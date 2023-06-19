Support Local Journalism


Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto has set the restaurant world on fire since his debut on American television. Now he is also entering the crowded food TV field and doing it with precision and excellence — his hallmark skills. And no one has done a cooking competition focused solely on sushi, so his instincts are as honed as the knives he uses to carve perfect sashimi. He is the primary judge, along with food writer Kenji López-Alt and chef Dakota Weiss, whom host Lyrica Okano dubs "Our queen of poke." The competition winner gets $25,000 and a chance to work alongside Chef Morimoto.

From left, Chef Masaharu Morimoto, host Lyrica Okano, food writer Kenji López-Alt and chef Dakota Weiss of "Morimoto's Sushi Master." 

The series airs on Roku, a streamer that has kicked up their volume big time in the last year with their excellent 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' feature starring Daniel Radcliffe.

"Morimoto's Sushi Master" is streaming now on The Roku Channel. 
