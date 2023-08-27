Support Local Journalism


Do you remember when “The Midnight Special” came on Friday nights with Wolfman Jack? Or the TV series “Chico and the Man” with a young comic on the rise, Freddie Prinze, opposite “Wonka” Grandpa Joe, Jack Albertson? Maybe “Sanford & Son” with Redd Foxx, or even epic game shows like “Hollywood Squares”? Gather up; former NBC page Shelley Herman has a page-turner for you.

TV Talk peacock tale 1

Shelley Herman spills details of NBC in the 1970s in “My Peacock Tale: Secrets of an NBC Page.”

In her new book, “My Peacock Tale: Secrets of an NBC Page,” the backdrop of NBC Burbank in the mid-’70s was filled with bright-eyed pages who had VIP access to stars like John Belushi, Johnny Cash, Johnny Carson, Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner, Andy Kaufman, Prinze, Richard Pryor, Robin Williams, John Travolta, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Harry Chapin and even the older guard — Bob Hope, Betty White and her mom, Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Alfred Hitchcock and more.

TV Talk peacock tale 4

The Emmy Awards in 1977 had to be the highlight of Shelley Herman’s page career. She escorted Imogene Coca and Sid Caesar via limo to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, hid John Travolta from the press and helped the man who was the subject of her senior thesis, Alfred Hitchcock, make a surprise appearance on the live telecast.
TV Talk peacock tale 3

Imagine getting to meet one of your idols and nearly killing him! Hours after taking this photo with James Stewart in 1976, Shelley Herman was rushed to the hospital and was diagnosed with mononucleosis and hepatitis.
TV Talk peacock tale 5

The men and women that Shelley Herman met over 40 years ago are still some of her dearest friends to this day. They still see each other often to celebrate birthdays, weddings and professional milestones. Here they are at the annual Hammond Christmas Party.

