Todd Hoffman, Jack Hoffman and Hunter Hoffman, from left, return for a new season of "Hoffman Family Gold" on Friday.

"Hoffman Family Gold" is back, with sweeping crane shots and exemplary cinematography in a new season that reveals the tensions arising when a family works together.

The Hoffmans' "office" is the Mammoth Valley Mines, about 80 miles north of Nome, Alaska. Their costs are astronomical, with labor and fuel alone topping $150K. Todd Hoffman estimates they need 600 ounces to break even but are looking for 1,000 ounces of gold to call the season a win. Likening the effort to a war, Hoffman is out on a limb financially, but his instincts to find gold-rich ground have never been better.

Hunter Hoffman, age 23, is along for the adventure on "Hoffman Family Gold."
Todd Hoffman works alongside his father, age 74, and son Hunter in "Hoffman Family Gold."
