The History Channel's fascinating follow-up to their hit series "The Food That Built America" is the new "Mega Brands That Built America." In the premiere, you will learn of an entrepreneurial drama between two visionary men, Sol Price and Sam Walton, and the retail reshaping of America in the last century.
Just as the epic rivalry between Ford and Ferrari was dramatized for cinema, you will want more of the Price versus Walton tale that transformed post-war America away from the "mom and pops" and created the nascent warehouse retail experience. And one of the expert moderators in this excellently researched episodic yarn is Adam Richman.
Richman is no stranger to Boise, Idaho, thanks to his famous 2009 Big Jud's burger challenge on "Man v. Food." During that episode, Richman took on a two-pounder with fries. It's still on the menu, renamed the "Man v. Food Burger" after the episode aired.
An Emory and Yale grad, Richman's acting career morphed into an on-air expert and host, beginning with "Man v. Food," and now History Channel guest expert and moderator for their series of infotainment docuseries like "Modern Marvels" that reveals the people who had a clear vision to invent some life altering things for us all. The latest with Richman is "The Mega Brands That Built America," an entertaining look at these lesser-known origin stories behind some of the world's biggest brands. Whether it was the products to sell to consumers or the ways they purchased these goods and services, these tenacious and brilliant business leaders had their ears to the ground. In these cases, that instinct paid off. Each one-hour episode takes on the most outstanding leaders in American consumer history from the top-name brands in retail, sports, health care, electronics and more — people like Sam Walton, Sol Price, A.G. Spalding, Harley Procter, James Gamble, Jacob Schick and King C. Gillette.
What did they have in common? They dreamt big and competitively built successful businesses in regional markets while being strategically undermined by their biggest rivals. Producers weave together expert interviews, archival footage and original recreations, recounting the groundbreaking innovations that revolutionized the biggest profitable consumer empires. Through experts like Richman, we learn about their profound influence on our nation.
The premiere covers the "superstore" and mega-retailers Costco and Walmart. They rake in $2.3 billion in profit daily, but how did they emerge as leaders?
Richman explains how consumers have changed their buying habits, the men behind mass retail's shaping and the megastore's birth. If you are old enough to remember, the downtown department stores were the shopping scene post-WWII. People dressed up to shop. But times were changing, and Price, an attorney in California hailing from New York, created a less expensive retail experience: FedMart, the first leveraged megastore that required a membership fee of $2 to join for federal workers, military and their families to shop items for a discount — at a no-frills warehouse. Costco creator Jim Sinegal was Sol's loyal understudy and employee, whose service to Price was rewarded most interestingly, as you will find out in this episode. The rivalry between Sam Walton and Price was epic.
Richman took time to talk about his new series "The Mega Brands That Built America," coming on the heels of "Food That Built America," wrapping with a finale the night his new show premieres.
Someone needs to make a movie about Sol Price.
Adam Richman: Since I began with "Food That Built America" almost five years ago, we've started to see many of the stories we've told on these History series become full narrative movies. For example, Seinfeld is making a movie about the creation of Pop-Tarts on "Food That Built America" a few seasons ago. Fox Searchlight just put out "Flaming Hot," the story about Flaming Hot Cheetos. That was on "Food that Built America" years ago. History Channel wisely identified that people have only so much capacity for being assaulted with facts and figures. And the other thing is that people are interested in aspirational stories of entrepreneurship and hard work, especially in the wake of the pandemic.
What "Mega Brands That Built America" does, what "Food That Built America" does, is that we get the human story behind these iconic brands that have shaped our lives.
Bird's Eye may be your preferred brand when you hit the frozen food aisle. But to know more about the man, Clarence Birdseye, or even that there was a human being named Clarence Birdseye, or the fact that Price Club, Costco and Sam's Club all have this interconnected history. Or that the same guy who created Peter Pan [peanut butter] went on to make Skippy? These thematic threads suddenly create a human story behind these otherwise personality-less brands. Seeing that humanity allows us to connect with these brands in a way we can't just in the marketplace.
Do you consider yourself a historian or a cultural expert?
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Adam Richman: I'm a bit of a cultural anthropologist. Because I do not have a degree in it, and I know such a degree exists. But there's also a degree of having a rapacious appetite for knowledge, even though my top line is "producer, presenter, and author." And again, as an amateur. Apropos of that which I read and that which I research, you begin to put pieces together. You begin to see, for example, the ripple effect of war or slavery or trade patterns or famine, weather systems and illness, and you can see these things manifest in how a dish is named and how certain things became popular. For example, peanut butter was a foodstuff that just came into being and became popular at the beginning of the Great Depression. And suddenly, it became a salient protein and food source for people. It allowed the rise of these things to take off.
And when you realize there is a reason why things exist the way they do in the packages, look at a can of Campbell's soup. Whether or not your association is, "my mom used to make that when I had a cold" or Andy Warhol's lithograph, it is the fact that one of the creators went to a Cornell [University] football game and saw the red and white uniforms and decided he liked that striking [color] combo and put those colors on the label. Suddenly, looking at this can of soup, you see the pop art movement, personal memories, a bit of history of the Ivy League football team, and a bit about the creation of canned soup and condensed soup. And then again, you can get deeper into the culinary anthropology, and you realize, okay, they're no longer soldering cans, they're crimping cans by condensing the soup, lowering the weight, which reduces the shipping cost, and suddenly you get a story from a simple can of soup. And that's the biggest strength of this series.
How closely do you work with the producers when they're shaping these shows?
Adam Richman: They have to shoot those beautiful, vibrant — what we call the recreations. So they have to know in advance what they are shooting. An example is Popeye's in this most recent season of "Food That Built America," the man who created it had done many remarkable things — racing speedboats and other things. They're not going to get a chance to dramatize that. So what you have to do is once they've given you the spine upon which they're hanging the story, it's incumbent upon me to do research to fill out the muscle, sinew and flesh. Once I know, we need to show what this person's inspiration was, what their obstacle was, the moment they turned it around, and this moment of triumph. And focus on these other ancillary characters along the way.
Then it's incumbent upon me. I fully admit this: I am profoundly competitive. I am in a show with accredited historians, professors, economists, acclaimed chefs, etc. And it's a little bit like a gunfight at the OK Corral. I'm showing up on set, and I want to have more knowledge than anybody else. I want to pull out that random factoid that no one else has, or fact check or correct something else that someone else may have misstated.
And also have profound admiration for so many of these contributors. Often I didn't know that they were involved until afterward — even RZA from the Wu-Tang Clan ...peanut butter cup episode. And then you're going, oh my gosh. [History], a network I've always admired and personally watched, is now putting me in a place where I'm considered part of this pantheon; I need to step up.
We had done the story of Captain Pabst and the creation of Pabst Blue Ribbon. I did copious research and found the name of his boat. I found a copy in local records of one of the ticket stubs of the boat because Pabst was a boat captain, but then his boat was wrecked, and he was in that Wisconsin, Michigan swing of the Great Lakes. And since his boat wrecked in beer country, why not make beer [laughs]? I love that.
And so Costco, Price Club, FedMart, Sam's Club. We now take them for granted, as though they've always existed. People need to understand the profound amount of innovation that went into this.
There are so many great entrepreneurs that "Mega Brands That Built America" reveals; is there a favorite of yours?
Adam Richman: I'm currently obsessed with Rosalie Totino. This woman went from being so poor during the Depression that she would hang around her schoolyard to find orange peels with some pulp on the ground to eat to become the first female executive in the food industry. It is a remarkable story.
Albert Goodwill Spalding and the baseball glove, to think you were considered less manly for playing baseball if you chose to wear a glove. These men used foundry and work gloves, painting the gloves flesh stone with fingernails on them and then putting cotton batting inside the glove and catching the ball. But trying to barehand a line drive? It's insane. One of the great things as "Food That Built America" has given way to the "Mega Brands that Built America" is realizing the societal implication of something very mundane.
We have only recently scratched the surface with "Mega-Brands," with pet food. There's evidence that humans and canines, for example, had relationships 30,000 years ago. By creating pet food and cat litter, you've turned dogs from being purpose-driven beasts into family members and cats from essentially elevated pest control to being part of the family and a domesticated animal. When you see these connections, you realize these brands touch many other things. And that's the most extraordinary aspect for me.
Big Jud's burgers are still fantastic. Do you remember that "Man v. Food" episode?
Adam Richman: They are amazing. Big Jud's — one of the things that stands out for me, other than everyone who worked there treated us like family, was maybe the best french fries we ever had on the road. It sounds very cheesy to say that in Idaho, right?
I love the City of Trees. I had the best time, and it was so funny because even our editor said, 'What are they putting in the water? Everyone is beautiful. Everyone! Even people in the background are beautiful. Everyone you interview on camera.'
To keep things in check, I would get a trainer in each city to stave off eating "Man v. Food"-size portions. I went into a gym to meet the trainer, which was like central casting. I don't know what was happening in Boise and Sun Valley, but it was just the best experience. And we ate well; the hiking and biking in the areas are breathtaking. We had a great time; I'm just upset I still haven't seen the Smurf turf yet.