Season 15 of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" may have been a letdown for Lance Pekus, but the Salmon, Idaho rancher is not quitting the series. He confirmed that with The Idaho Press: "I'm done competing for season 15. So, you'll have to catch me again in season 16."

The action-packed competition summertime series starring Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila is back, and the contestants are younger and savvier than ever in their training and the mental prep it takes to run the gauntlet of upper and lower body challenges in a glitzy obstacle course.

Lance Pekus

Lance Pekus had a disappointing run in season 15 of "American Ninja Warrior" but plans to be back for season 16. 
The Grassfed Coop

"American Ninja Warrior" contestant and Salmon resident Lance Pekus and his ranch are involved with The Grassfed Cooperative, which helps people find nearby sources of grass-fed beef.
Lance Pekus in L.A.

"American Ninja Warrior" contestant and Idaho resident Lance Pekus went to Los Angeles for the early rounds of season 15 but did not advance to the finals in Las Vegas. 

