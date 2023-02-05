April-Neale head.jpg
April Neale

Marmalade (now renamed Bailey) will be part of this year’s Puppy Bowl. She was adopted from Double J Dog Ranch in Hauser Lake, a sanctuary and rehoming center for special-needs dogs.

This year, Puppy Bowl XIX celebrates more puppies, more animal shelters and rescues, and more inspiring adoption stories than ever before.

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl has evolved into a celebration of adoptable dogs and even some sensory-challenged pups and the staff at the shelters that work selflessly to help find them happy fur-ever homes.

Bailey (originally named Marmalade) is one of several special needs dogs adopted by Linda Jones and her husband.

