The television pickings are getting slimmer with no real resolution for the WGA/SAG strike — the WGA strike began in May — and the content stockpile that the networks have banked is starting to show cracks.

Luckily, there are some coming attractions you can look forward to, a few we will discuss below that will at least get you through October. For this column, I will cover anticipated scripted and reality shows that will satisfy discerning viewers. In other words, the good stuff in several genres.

TV Talk 1 - Walking Dead

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) has washed ashore in France in the upcoming season of “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.”
TV Talk 2 - Gold Rush

Rick Ness pours gold into a pan to weigh it in “Gold Rush.”
TV Talk 3 - Bargain

Jin Sun-kyu as Noh Hyung-soo in “Bargain,” streaming on Paramount+ starting Oct. 5.
TV Talk 4 - Frasier

Kelsey Grammer reprises his award-winning role as Frasier Crane as he returns to Boston in a new “Frasier” series.
TV Talk 5 - The Gilded Age

Mrs. Russell and Lady Astor square off in “The Gilded Age.”

