proper balance of seasonings.
It takes quite a lot of skill and knowledge to make good sushi and sashimi, but is there a sushi dish you recommend for cooks who want to try sushi at home and need help knowing where to start?
Chef Masaharu Morimoto: I always say practice makes perfect. For beginners, I recommend starting with your typical salmon roll. It would be best to get sashimi-grade fish; it will make all the difference in your end product.
In my cookbook, 'Mastering The Art of Japanese Home Cooking,' I deep dive into many recipes that are suitable for the beginner and the home chef.
What are the biggest mistakes people make when ordering and eating sushi?
Chef Masaharu Morimoto: You should always try and consume your sushi in one bite. Each piece of sushi is explicitly designed to encapsulate the perfect balance of flavors and textures.
When you eat it in multiple bites, it's like you are deconstructing the whole meal into individual ingredients, affecting the flavor.
Another tip, you should never dunk your sushi into the soy sauce rice side down. The right sushi should have just enough stickiness to maintain its regular structure but won't be solid enough to hold up to a soy sauce dunk. You should always dip the fish side down.
Talk about the favorite kitchen tools you need to execute great Japanese dishes.
Chef Masaharu Morimoto: Japanese knives are essential tools for any Iron Chef. There is so much versatility when using a sharp, good knife. I always keep my knives in top shape and sharpen them regularly. I recommend sharpening one side 6-8 times before switching to the other side of the blade.