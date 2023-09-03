The television pickings are getting slimmer with no real resolution for the WGA/SAG strike — the WGA strike began in May — and the content stockpile that the networks have banked is starting to show cracks.
Luckily, there are some coming attractions you can look forward to, a few we will discuss below that will at least get you through October. For this column, I will cover anticipated scripted and reality shows that will satisfy discerning viewers. In other words, the good stuff in several genres.
Award season is wonky because of the strike, too, with the 2023 Emmys now pushed to Jan. 15, 2024. Hopefully, the excellent FX series (in its third and final season) “Reservation Dogs,” the Apple series “Ted Lasso,” the FX/Hulu series “The Bear,” the AMC series “Dark Winds,” the HBO series “Somebody Somewhere” and Starz’s “Minx” will reap some well-deserved recognition.
If you have not seen these series, please stream them and catch up.
Coming up to Halloween, in order of air dates, we recommend:
”The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon”
AMC/AMC+
Norman Reedus created a character, Daryl Dixon, that fans of “Walking Dead” can’t quit. In “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” Daryl (Reedus) has washed ashore in France, and he must try to connect the how and why as he pieces together how he got there.
The series tracks his journey across a decimated France filled with fighters on the non-zombie side as he hopes to find a way back home. According to AMC, “As he makes the journey, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”
The series stars Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival.
“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9/8C on AMC and AMC+.
Stream early every Thursday on AMC+ beginning Sept. 7.
”Gold Rush”
Discovery
The core group of fan-favorite “Gold Rush” miners are back for another season on Discovery Channel’s hit series, and they’re in for a make-or-break season that forever shifts the balance of power. There’s only ever change; nothing remains the same. Certainty includes mechanical failure and Mother Nature fighting against you. Where there is no risk, there is no reward. Now millions in profit are at stake, or a possible bankruptcy looms for Parker. With 10 years working in the Klondike, 28-year-old mining legacy Parker Schnabel must decide whether to play it safe and scale back his operation or risk it all on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire historically gold-rich virgin ground.
Never count out tenacious Rick Ness, a former Schnabel employee who has been through a lot and is ready to come back, establish his crew, make millions and achieve his version of the American Dream. But with no team to hire and very little money, Rick faces an uphill battle on his road to redemption, along with some questions about what happened while he was off the series.
The Dutchman is the colorful Tony Beets, the 66-year-old “King of the Klondike,” and his goal? Beat his 5,300-ounce gold haul, worth $9 million. This crew is a 100% family affair, and he hopes to up the ante with a 6,000-ounce goal. Everything looks up when he gets access to his coveted claims on the Indian River. The twist is that one of his kids is bowing out and will not come back, as it threatens to derail Team Beets.
“Gold Rush” returns Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.
”Bargain”
Paramount+
Imagine being lured to a place under pretenses and captured and restrained by strangers looking for a deal on your healthy body parts. The twist is that this horror series adds the cataclysmic unexpected earthquake into the mix, giving this a disaster-movie-meets-horror-film feel.
“Bargain” is a South Korean dystopian thriller series that won Best Screenplay at the Canneseries Festival this year. All six episodes will premiere Oct. 5 on Paramount+.
The premise is a bait and switch: Men are lured to a remote hotel in the promise of sexual encounters only to be caught in a trafficking ring where their organs are auctioned off to the highest bidder. The earthquake changes the game, and the stakes become incredibly complicated.
The series stars actors Jin Sun-kyu (“Extreme Job”), Jun Jong-seo (“Money Heist: Korea”) and Chang Ryul (“My Name”) and is an adaptation of director Lee Chung-hyun’s award-winning short film of the same name that was released in 2015. Director and writer Jeon Woo-sung, who was part of the production team of the original short film, picked up the story and developed it into a six-part series.
“Bargain” premieres Oct. 5 exclusively on Paramount+.
”Frasier”
Paramount+
Kelsey Grammer reprises his Emmy-Award-winning role as the erudite and quirky Frasier Crane in a new 10-episode season. Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the new series follows Crane (Grammer), who returns to Boston with “new challenges, relationships, and an old dream to fulfill.”
The network announced the new series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.
Bonus: The first two episodes of the new series are directed by television creator James Burrows, who is best known for his work as co-creator, executive producer and director of “Cheers,” as well as the original series “Frasier,” “Will & Grace” and “Dear John.”
This fall marks 30 years since the original “Frasier” first premiered on television, and it still holds the record for most Emmy wins for a comedy series with 37 wins and 107 nominations.
“Frasier” premieres with two episodes Oct. 12 on Paramount+.
New episodes will then drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays internationally.
CBS Television Network will broadcast the first two episodes Oct. 17 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT.
The original series is available to stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.
”The Gilded Age”
HBO
“The Gilded Age” by showrunner Julian Fellowes picks up the high society queens’ battle royale in New York City, as new money is tired of being shunted and snubbed, and old money in New York is desperate to hang on to their positions.
Season two showcases the dueling opera houses’ opening nights of the 1883 season. Who goes where and what art houses are patronized is a big deal, as Lady Astor (Donna Murphy) and Mrs. Russell (Carrie Coons) are squaring off, and the cultured set must pick sides or be forever living off the societal grid of import. Concurrent to this social climbing is the establishing of Black society and their expanding world.
The all-star cast returns with old money sisters Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn, Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook and Louisa Jacobson as niece Marian Brook. Blake Ritson, Morgan Spector, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Denée Benton, Simon Jones and Jack Gilpin are the core cast returning too. The only series regular not returning is Marion’s love interest, Tom Raikes, played by Thomas Cocquerel.
Other cast members include Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Claybourne Elder and Ward Horton, who will reprise their recurring roles, and the series regulars will add Kelli O’Hara as socialite Aurora Fane, plus Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Taylor Richardson, Ben Ahlers, Kelley Curran, Douglas Sills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Patrick Page and Sullivan Jones.
“The Gilded Age” debuts Oct. 29. It will air on HBO and stream on Max.