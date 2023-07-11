Adam Richman Modern Marvels

Adam Richman, host of "Mega Brands That Built America," appeared on "Modern Marvels" in 2021. 

 The History Channel

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The History Channel's fascinating follow-up to their hit series "The Food That Built America" is the new "Mega Brands That Built America." In the premiere, you will learn of an entrepreneurial drama between two visionary men, Sol Price and Sam Walton, and the retail reshaping of America in the last century.

Just as the epic rivalry between Ford and Ferrari was dramatized for cinema, you will want more of the Price versus Walton tale that transformed post-war America away from the "mom and pops" and created the nascent warehouse retail experience. And one of the expert moderators in this excellently researched episodic yarn is Adam Richman.

Adam Richman

Adam Richman
department store 1950s

Following World War II, there was a shift away from downtown department stores with dressed-up shoppers to mass retail and the first megastores. 
FedMart

A FedMart store in San Antonio, Texas. FedMart brought no-frills warehouse shopping to federal workers, military and their families. 

Recommended for you

Load comments