"Hoffman Family Gold" is back, with sweeping crane shots and exemplary cinematography in a new season that reveals the tensions arising when a family works together.
The Hoffmans' "office" is the Mammoth Valley Mines, about 80 miles north of Nome, Alaska. Their costs are astronomical, with labor and fuel alone topping $150K. Todd Hoffman estimates they need 600 ounces to break even but are looking for 1,000 ounces of gold to call the season a win. Likening the effort to a war, Hoffman is out on a limb financially, but his instincts to find gold-rich ground have never been better.
For those new to the "Gold Rush" spinoff, Hoffman has been mining more than a minute. The Oregonian is sandwiched between his father, Jack, age 74, and son Hunter, age 23, in the second "Hoffman Family Gold" season returning Friday, June 16, on the Discovery Channel. This real-life generational drama makes for tense and funny moments, recognizable to many parents whose kids are ready to take the reins and whose parents often have closer relationships and better communication with the grandkids.
So it goes for Hoffman, who spoke to the Idaho Press about this problem while placing the family fortune on the line leasing brand new equipment on a piece of Alaskan land that he knows is nugget rich.
The kicker in the premise of this season is son Hunter wants to break away and add more volume to their sluicing efforts and bottom line. The good news is the kid grew up in the "Gold Rush" world and can repair and weld heavy equipment and shows a knack for thinking through the always present and daunting obstacles which frequently surface in Todd Hoffman's universe. The kid's got moxie. Jack, the grandfather, is quietly easing Todd into accepting Hunter has grown up and is ready to take it on.
This season's all about this pivot in the Hoffman familial universe, and it's great fun to watch while they are pitting two monster trommels, Holy Roller and Hunter's salvaged behemoth, The Black Pearl, in an all-out get-the-gold rally race.
It's not just Hunter who is along for the adventure, but the younger Hoffman son, Hudson ("Cub"), who adds to the expanded cast anchored by Hoffman's right-hand man Andy Spinks, a loyal and dedicated worker cut from the Freddy Dodge cloth of competent gold-getting wizards that the long-running series "Gold Rush" introduced us to. Spinks is a solid player and a great anchor to the more emotional Hoffman, with a history of heated exchanges with past cast members. Some of the best altercations came out of the Hoffman camp, season 7 notoriously known for the epic Dave Turin vs. Trey Poulson throwdown under Hoffman's eye. Gold mining is physically exhausting and requires massive outlays to lease and repair machinery, vehicles and equipment. Not to mention there is no guarantee of making enough pay to make the effort worthwhile. Just ask Rick Ness.
The Idaho Press never misses speaking with "Gold Rush" legend and star of "Hoffman Family Gold," Todd Hoffman.
We must begin with our condolences - you lost your dog Dawson recently; we are so sorry.
Todd Hoffman: Gosh. My dog. You take your dog for granted until they're gone.
We screened the first three episodes, which show you're dealing with many challenges.
Todd Hoffman: It's just on and on. But the biggest thing that scares me is that we have cameras on. I don't want to damage my relationship with my son. That's the scariest thing for me in this whole deal.
I'm trying to run a business. I'm trying to get gold. I'm trying to be loyal to my team and am proud of that. That whole season though, that about gave me a heart attack. I have yet to see the final cuts. Did a grizzly bear run in there at the beginning? I don't want to give anything away with it.
Well, the premiere sets up your team and your crew and shows what your game plan is going to be.
Todd Hoffman: This whole season is just incredible. And then Andy Spinks puts on a mining clinic. That's another cool thing you're going to see.
There is a bear situation. A freaking giant grizzly bear in broad daylight. He decides he's going to come in and eat something. It was really scary. Shots were fired; let's say that.
If things go well, we will take over as the top show on the whole network because this is the richest gold-filled ground ever on for any of these shows.
It was impressive what you were pulling out. And it wasn't just flakes, but nuggets.
Todd Hoffman: No, it's fricking nugget city. It's unbelievable.
Dad Jack and his longtime pal Thurber run the Gold Room, and then Andy's your right-hand man?
Todd Hoffman: Yes, he is. He's the guy that runs mining. He's got years of experience, but let's be honest, in this reality TV world, you don't have a lot of friends. Everybody wants to stick a knife in your back. And he's my most loyal friend, the best gold miner out there. I can't say enough about the guy. I really can't.
And there's a new character, Tater, who is terrific. He's named Tater for a pretty apparent reason. That guy's amazing. He grew up in our town and faced a lot of negativity from [people in] our tiny little town. And he is such a fantastic mechanic and operator that when I told him I wanted to put him in the show, he was like, oh my gosh. I told him I needed a nickname to give him for the show, and he was good with it. So he's Tater, and you can't miss him, but I'm telling you right now that he's just rebuilt a freaking D-10, the whole dozer motor, and he rebuilt underneath a tarp. I can't say enough about my team. They're just the best.
You've got your gold room handled and reliable people in there. That's important.
Todd Hoffman: Yes. The golden guys. It's weird when you come into that room — by the way, I piped in some cable into that room — and my dad and Thurber had just finished running the gold, but they're watching "The Golden Girls" on TV. "The Golden Girls" and the gold guys. So fitting.
Your sons Hunter and Hudson are close. How does that make you feel when you see that footage?
Todd Hoffman: I always told the both of them, man, you have got to back your brother up. But they're different people. So you have to treat each differently. You have unique relationships with each child — Hunter's kind of a wild animal. He looks like Justin Bieber, but Hudson's a little more reserved and wants to be a police officer. But together, I still want to put them over my knee and give him a whooping sometimes, but they're too big now. Whatever parenting advice I give you, do not take it. I have no idea what I'm doing.
At the very least, heavy equipment manufacturer Komatsu needs to send you the Fruit of the Month club.
Todd Hoffman: At least send me a T-shirt! I'll tell you what, they gave me a lease, and I've never experienced being treated like this. They're phenomenal. It's been so good to work with them, down to the guy that if you need a part, he helps out. It's a professional outfit. Unbelievable. I'm proud to use and lease gear from them. It's been fantastic.
This season is between two wash plant monsters, your Holy Roller and Hunter's The Black Pearl, a bigger, older trommel.
Todd Hoffman: Did you just ask me who wins?
OK, no spoilers. Does The Black Pearl surprise you this season?
Todd Hoffman: That thing is the biggest wash plant ever in any of the gold shows. It is huge. And that's all I can tell you. From there on out, you'll have to watch to see what happens because it's pretty wild.
Both wash plants are incredible in their way. This season, we get there late. We don't have a cut. We need to get our equipment there. We have to go across rivers and things. This season is rough, full of drama and emotional things, and I'm still sitting here thinking about whether I did something right or did I say the right things, and at a point, you have to let it go.
Being in a reality TV show, you must trust people who don't judge you for one thing. They judge you as a whole. They know your heart, but everybody has a bad day. So sometimes, I have no control over what gets edited. You have to roll with it.
You're an Oregon boy. Are you part of the Oregon being mashed together with Idaho movement?
Todd Hoffman: If all those people on that side of the state wanted to join up with Idaho, and if it was even possible, why not? It's their thing, not mine. Why should I decide what these guys are doing there? It's their business. They're the ones that are trying to make out a living and growing hay or wheat. And that's tough being a farmer. I have enough to worry about right here, like when people get on school boards around here. I'm out in Sandy, Oregon.
Your band just played at the Walla Walla Music Festival.
Todd Hoffman: My band's called Sandy Mule. We are going up the charts in Sweden. We crushed it, man. It was scary to get up on a big stage like that. But you know what, I just do it.
My drummer Mike Pfau books us and is a funny one. He just booked a private party for tomorrow. People we don't know, I'm playing and singing, and then the lady asks, 'Hey, I want Todd to sing 'Sound of Silence.' And I can only imagine, I haven't sung that in six years, and I've never sung it live. But my drummer is like, 'Oh, no problem. He can do it.' So I have to sing tomorrow, and I don't know how that will go down.
Do you think Sandy Mule Band will play any more Pacific Northwest states?
Todd Hoffman: Mule band will be opening up for somebody big eventually. We're contacting everybody. Once we get our feet under us, we'll hopefully open for the freaking Scorpions or somebody like that... It could be anybody.
We do it for fun and for real. We're on all the platforms, and you can download our albums. And we are pretty good!
How long do you think your dad will be working with you?
Todd Hoffman: He's planning on going until he's 95. I don't know. He's the one why we all do it. When he says, 'Todd, I don't really want to mine anymore,' I'm all done. Because he loves it, he is half the reason why I do it at all. It's for Jack because he's the best man.
It sounds like you want to retire before he does.
Todd Hoffman: No, we all love it. And once you get up there after two weeks, the world peels away, and then you start seeing these big [paydirt] cleanups and Jack's pouring gold.
It starts to take on a different world feel. You get out of the everyday world to go into this gold mining world, and there's something special about it. We'll all be doing this as long as we can.
And then you might score a spinoff Animal Planet show with a gold-hungry grizzly bear in the crew, and look out.
Todd Hoffman: Yes. There is a spinoff show that I am talking to Discovery about; the premise is me going up to Alaska and looking for different types of bears. Pretty cool; I'll let you know how it goes.