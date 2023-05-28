Tony Harris

Investigative journalist Tony Harris is host of “The Proof Is Out There” on the History Channel.

 The History Channel

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Tony Harris

Investigative journalist Tony Harris is host of “The Proof Is Out There” on the History Channel.

Summer is officially here when the History Channel rolls out “The Proof Is Out There,” its percolating docuseries. The show puzzles out the strange, inexplicable, seen and not believed, and sometimes the downright bizarre. Host Tony Harris is a seasoned newsman, an investigative journalist who rose the ranks at local news in Baltimore and Atlanta, then to CNN and Al Jazeera, until making a home in true crime investigation television before History snatched him up.

This third season sees Idaho Bigfoot expert Dr. Jeff Meldrum, a professor of anatomy and anthropology at Idaho State, returning to check out some Bee Hive State Sasquatching. Meldrum is part of the team that goes to Utah — a state full of skinwalker lore — for their Bigfoot sightings this season. Harris quickly assured The Idaho Press that the Gem State is on the horizon for future episodes, with season four already prepping for a July start to filming.

Dr. Jeff Meldrum

Idaho-based expert Dr. Jeff Meldrum is called in on the “Monster in the Attic, Houston UFO and Utah Bigfoot” episode of “The Proof Is Out There,” which airs June 16.
Tony Harris

Tony Harris, host of “The Proof Is Out There,” says there is no shortage of videos, photos and recorded sounds that defy explanation.

Recommended for you

Load comments