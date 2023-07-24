On July 24, the stakes are high for one contender for "American Ninja Warrior," a Meridian man currently in California for his wife's work assignment.
The Monday night qualifier precedes next week's Vegas semi-finals, where the million-dollar purse is closer for some "American Ninja Warrior" athletes. Daniel Osmer of Meridian hopes to be one of the finalists. Monday night's Ninjas also include Miles Avery, Ethan Bartnicki, Ashley Bergstrom, Caleb Bergstrom, Ken Corigliano, Andy Jacobs, Matt Kalanz, Isaiah Lee, Zhanique Lovett, Emma Pereyra, Michael Pericoloso, Bob Reese, Flip Rodriguez, Alex Romer, Kyle Schulze, Rick Shinn, Brett Sims, Herbert Steadman, Ryan Stratis, Kevin Tirado, Enzo DeFerrari Wilson and Valentina Wilson.
As for where this Idaho contender currently is, Osmer talked exclusively with The Idaho Press and gave insight into the process of becoming a Ninja and how to train on the fly. The former Idaho Contact Football League player is a stout 155 pounds and just now 35 years old. He said: "My wife's a travel health care worker who takes contracts every couple of months in certain locations. We lived in Idaho for a couple of years and then started doing this within the past year or so. My parents still live in Meridian, and we still have all our friends in Idaho."
The couple has a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old, but Osmer says that once they get a little bit older, they will likely put down roots permanently again in the greater Boise area. He credits his wife for pulling him out of his introverted shell and getting him on the series where another Idahoan, Cowboy Ninja Lance Pekus, has done so well and made a name for himself. He said: "Funny story. I can't tell you how many people told me they needed to see me on that show, so I was aware of the series over the years. I looked into it once and saw the application process, and I didn't feel comfortable getting on a video and talking about myself and doing this and that. But my wife started the application, and then she got to the questions I had to answer personally from my experiences. She forced me to sit in front of the computer, finish the application, and then sent me to do the video. Not even my doing, My wife said, 'You're doing this,' and I always say she was just sick of hearing about it, so she started it without me knowing and then made me finish it once it got to a certain point."
Osmer knows that a part of the American Ninja Warrior experience is coming up with a clever nickname to stand out from the crowd. He thinks he has one that will stick. "I wore a shirt with Oz on it, and that is a family name; I don't know how else to explain it. But my parents were coaches, and all of their athletes and students always called them Coach Oz or just 'Oz,' that comes from them being high school teachers and coaches and being in the community so much. Another idea we devised was the Traveling Ninja because we're taking all these work contracts everywhere. Because wherever we go, I'm scoping out as many ninja gyms in the area as possible. Right now, where we're living in Clear Lake, California, I'm driving two and a half hours to one of the top gyms. I'm still six months into this thing, so I'm so green. I'm learning everything as I go."
Many people new to watching "American Ninja Warrior" have yet to learn that the athletes they see attempt a course will train all through the year, and Osmer is no exception. And there are gyms in the Boise area, like Bodies In Motion, that offer ANW-like obstacle courses for kids to start their journey. Osmer shared the kindness of one veteran Ninja athlete, Sandy Zimmerman, who brought him to her home in Spokane, Washington, to train while he lived up in Coeur D'Alene.
He said: "When I got the call to do this, I probably only had about a month and a half to train. And as soon as I got the call, that was the first time I ever stepped foot in a gym. At the time, we were taking a contract up in Coeur d'Alene, and the closest Ninja gym in that area was seven to eight hours away. I could return to Boise or Bellingham to train; each place was eight hours away. I lucked out as we lived 40 minutes away from Sandy Zimmerman, a six-year ANW veteran. She has all the equipment, a warped wall, and everything in her backyard. I reached out and shot my shot with her, 'Would you let me train with you in your backyard? I don't have anything close enough to utilize, and you're pretty much it.' I can read people pretty well, she didn't want to do it, but at the same time, she let me do it. And after that first practice, she said, 'Yes, you know what you're doing. You know how to control your body.' And what I found was easiest was the trapeze stuff, swinging, the jumping, the grabbing. But the salmon ladder was very different. The first time I put my hands on that, it was an adjustment. But the second time I tried it, I climbed up the salmon ladder and jumped across to the other side. But my and Sandy's thing was just exposure. So every time I showed up, she had something different inside her course in her backyard called the Ninja Fortress. I completely lucked out that she lived so close, and I'm so grateful for that. They took me in. So I give her all the credit."
Osmer could not reveal any spoilers or his actual results for tonight's challenge to the Press, but he will not be a stranger to ANW fans and promises he'll be seen again. "I'll throw out there that you will definitely see me more just because I have been bit by the bug. I've already joined [Ninja training] leagues. I'm looking forward to sending in my application and just trying to be part of the show over the years as they go on. As I see it, just being part of season 15, it is getting bigger and bigger. All the leagues that are going on, the events that are being thrown, it's just a growing community. It's awesome."
As for parents who want their kids to get fit and try their hand at this growing TV-inspired fitness challenge? Osmer says: "There's lots of information on the American Ninja Warrior website, and I found out from like other Ninjas, Mikey P, the Turtle Ninja, was telling me that there are four other leagues that he's in. Every day I learn something new about Ninja from following it and asking questions. I went out and googled a little bit as far as where the other leagues and there's a handful of them. As far as the competition, the ANW qualifiers were at Universal Studios. And if you moved on, you stayed and did the semis at Universal Studios. And then the finals in Vegas, the show has four stages."