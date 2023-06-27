Season 15 of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" may have been a letdown for Lance Pekus, but the Salmon, Idaho rancher is not quitting the series. He confirmed that with The Idaho Press: "I'm done competing for season 15. So, you'll have to catch me again in season 16."
The action-packed competition summertime series starring Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila is back, and the contestants are younger and savvier than ever in their training and the mental prep it takes to run the gauntlet of upper and lower body challenges in a glitzy obstacle course.
The series' popularity shows no signs of slowing down as the world's most agile athletes push their bodies to the max as they compete for the $1 million grand prize. The qualifying and semifinal rounds take place in Los Angeles before the top placers move to the National Finals in Las Vegas. Joining Matt and Akbar is Zuri Hall, commenting on the action front and center.
So where are we for "American Ninja Warrior" season 15?
Pekus had a disappointing run, steeling his resolve to come back stronger than ever for season 16 as qualifying rounds of Season 15 see competitors as young as 15 return to take on veterans for the first two rounds. The qualifying rounds continue in Los Angeles, with ninjas from across the country taking on the world's most challenging obstacle course.
New obstacle "The Cubes" also debuted, and the all-new head-to-head runoff races determined the final spots in the semifinals. Ninja legend Jessie Graff appeared with her mom, Ginny MacColl. Ginny became the oldest ninja, at 71, to complete an obstacle; she tackled the course as Jessie's run landed her the best time of the night on the women's leaderboard, while her mom's run made history.
Other feats of note include runs from adopted brothers Nacssa and Roberto Garemore. Adopted from Guinea-Bissau, their family built the boys a backyard course after they showed interest in Ninja. This duo is advancing to the semifinals. Also, high school students Jaleesa Himka and Amelia Leonardi faced off until Jaleesa took the lead and hit a buzzer before her competitor, solidifying her spot in the semifinals. Ninja legends in the semifinals include R.J. Roman, David and Caitlyn Bergstrom-Wright and Elijah Browning. The qualifiers continued on Monday, June 26 on NBC.
The Idaho Press spoke once again to Lance Pekus in this exclusive interview about watching the NBC competition get younger and how he is determined not to quit as he grows his Cowboy Ninja Brand from Salmon, branching into specialty artisanal beef delivery for the entire country and writing more books.
He also shares some secrets about keeping fit and not being stressed if you can't hit the gym.
Tell us about The Grassfed Cooperative your ranch is involved in.
Lance Pekus: Yes. We're trying to keep it relatively small, and what's unique about it is you order from the Grassfed Coop. When you order, it automatically geo-locates where your mailing address is. Then it takes you to the closest rancher to you, and our biggest concern is to raise the animals and do things sustainably, but we defeat the purpose when we're shipping halfway across the country, across the world.
We're trying to cut that out. When you order, the box will be shipped within two days shipping from you. It's been a fun project, and I have met a lot of cool ranchers from all over the country. It's a great cooperative.
Since we last talked, you've published a book. Tell me about why you wrote the book and what it's about.
Lance Pekus: Yes, I did. It's a youth-adult fiction novel. I've always been a book nerd and always loved telling stories. And, if anyone's ever followed me on social media, I like being creative and doing (other) stuff like that. I've always wanted to write a book, and the opportunity arose.
I met Jesse Haynes, who I co-wrote the book with, he reached out to me to help me redo my website, and I just got to know him well. He's been a young author, writing his first book at 16. I researched his work, picked up a few books, and loved his writing style. We decided to collaborate. Jesse's always been a fan of "American Ninja Warrior," being on a show, and knowing many people within the show. It'd be cool to write a fun kind of superhero fiction, a novel based on the stories and friends I've met on the show. Similar to a "Percy Jackson" meets "American Ninja Warrior." About young teenage kids coming into their own athletic and mental abilities, and they're getting tested by this secret organization trying to save the world, testing their ability by doing obstacles. It was fun to write, and I'm working on another book.
Will your kids follow in your "American Ninja Warrior" footsteps?
Lance Pekus: They're the age where I try to encourage them in everything they do. I definitely would encourage them if that's what they decided to pursue. Living in Salmon, Idaho, a small town, still has a lot of good sports programs here. They played softball, baseball, hockey and basketball. I try to encourage them. They see me training and swinging around — I got stuff all over at our place.
So they enjoy the Ninja competitions, and if that's something they show some interest in, I encourage them. I've learned a lot about myself from competing and meeting many great people nationwide. It's just a supportive community.
They used to have an "American Ninja Warrior Juniors," and my daughter talked about applying. She missed the cutoff on it, so she has been leaning in that direction and wanting to do it. She told me she wanted to claim the Cowgirl Ninja (nickname) before anyone else took it, so, hopefully, no one else steals that before she's old enough to compete.
As I've watched this show, the contestants are getting younger.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Lance Pekus: (Laughs) They are. And I'm getting older, for sure. It's been fun to see that development.
Have hosts Matt and Akbar tried to do the obstacle course when no one's looking?
Lance Pekus: Oh, they have; some funny clips are out there. Once in Vegas, Matt tried hitting one of those trampolines and landed in the water. It was amusing to watch, and he was a good sport about it, and the good thing was he wasn't hurt. I believe Akbar did the celebrity version a few years ago and did really well. Akbar is a bigger guy, but he is pretty athletic.
You had a run, and it's over for this season, and now you are determined to come back for season 16. Talk about why you're not giving this up.
Lance Pekus: This year obviously didn't go well, and that's how it goes. But this was my 12th season. I've had a lot of highs and lows. This one was the worst season I've ever competed. Many people I've competed with over the years I have seen slowly lose that drive and leave the show. Some people have announced this is their last season, and I've never felt that way.
I've always enjoyed competing. The producers didn't even show my run this year, which I was almost a little thankful for because it was that bad. It's never been about the air time. It's always been about pushing myself mentally and physically and seeing where I am. And "American Ninja Warrior" and the obstacle courses have always taught me that it's not a failure unless you give up.
I'm the type of person that needs something to work towards and to keep active and keep exercising. "American Ninja Warrior" is a thing that I get to test myself physically and mentally every year and see where I'm at.
Maybe I wasn't where I was three or four years ago, but I still feel right there. I'm really enjoying hanging out with the kids that are coming in; they are so good. Almost all the kids coming in, you can tell, are terrific kids, and they found that passion. It's inspiring to see in this day and age that someone is that motivated and trained that hard. I know how hard they have to train to be as good as they are.
But it's hard for me even to conceptualize sometimes when they say, "I've been watching you since I've been 4 or 5 years old, and you've helped inspire me." Is the math right? Can I be that old? But it's cool that we've been able to inspire them. Most of these kids have been coached and trained by my fellow competitors. And we've helped develop and grow the show into a real sport.
There are Ninja gyms all over the country. Most of these kids travel the country and do competitions on the weekends, and compete in leagues. It's just really cool to see Ninja grow that way.
When you started, there was no fancy gym. You developed your workout routine right there on the ranch.
Lance Pekus: Yes. My generation coming in had to figure out things on the fly. A new obstacle came up, and we'd have to learn a new technique or skill set. We didn't have the gyms to practice this.
And that's why you saw so many alternative athletes excel throughout the show early on. The show initially had parkour athletes, and then the gymnasts came in and were strong. Then the rock climbers and different variations of athletes were coming in and doing well on the show.
And nowadays, you need to train in all those other disciplines to have the success you need. It's one of those shows that if you have a weakness, it will find it.
Do we have to wait until season 16 to see you again?
Lance Pekus: I did watch several of my friends' runs, so you might catch me on the sidelines here or there, but I'm done competing for season 15. You'll have to see me again come back in season 16.
And for people about your age group, what do you recommend other than just regular exercise? Do you avoid anything, or are there any unique dietary things you adhere to or advice you can offer?
Lance Pekus: I keep things as simple as possible, especially with exercise and diet. People try to complicate it and overthink things too much, or they get in these little procrastinating patterns where they're like, oh, I'll start tomorrow, then tomorrow never comes. Or "I had a bad day today." Then they overdo it.
As far as the diet goes, I eat good healthy proteins, a well-rounded diet with fruits and vegetables, and definitely with the exercise, having young kids, as you said, I don't always get that time to break out for an hour to two hours to get a good exercise in.
I try to squeeze it in when I can — 10, 15 minutes here, but it still adds up by the end of the day. I think a lot of people miss those small opportunities, whether it's just getting down and doing 15 pushups here or some air squats there. I like the functional fitness that "American Ninja Warrior" promotes because I live and work on a ranch. I'm a very outdoorsy person. I want fitness to keep me doing the things I enjoy doing way farther past even my "Ninja Warrior" career.