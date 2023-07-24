NUP_201036_03147.jpg

Daniel Osmer, of Meridian, competes on "American Ninja Warrior." 

 Elizabeth Morris/NBC

NUP_201036_03143.jpg

Daniel Osmer, of Meridian, competes on "American Ninja Warrior."

On July 24, the stakes are high for one contender for "American Ninja Warrior," a Meridian man currently in California for his wife's work assignment.

The Monday night qualifier precedes next week's Vegas semi-finals, where the million-dollar purse is closer for some "American Ninja Warrior" athletes. Daniel Osmer of Meridian hopes to be one of the finalists. Monday night's Ninjas also include Miles Avery, Ethan Bartnicki, Ashley Bergstrom, Caleb Bergstrom, Ken Corigliano, Andy Jacobs, Matt Kalanz, Isaiah Lee, Zhanique Lovett, Emma Pereyra, Michael Pericoloso, Bob Reese, Flip Rodriguez, Alex Romer, Kyle Schulze, Rick Shinn, Brett Sims, Herbert Steadman, Ryan Stratis, Kevin Tirado, Enzo DeFerrari Wilson and Valentina Wilson.

