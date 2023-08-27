Do you remember when “The Midnight Special” came on Friday nights with Wolfman Jack? Or the TV series “Chico and the Man” with a young comic on the rise, Freddie Prinze, opposite “Wonka” Grandpa Joe, Jack Albertson? Maybe “Sanford & Son” with Redd Foxx, or even epic game shows like “Hollywood Squares”? Gather up; former NBC page Shelley Herman has a page-turner for you.
In her new book, “My Peacock Tale: Secrets of an NBC Page,” the backdrop of NBC Burbank in the mid-’70s was filled with bright-eyed pages who had VIP access to stars like John Belushi, Johnny Cash, Johnny Carson, Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner, Andy Kaufman, Prinze, Richard Pryor, Robin Williams, John Travolta, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Harry Chapin and even the older guard — Bob Hope, Betty White and her mom, Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Alfred Hitchcock and more.
The page program at NBC statistically is harder to crack than getting into Harvard. But Shelley got in through the kindness that she showed a pal in Agoura High School whose dad also repaired Elvis’s many broken (or shot at) televisions. Through conversation and one epic Vegas road trip, Herman caught a break. She got into Eba Hawkins’ NBC office to be selected for the coveted entry-level entertainment position, which had only recently opened to women in the 1970s. Herman never looked back and used her allotted 18 months to network and make connections that have lasted her entire life and counting.
NBC pages may have served as ushers, but the program intended to train executives and on-air and talent personalities. Former NBC pages included Regis Philbin, Willard Scott, ex-Disney CEO Michael Eisner, Ted Koppel and Aubrey Plaza, among many notable names.
- Today, Herman is an Emmy-nominated producer and writer who made her way to game shows and other productions. She regales the reader with tales of the heyday of Carson and much more. Her behind-the-scenes dishing on Kaufman’s genius, the Roman Rocket that was comic Prinze, and many famous shows that went down behind the curtains is fantastic. There are some steamy page moments and one particularly awful recollection of McLean Stevenson of “MASH” fame. One of the famous encounters Shelley had was given a nom de plume in her book, as “Travis,” who we found out has since relocated to Boise.
The Idaho Press spoke exclusively with Herman and got the dish.
You had befriended a girl whose dad was Elvis’s TV repairman and got you to see Elvis because he hooked up her dad with tickets. She changed your life!
Shelley Herman: Yes. I imagine it must have been a full-time job with Elvis shooting out TV screens constantly. But Janis was not particularly attractive, shy, probably wore braces for six years, just a quiet girl. But when she asked us gals working in the Sears Junior Bazaar department, ‘Do you want to see Elvis?’ We were underage, so to Vegas? Sure. Let’s party! And we crammed into two different cars and drove up there.
But I was into the Beatles at that point, not excited about seeing Elvis. Still, we put on our hot pants and little falls in our hair, tried to look grown up, and sat ringside of everything. And out came Elvis, and holy moly, if you saw the Austin Butler “Elvis” movie, it was exactly like that.
The frenzy, the excitement. Elvis had just started putting on weight when I saw him. And he had this thing he’d do: keep the scarf around his neck, pat his brow a little bit, and then lean over the stage’s apron. And a woman would come to grab the scarf off his neck, which would be her souvenir. But he did that constantly, like maybe 40 scarves for the whole show. It was a religious moment with these women who would lay flowers at his feet and squash blossom necklaces and baked goods.
To this day, I still get goosebumps when I hear some of those songs. So the other girls just ditched my friend, Janis, and they took off. I stayed, and we started talking about her hopes and dreams. She didn’t have many of those, but I thought it wasn’t nice of the other girls to take off without her. She got us the tickets. I casually mentioned to her that when I was in high school at Agoura High School, we had the opportunity to go to a taping of “The Midnight Special” at NBC Burbank. I saw these people in these ugly polyester uniforms who were getting paid to listen to rock and roll music for their jobs.
And I could do that because I volunteered as an usher at my only other job, Valley Music Theater. That was the one thing I had on my resume. And little did I know that being an NBC page is one of the most coveted entry-level jobs in show business. I told Janis about it, and she said my mom’s best friend works in broadcast standards, which are the censors. That woman came to see me at Sears. We chatted a bit. The next thing I knew, I had an appointment with Eba Hawkins, the head of human resources. And I got my job.
Many readers in Idaho probably went on the Starlight and the Orange Coast tours you referenced in the book. Who else did you cross paths with as a page that also had that effect on you?
Shelley Herman: Harry Chapin was my hero back then and still is up there. I would go to his concerts at the Greek Theater every summer and sit in the $10 cheap seats. I still have the T-shirt that says, “You can always count on the cheap seats” [laughs] for the Harry Chapin concerts. When I had broken my leg, and I thought I wouldn’t be able to see him, I was disappointed.
And one of my page friends came through for me, George, and he got his front-row seats, and there was a big brass bar that separated the audience section from the elevated stage where Harry was performing. I had my leg propped up on that and enjoyed seeing Harry. And it was a tradition every summer to do it. And the next day, he was on “The Tonight Show.” I wanted to go back and congratulate him on the show, and he spotted my cast first. He went, ‘You were at my show,’ and that sparked a conversation that was so kind and so genuine. He just impressed me as such a down-to-earth guy. I felt very privileged for that.
And Jimmy Stewart, we didn’t have the iPhones and our little Instamatic cameras with us back then; we were professional. We couldn’t take pictures while we were at the studio. So, had Jimmy Stewart not asked the limo driver to take a picture of us, I wouldn’t have that picture.
That Death Row inmate Gary Gilmore’s story was so profound when Johnny Cash taped an NBC show.
Shelley Herman: My friend Jim McDonald was the page working on that. Pages must always remain professional and keep the flow of things from any interruption. But Jim got this phone call, and he had to interrupt the taping of his TV show—it is a pretty big deal to do that.
And then the fact that Johnny held up the taping for so long to talk to Gary. We didn’t know this then, but Johnny and Gary had been praying with one another. So Johnny wanted to take the time to be with him because this was Gary’s last phone call [before his execution].
One of the chapters that got me was the Freddie Prinze chapter. When “Chico and the Man” came out, it was one of my favorite TV comedies, and Prinze was a meteor.
Shelley Herman: Well, for people that might read this article who don’t know him, there’s a YouTube video that’s available of when he made his debut on “The Tonight Show.” The jokes hold up to this day.
But to see this, this 19-year-old who didn’t look like Buddy Hackett, Shecky Greene or Rodney Dangerfield, on the “Tonight Show” stage in casual clothes with long hair and a mustache, it was quite a phenomenon.
That was a difficult chapter for me to write because the two women primarily involved with that story, Maggie and Linda, had very different experiences with Freddie. Maggie’s was the pristine version. And Linda had the nightclub comic part of Freddy. And I was nervous about writing about it because it is so sensitive.
I finished the chapter, sent it off to Maggie and Linda, and said, “A professional journalist would never let the subject of her story see what she’s written, attached, please find the subject of my story,’” [laughs]. I got their permission to use their stories, and Linda and Maggie had not met before, and Linda went back into therapy for a while because she had suppressed so much of this. She was the one that was with him the night that he died.
How did you piece so many stories that overlapped your own experience?
Shelley Herman: It was just very strange because my friends and I, who were pages, a core group, maybe 12 of us, and we still see each other once a month, and we celebrate our birthdays, we go to screenings together. Or to parents’ funerals or weddings. We made our little family, and we can thank Eba Hawkins for that. She’s the one who hired all of us.
When we discovered Zoom, we connected with the pages who had left California. And that’s how all these new stories came about, and I could start matching, “Oh, I had a Donald Trump story.” Well, so did my friend Courteney. And we didn’t know each other’s other half of our stories. So that’s how they came together.
How would you describe Andy Kaufman and his genius?
Shelley Herman: Andy was such a dichotomy because what he sought out in his comedy was the truth. He wanted genuine feelings from people. Andy wanted you to laugh or hate him. He wanted it real. Yet the way he achieved that was by not being himself.
He wasn’t his authentic self when he was wrestling women or singing the Mighty Mouse song. All the things that people remember him for, it was all a put-on. But his performance art was to get people to feel and react and notice what was happening. And even if he had to take it to the degree he could, that was his genius.
He didn’t care if he was famous. A lot of the others did, but he wanted to stay true to his vision. I mentioned in the book too, where he told me he was doing this horrible sitcom and I shouldn’t watch it. It was “Taxi” [laughs]. So I didn’t watch “Taxi” when it first came on the air, just in reruns. And then I wound up marrying a guy on the first season of “Taxi,” the actor Randall Carver. My “Andy stories” are also some of Randy’s because Andy and Randy used to hang out together.
I love that people still doubt if he’s passed away all these years later. We all hoped he would show up on the anniversary of his death and surprise everybody. But that wasn’t to be; he was genuinely ill.
All these comics died so young—Freddy, Gilda, Andy, Richard, and even Joan died too young. She was only 81, and she could have made it to 99.
Shelley Herman: Well, parts of her were 81. Not all of them [laughs].
I could never imagine Richard Pryor doing a broadcast comedy variety show because of his material.
Shelley Herman: Richard was not in good shape. The idea of him doing a mainstream show was very intimidating to him. Remember, he was starting to do those movies with Gene Wilder, and he was getting the mainstream audiences to fall in love with his brand of comedy.
But Richard was drunk and could not go out to work. And that’s why everybody waited for so long, and it was an overflow crowd. They were even more anxious to see him by the time they started because they’d waited about eight hours to get in. And it was a horrible sketch—a spoof of a “Star Wars” sketch also findable on YouTube. All these people waited all this time to see one lousy sketch.
The Johnny Carson 1970s shows, “The Midnight Special” and “The Gong Show” memories, I appreciated your Totie Fields story too. She was brilliant.
Shelley Herman: She was. I was at [former page] Peter Marshall’s house, and I had told him the book was about to come out, and we talked about “[Hollywood] Squares.” He was asking me what I remembered most, and it was Totie.
She was stylish, much like Phyllis Diller; when she came to the studio, she dressed up, her hair and nails were done, the jewelry was on, and she’d gone through this horrible illness and amputation; nobody ever expected to see her again. She showed up pretty in a wheelchair, and everybody lined up for her. It was just so touching, and she was sobbing. It was quite the moment.
The saddest chapter was [“Gong Show”] producer and host Chuck Barris and his daughter Della. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I got the feeling that Della felt abandoned by her dad Chuck when he fell in love with a Glamazon. Did you think Della could not cope with the abandonment?
Shelley Herman: Many things were in motion, keeping Chuck away from her. The frenzy of not only “The Gong Show,” but Chuck was producing other shows simultaneously while hosting and producing “The Gong Show.” And when I first met Della, she was a shy girl from Philadelphia. Chuck had custody of her. He so adored her, but she got exposed to much stuff beyond her years pretty quickly. And she saw how people dressed a little flashier and did things they probably shouldn’t be doing to get more attention.
And I think she just grew up too fast. Chuck had her at psychiatrists and places to dry out and just really tried. But back in the day, there was that thing about doing “tough love.” if your kid can’t get their act together, cut them off; let them see what the real world is like without a net. Della didn’t survive.
The pages are like family to you.
Shelley Herman: Our friendships survived. The thing about the page staff is that we became a family, and we still root for each other and have each other’s backs on everything.
I wanted this book to be a love letter to them and our era at NBC Burbank. It’s a time that cannot and probably should not be repeated, but I’m so glad I was there for the ride.