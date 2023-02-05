This year, Puppy Bowl XIX celebrates more puppies, more animal shelters and rescues, and more inspiring adoption stories than ever before.
Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl has evolved into a celebration of adoptable dogs and even some sensory-challenged pups and the staff at the shelters that work selflessly to help find them happy fur-ever homes.
An Idaho rescue is once again one of their best partners for finding these Puppy Bowl athletes. The Double J Dog Ranch in Hauser Lake, Idaho, is considered the Inland Northwest’s premier sanctuary and re-homing center for dogs with special needs. They offer specialized vet care, training, therapies, acupuncture and end-of-life care.
Since 2009, the 50-acre Double J Dog Ranch has been run by Cristene Justus, who has worked hard to find perfect fur-ever homes for special needs dogs that might otherwise be put down. She teaches hand signals or touch and works diligently to educate the public about what a rewarding experience opening their homes to a special needs pet can be. She said: “How that happened was I had a blind German Shepherd, and I had a tripod German Shepherd. And I got a phone call from a friend who wanted to know if anybody might want to foster a blind and deaf Australian Shepherd puppy. She asked me, and I said yes. When I laid eyes on this tiny white marshmallow, I thought she was the most precious pup I’d ever seen. I was just fortunate enough to be at a place in my life where I could help. And I started the nonprofit and went through the permitting process with the county to have the dogs on my property. Never in my wildest dream did I anticipate the growth we’ve had, the notoriety we’ve had, and the way we’ve adopted all over the United States multiple times. We have seven dogs in Canada. I still learn from these dogs every day. To watch a family who may be timid about taking on a blind or deaf dog open their hearts and their homes to these animals is so rewarding. They always come back and say, “you know what? You were right. We don’t even notice that they are deaf anymore.”
Over the years, Double J has sent several puppies for the televised competition. In 2019, Bumble, who is both blind and deaf, not only competed in the Puppy Bowl, she was the first special needs participant to win the title of MVP award from the viewers. This year, Marmalade’s adoptive parent Linda Jones accompanied Marmalade (now renamed Bailey) to the big event filmed in October. Linda and her husband adopted Marmalade (Bailey) to join their pack in northern Virginia, which includes another Double J dog, Norman, whom they adopted a few years back.
Will Team Ruff or Team Fluff win the Lombarky trophy? Puppy Bowl 2023 airs on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. ET/11A PT on Animal Planet. And again, Idaho’s Double J Dog Ranch has a contender in the Team Fluff mix. Before the official Puppy Bowl game, there will be pre-Puppy Bowl coverage on Animal Planet at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
The Idaho Press got the paws-itively exclusive story from Double J’s Cristene Justus and Marmalade (Bailey) dog mom Linda Jones ahead of this family fun viewing event.
Linda, how did this whole process begin for you?
Linda Jones: Double J Dog Ranch and Cristene are on Facebook, and she’s one of the rescues I follow. We were military, retired now, from Louisiana. Four years ago, I saw Norman. She had Norman, and he’s vision and hearing impaired, as well as Bailey, aka Marmalade — the Puppy Bowl star. So we got him. But I have adopted other special needs dogs, such as a Catahoula Australian Shepherd that’s deaf and has one eye. And then I have a blind and deaf mini Aussie that I adopted. So all my dogs are special needs except for one. I have a healthy German Shepherd.
But I saw Bailey, and my husband wanted to apply for her. So I reached out to Cristene, filled out the application, and we were approved. And they called her Marmalade, and close to when we were supposed to receive her, unfortunately, she fell off the big stoop, broke her jaw on the right side, and had to have a wire put in, plus she lost some teeth.
Cristene had called to tell us that she had broken her jaw. She was afraid I was going to end the adoption. And I said, ‘well, just let me know when she’s ready to travel.’ So we had to wait until they had to take the wire out, and then Cristene presented the Puppy Bowl opportunity to me, and I was like, ‘We can take her.’
Cristene, the Double J Ranch rescue history with Puppy Bowl began when?
Cristene Justus: We began working together in 2015. Marmalade (now named Bailey) is our ninth contender in Puppy Bowl. She’s number nine. The first year we did it, we had an All-Star, and then in 2019, Bumble, a blind and deaf pup, was voted the MVP by the general public during the game. She was the first special needs puppy in history to be the MVP of the game.
How did you connect with Animal Planet? How did they find you to bring these dogs into their fold?
Cristene Justus: I just got an email from one of the producers, out of the blue, saying, ‘Hey, we’re just wondering if you have any puppies you would like to submit to the Puppy Bowl.’
I was shocked and said what? Is this real? It was. And we’ve enjoyed our relationship with Animal Planet ever since.
It’s funny, after these years, producers like Sean are always at the filming of the game, and he and his crew came out to Idaho a couple of years ago and filmed a segment about Double J Dog Ranch that they aired still to this day, off and on, on Puppy Bowl. It just brings awareness more than anything about these remarkable creatures.
Tell me about this coming Puppy Bowl contender, Marmalade (Bailey).
Cristene Justus: Marmalade participated. So it was weird because this is the first year I have not personally traveled to New York City to film for the Puppy Bowl. I typically go every year, as filming happens in October. And our Marmalade was a deaf and sight-impaired pup.
And Linda reached out; she had previously adopted Norman, who was always one of my favorite dogs. So, realizing logistically how close Linda was to us, we asked if she did adopt that she could take Marmalade to the Puppy Bowl.
Let’s talk about the Puppy Bowl experience from last October. What was your experience dealing with the people from Animal Planet?
Linda Jones: It was great, but long, long days. A lot of standing and holding pups. Bailey (Marmalade) weighed 15 pounds and got heavy after a while, but she wasn’t sociable because she had had her jaw broken, and likely her mouth was sore.
So it involved a lot of interviews and picture-taking, yet it was a great experience because I always wondered how they do those [TV shows] months in advance. But you get to meet a lot of different dogs, primarily rescues and their people.
What is the draw of dogs with challenges that make you want to adopt them?
Linda Jones: We never had special needs dogs until we adopted our first dog, Molly, who’s deaf, and born with one eye, the Catahoula mix. My husband and I went into it blind, with nobody to help us. So we called her with hand signals and worked with her.
Molly will be 10 this April. We got her when she was three or four months. As a young pup, nobody wanted her, and she was dumped in a shelter. Some people think you’re so great for taking a special needs dog. But the dog never knows they’re blind because they’re born that way. So the same goes if it never hears. The dog doesn’t know that it can’t hear.
They’re easier dogs than typical seeing and hearing-abled dogs. But, like our German Shepherd — she won’t be 2 until the end of May — sometimes she’s a hardhead compared to my deaf and blind dogs because they always look at you for cues. When they’re out and about and then turn around and look at you, you can give them a hand signal, and they’ll come.
But a hearing dog, you can holler and holler; they ignore you and can be stubborn. Other dogs don’t see them as a handicap. They’re just another dog.
So my rescues play with the German Shepherd who is not special needs. And she is enormous, almost a hundred pounds. She plays with Bailey (Marmalade), who only weighs 22 pounds or so, all the time. So those two get along like two peas in a pod.
What would you say to readers learning about your four-legged family, your friendship with this Idaho rescue and the Justus family, and the importance of Puppy Bowl?
Linda Jones: The Puppy Bowl is important because it brings awareness to the rescues. The shelters are filled. Don’t be afraid to adopt a senior dog, or to take a chance on a disabled dog, because they all want to find forever homes and to be loved.
So the Puppy Bowl brings awareness, and many people think, ‘oh, it’s just for puppies.’ But these rescues have dogs that need to find good loving homes from potential adoptive families because then people watch Puppy Bowl and then click on the link to the rescues and see that other dogs also need good homes.
The shelters are so overrun, but the rescue dogs on TV are rescuing these little puppies and older animals that people are unaware of.
Cristene, what are some of your biggest challenges as a dog rescue, and what are your hopes for its continuation?
Cristene Justus: My hope is to be put out of business, and that people will stop breeding double merle dogs. I want people to breed responsibly instead of creating these disabled dogs. It is a hundred percent preventable. You do not breed two dogs with the merle gene together because each puppy in the litter has a 25% chance of being blind, deaf or both. Sometimes some significant neurological challenges go along with that. There’s a blue merle, and there’s a red merle. Most people know blue merle as a color of an Australian shepherd.
But in dachshunds, three colors swirled together are dapples. Merle can be black, white, gray, or blue, but it’s the same. And you can find double dapples. In Great Danes, they call them Merlequins. So we have a lot of blind and deaf Great Danes. Any breed incorporating this color pattern into the breed makes these potential litters of dogs susceptible. It’s like the little puppy that showed up at my office about 10 minutes ago. She’s a 15-week-old deaf Texas heeler and a red merle.
The thing with the merle issue, too, is some people may say, ‘well, my dog’s a tri-color.’ But your dog can still carry the merle gene.
We are an advocate for responsible breeding. We do not beat everybody up. We choose not to go down that path. So if you’re a responsible breeder, you do genetic testing on your dogs before breeding them. And if you do the genetic testing, say your dog is a tri-color. That dog has a cryptic merle gene, so I can’t breed him with my merle male or female, whatever breed. It’s all preventable.